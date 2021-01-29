Toledo’s Tauscher signs with Centralia Trailblazers soccer

The last two days have been full of smiles for Toledo soccer. Thursday they learned that the start of their prep season is imminent, as soon as the West Region moves into Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
Then Friday, they came together as a team for an informal practice and to celebrate the news, but that wasn’t the only good news for the Toledo girls. Before their final player-led practice of the strangest preseason ever the team took time to honor senior Grace Tauscher as she signed on to play college soccer with the Centralia Trailblazers beginning next fall.
A three-year starter for Toledo, Tauscher has anchored a stout defense that took fifth place in State in 2019.
“Sophomore through senior she’s been our defensive-midfielder so she doesn’t go on the attack very much, but she did wind up with six goals and 17 assists,” said Toledo coach Noel Vazquez. “She holds that ground on the back and our girls have a lot of faith in her. She starts a lot of our plays as we move upfield.”
Vasquez is a friend of Centralia College women’s soccer coach Clarence Gunderson and they coach a semi-pro soccer team together, so he’s familiar with the type of player the Trailblazers are after. That’s why he thought Tauscher, in particular, would be a good fit.
“Noel works with (Gunderson) so we would talk about it every now and then. He texted me in the summer and said if you’re ready to commit somewhere then Centralia wants you and Grays Harbor does too,” Tauscher noted after Friday’s ceremony. “It was in the fall that I finally started to make a plan with him.”
After watching Tauscher progress during her prep career, Vasquez is confident that she’s ready to take her game to the next level.
“I know that he’s always looking for players who are dedicated and focused in school. And number two they are players who are willing to make any kind of sacrifice for the team,” Vasquez said. “He really likes to work with players who can build off the back and make sure that they can control the ball, and that’s one of her main categories that she offers.”
While she’s at Centralia College, Tauscher plans to focus on a pre-dental program in hopes of becoming a dental hygienist. She also said that she would open to the possibility of playing four years of college soccer, should the opportunity arise. But for now, with her final prep season at Toledo set to start in earnest on Monday, she’s got other things to worry about.
“I’m excited to see if we actually get to play. It’s going to be different, too, without any higher motive for State or anything so I’m sure some people won’t take it as seriously,” Tauscher said. “I don’t think it will be (a problem for) us, because we’ve really been waiting for it.”