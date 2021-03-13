Toledo shuts out Adna to close regular season

On Toledo’s next possession, quarterback Ryan Bloomstrom hit Carlo Arceo-Hansen for a 73-yard touchdown to make it 16-0. Bloomstrom finished 4-for-6 for 124 yards. Three of those completions going to Arceo-Hansen, and that was enough to keep the Pirates honest.

“Bloomstrom has been throwing the ball well and Carlo got open, so it worked out for us,” Christensen said. “It loosened things up on the inside, and gave us an opportunity to have space to run a little bit.”

Soon after, Davin Kinsman started to go to work up the middle for Toledo, scoring from one yard out in the third quarter and five yards out in the fourth. Jesse Towns, who started this season as a quarterback, got in on the scoring as a fullback, taking a dive six yards for a touchdown.

Kinsman led the way for Toledo with 127 yards on 24 carries. Marley added 117 yards on 10 touches, averaging nearly 12 yards per rush.

“He ran the ball hard,” Christensen said. “That was big part of it. He had that big 54-yard touchdown run. Every time he got the ball, he wasn’t scared to lower his shoulder and hit somebody. That was really encouraging to see that out of him.”

As a team, Toledo ran for 374 yards, and finished just under 500 total yards.