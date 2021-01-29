Toledo’s Tauscher signs with Centralia Trailblazers soccer

The last two days have been full of smiles for Toledo soccer. Thursday they learned that the start of their prep season is imminent, as soon as the West Region moves into Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

Then Friday, they came together as a team for an informal practice and to celebrate the news, but that wasn’t the only good news for the Toledo girls. Before their final player-led practice of the strangest preseason ever the team took time to honor senior Grace Tauscher as she signed on to play college soccer with the Centralia Trailblazers beginning next fall.

A three-year starter for Toledo, Tauscher has anchored a stout defense that took fifth place in State in 2019.

“Sophomore through senior she’s been our defensive-midfielder so she doesn’t go on the attack very much, but she did wind up with six goals and 17 assists,” said Toledo coach Noel Vazquez. “She holds that ground on the back and our girls have a lot of faith in her. She starts a lot of our plays as we move upfield.”

Vasquez is a friend of Centralia College women’s soccer coach Clarence Gunderson and they coach a semi-pro soccer team together, so he’s familiar with the type of player the Trailblazers are after. That’s why he thought Tauscher, in particular, would be a good fit.