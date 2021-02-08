Toledo soccer opens season with revenge 458 days in the making

Soon, though, just as Vasquez had hoped it would, the switch started to flip for his team. With his offense struggling, he moved Dillon inside from her pervious spot up the sideline, pairing her more in the middle with Smith.

“That’s not our gameplan; I never really do that,” Vasquez said. “But they were able to adjust to playing in the middle together. They’re best friends, so they were able to work it out.”

The move paid off fast. In the 33rd minute, the Indians worked the ball into corner to the right of the Loggers’ net. Dillon got the ball on the side of the 18-yard box, and found Smith hanging back from Onalaska’s back line, looping the ball over the box to her 25 yards from goal. The junior midfielder took a touch, then rifled the ball into the top corner to level the score at 1-1.

“I was trying to not get marked out,” Smith said. “I was kind of hanging back and slid in behind the last defender and called for it. (Dillon) was there, and they had their backs turned, so they didn’t really see me.”