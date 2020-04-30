Toledo Softball: New coach says talented young Tribe was trophy contender

“She was going to be a spiritual leader,” Williams said. “She’s one of those kids you absolutely have to have around. She’s got a positive attitude and always willing to help out any way she can.”

The other senior, Trinity Waner, a left-hand hitter who played at the corners of the infield, had gap-to-gap power according to Williams. She also had a notoriously loud voice in the dugout and was expected to take on a similarly outsized leadership role this season.

“Another good person to have in the dugout as far as making sure that the dugout’s always loud and everyone’s always engaged,” Williams said. “As a senior, you kind of expect certain kids to step up, and I think she felt like maybe she was ready to make that move.”

It’s true that Toledo did have high expectations.

Nearly the entire starting lineup returned from a team that snuck into the state tournament after a middling season and a somewhat surprising run through the district tourney.

Anchored by Gracie Madill in centerfield and Haleigh Holmes at shortstop, with solid contributions from freshmen like Abbie Marcil, and the Indians figured to be right in the heart of the Central 2B League standings again, even with the defending state champion Adna in the mix.