Toledo Softball: New coach says talented young Tribe was trophy contender

It was supposed to be a year of growth, a year of learning each other, and a year of great expectations. Instead, it’s a year of “what might’ve been.”
The Toledo Indians softball team, sporting just a pair of seniors but with a talented young group, were hoping to return to Yakima, where the Indians reached the second day of the state tournament a year ago.
“I would honestly say, if we improved each and every week, I would hope that we would’ve been playing for a trophy,” said first-year Toledo softball coach Chad Williams.
With that option out the window Williams was forced to look forward.
“The only silver lining — and it’s not great for the seniors — is we only graduate two. There are teams that are graduating six and seven seniors, and that’s gotta be just devastating, because they’ve been looking forward to this season for three or four years. We’re kind of a year or two behind that scenario.”
The Indians also had a bit of extraordinary internal motivation to bolster their team this season.
Jessica Hull, one of just two seniors, suffered a brain aneurysm a year ago and odds were she wasn’t going to be able to play this year. But as a returning member of the Indians squad, Williams wasn’t about to leave her off the roster in what would have been her final season.
“She was going to be a spiritual leader,” Williams said. “She’s one of those kids you absolutely have to have around. She’s got a positive attitude and always willing to help out any way she can.”
The other senior, Trinity Waner, a left-hand hitter who played at the corners of the infield, had gap-to-gap power according to Williams. She also had a notoriously loud voice in the dugout and was expected to take on a similarly outsized leadership role this season.
“Another good person to have in the dugout as far as making sure that the dugout’s always loud and everyone’s always engaged,” Williams said. “As a senior, you kind of expect certain kids to step up, and I think she felt like maybe she was ready to make that move.”
It’s true that Toledo did have high expectations.
Nearly the entire starting lineup returned from a team that snuck into the state tournament after a middling season and a somewhat surprising run through the district tourney.
Anchored by Gracie Madill in centerfield and Haleigh Holmes at shortstop, with solid contributions from freshmen like Abbie Marcil, and the Indians figured to be right in the heart of the Central 2B League standings again, even with the defending state champion Adna in the mix.
But Toledo misses out on another opportunity that takes time – Learning one another.
With a new coach, things change. Terms change. Expectations change. Style, personality, temperament are all different.
The returning Toledo players have had little opportunity this year to learn Williams. Likewise, Williams has been limited on opportunity to learn the Toledo players.
Even with the high expectations for this season, that lost season of experience might wind up as the biggest missed chance of all.
“What our biggest issue is we lost an entire year to get to know each other, getting familiar with each other and just getting better as a team and building towards a common goal,” Williams said. “Yeah, we don’t lose a ton of seniors, but what we’re losing is just a huge opportunity to grow. That’s where I see us missing out this year.”
2019 record: 13-12 (8-5, 6th place, C2BL)
Coach: Chad Williams (1st year)
Returning starters: 8
Seniors: 2
