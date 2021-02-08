Toledo soccer opens season with revenge 458 days in the making

TOLEDO — That went almost entirely as Noel Vasquez wanted it to.
Coming into the season, he said he wanted Toledo to play to win possession. He said he wanted the Indians to soak up pressure. He said he wanted his midfielders and attackers to start the counterattack up the side. And he said he wanted Marina Smith and Rose Dillon to lead the offense.
Check. Check. Check. And check.
After a bit of a slow start, the Indians revved the offense into gear midway through the first half, coming back from an early deficit to beat Onalaska 2-1 in a rematch of the 2019 District final.
“We’re happy, we’re excited,” Toledo coach Noel Vasquez said. “The girls wanted that win. To (Onalaska), it might be just another game. To us it meant something.”
Smith netted both goals for the Indians — one in the 33rd minute and one in the 68th from the penalty spot. Dillon got the assist on the first and set up Smith before she got fouled in the box.
Four hundred fifty-eight days ago, the Loggers beat the Indians to win the District title. The following week, Toledo played one more game at the State tournament, but that was it for over a year, as COVID-19 forced the 2020 season — and any chance for revenge — to be delayed.
“We have the trophy that we bring out to every practice, and we see that second-place trophy, and we wish it was No. 1,” Vasquez.
Originally, Toledo was scheduled to fact Stevenson on Monday, but since Skamania County, and the rest of the Southwest Region, is still in Phase 1, the Bulldogs couldn’t play. So, with less than a week heads-up, the Indians found themselves slotted up against the Loggers once again.
After a couple minutes of both teams feeling each other out in the center third, the first chance of the game broke to Toledo in the third minute, when the ball fell to Rose Dillon at the top of the box. But the junior forward couldn’t get a ton on her shot, and it went straight into the keeper’s hands.
The Loggers immediately took the ball back the other way, with sophomore keeper Daphne Bybee being forced into action for the first time in the game.
For the next 15 minutes, Onalaska took advantage of a couple of Toledo miscues at the back and kept the ball in the attacking third. Bybee was forced to come up and collected the ball multiple times, and also came up with a sprawling save in the 12th minute, driving to her left to stop a ball flashing from the opposite corner of the 18-yard box.
“I think it was a great showing by her,” Vasquez said. “She had two or three saves that were just like, ‘Wow.’ For someone who hasn’t played that long, it was definitely a good experience for her.”
Bybee couldn’t keep them all out, though. In the 17th minute, the Loggers got the ball into the middle of the 18-yard box off a throw and Brooklyn Sandridge slotted it home, putting the Indians down 1-0 early.
Soon, though, just as Vasquez had hoped it would, the switch started to flip for his team. With his offense struggling, he moved Dillon inside from her pervious spot up the sideline, pairing her more in the middle with Smith.
“That’s not our gameplan; I never really do that,” Vasquez said. “But they were able to adjust to playing in the middle together. They’re best friends, so they were able to work it out.”
The move paid off fast. In the 33rd minute, the Indians worked the ball into corner to the right of the Loggers’ net. Dillon got the ball on the side of the 18-yard box, and found Smith hanging back from Onalaska’s back line, looping the ball over the box to her 25 yards from goal. The junior midfielder took a touch, then rifled the ball into the top corner to level the score at 1-1.
“I was trying to not get marked out,” Smith said. “I was kind of hanging back and slid in behind the last defender and called for it. (Dillon) was there, and they had their backs turned, so they didn’t really see me.”
At the time, the goal looked to be against the run of play, but soon, it became obvious that it was just a sign of things to come. Toledo nearly took the lead then and there, as Smith got another chance from a similar spot in the 37th minute, but her shot went just wide. A minute later, it was Dillon’s turn to get a chance in the box, but she hit the crossbar.
The chances continued in the second half, with Smith forcing multiple saves out of the Onalaska keeper and barely missing the net on a free kick from 20 yards out.
“We came out a little timid,” Smith said. “We hadn’t played in so long together, I think we were all just nervous, had the butterflies. When we realized we could actually win it and we had a chance, we were going strong.”
In the 67th minute, Vasquez’s top combination up top paid off once again. Smith took the ball up the middle of the field and found Dillon, who worked her way down the right side before sending the ball back to her partner-in-crime in the box. Smith collected the ball at the penalty spot, turned her defender and tried to turn back to get the ball on her right foot, but was pulled down, and the referee blew for a penalty.
Smith calmly buried the shot home, and gave the Indians a lead they would not relinquish.
Well, Smith's approach looked calm from afar.
“It’s crazy, because she was struggling this whole week with shooting,” Vasquez said. “All of a sudden, the shots came in. It was a beautiful thing to see.”
With their first lead of the year, the Indians continued to soak up Onalaska pressure, clearing the ball out from the middle of the field, keeping it away from Bybee’s area, maintaining possession when they could, and making occasional runs up the side to bleed clock.