Toledo shuts out Adna to close regular season

TOLEDO — With one last home game on Toledo’s schedule, Mike Christensen wanted his seniors to go out on a high note. He was hoping for a game that would pay tribute to their impressive, and at times punishing, cumulative body of work.
“That field is sacred for us, and our guys have a lot of pride every time they step on it,” he said.
His players responded, keeping their sacred space at Ted Hippi Field clean of any Adna points for four quarters to remember in a 37-0 shutout victory.
“Defensively we had a great gameplan put together by our defensive coordinator Mike Croy, and our kids executed it well,” Christensen said.
That gameplan revolved around getting to Adna quarterback Zach Berg early and often, and the Toledo defense did just that. Jacob Marley and Kaden Sellards both finished with two sacks, and the team finished with six. Sellards also forced a fumble that Rowdy Kirkendall fell on, giving it back to a Toledo offense that — once it got out of its own way — stayed rolling.
Toledo’s only first-quarter drive ventured deep into Adna territory, but a holding call in the red zone pushed them back behind the sticks, and ultimately led to a turnover on downs.
A rushing 54-yard touchdown by Marley got the scoring started, but even so, Christensen saw the Pirates successfully crowding the line of scrimmage. So the Toledo Wing-T offense started doing something it normal does very little: throw.
On Toledo’s next possession, quarterback Ryan Bloomstrom hit Carlo Arceo-Hansen for a 73-yard touchdown to make it 16-0. Bloomstrom finished 4-for-6 for 124 yards. Three of those completions going to Arceo-Hansen, and that was enough to keep the Pirates honest.
“Bloomstrom has been throwing the ball well and Carlo got open, so it worked out for us,” Christensen said. “It loosened things up on the inside, and gave us an opportunity to have space to run a little bit.”
Soon after, Davin Kinsman started to go to work up the middle for Toledo, scoring from one yard out in the third quarter and five yards out in the fourth. Jesse Towns, who started this season as a quarterback, got in on the scoring as a fullback, taking a dive six yards for a touchdown.
Kinsman led the way for Toledo with 127 yards on 24 carries. Marley added 117 yards on 10 touches, averaging nearly 12 yards per rush.
“He ran the ball hard,” Christensen said. “That was big part of it. He had that big 54-yard touchdown run. Every time he got the ball, he wasn’t scared to lower his shoulder and hit somebody. That was really encouraging to see that out of him.”
As a team, Toledo ran for 374 yards, and finished just under 500 total yards.
“A good way for our seniors to play their last game on this field,” Christensen said.
Finished with its regular season, Toledo (3-2) will wait to find out who its final opponent will be for next weekend.
KALAMA — Kalama stacked another win on top of its impressive showing in Montesano last week,…