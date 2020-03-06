Toledo's elimination game luck runs out against TCP

The end of a season is always hard. Teams bond over the course of every season and become close. It’s a temporary family that sometimes solidifies and lasts for years, decades, even.
That's especially true for a team like Toledo, which survived five loser-out games as it got to the 2B Hardwood Classic in Spokane. Once here though the Indians fell in consecutive games for the first time in weeks.
Following a 44-39 defeat to Tri-Cities Prep, Toledo was forced to deal with those emotions in kind: A season’s end. A run over. Its time together finished, but never forgotten.
“I’m gonna remember how close this team was, and how special the group was,” Kal Schaplow said after scoring 13 points in her final high school game. “We had so much fun in our time together.”
Perhaps what makes Toledo’s exit so tough to fathom is how close it was to advancing.
The Indians had to scrape past an experienced and tradition-laden Colfax squad on Wednesday, then hung tough with Wahkiakum on Thursday as the Mules advanced to the semis. It was a particularly difficult stretch for a team that hadn’t been to state in a decade. Toledo had to play the past two state champions (Colfax and Tri-Cities Prep) and even managed to beat one of them.
That’s something the Indians will always have to hang onto. The run was magical and fun and not unexpected, and the accomplishment is certainly notable.
But it doesn’t do much to remove the sting of what the players consider an early exit.
“They were right there in every game,” coach Brian Layton said. “A play here and there and we’re in the semis. But, we knew it was gonna come to an end sometime.”
Toledo showed that resilience on Friday, going toe-to-toe with a Jaguars team that, though retooled from a year ago, were still defending state champs.
The Indians used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to pull ahead 32-27, a trophy close enough to touch. But the Jaguars’ defense started swarming to force Toledo turnovers and the Jaguars capitalized on those opportunities.
Toledo overcame a nine-point first-quarter deficit and built a six-point third-quarter lead. Since the end of the regular season Toledo has made a habit of playing with its back against the wall with elimination looming.
But the Indians never blinked. Until Friday.
“We got over the hump,” Layton said. “We had some good looks, we just didn’t convert. Then we gave up some offensive rebounds and a couple of their shooters hit some threes. Really just a couple of possessions here and there.”
Fighting back tears outside of the locker room, Schaplow still managed to smile. The game ran through her head and she remembered mistakes made while wishing so badly she could revisit those moments and fix them, not for herself, but for her teammates.
“I just feel bad. I look back on plays I shouldn’t have made or passes I shouldn’t have made,” Schaplow said, choking up. “It just hurts right now.”
That outlook will be the lasting legacy of this Toledo team: Unselfishness, togetherness, mindfulness.
Facing so much adversity, the Indians never splintered. They never worried about the me and instead focused on the we. It propelled them through so many tight moments where the stakes were at their highest.
It didn’t work out so well on Friday. But everything ends, and oftentimes before you’d like it to.
“It’s been crazy,” Schaplow said. “We hadn’t lost two in a row yet. It was just a matter of time. I’m really proud of the girls. We fought hard.
After finishing first in the Central 2B League and third in the District 4 tournament Toledo's season came to an end with an overall record of 23-5.
Tri-Cities Prep 44, Toledo 39
Toledo 9 9 15 6 — 39
Tri-Cities Prep 13 10 4 17 — 44
TOLEDO — Kal Schaplow 13, Stacie Spahr 13, Marina Smith 7, Gracie Madill 4, Haleigh Holmes 2, Emma Cline-Maier, Greenlee Clark.
FG: 15 of 43 — .349. FT: 6 of 8 — .750. Reb: 32 (Spahr 13).
TRI-CITIES PREP — Mckenna Martinez 14, Hannah Chang 13, Makenna Brandner 6, Emily Dickinson 4, Alyssa Monteon 3, Abby Boothe 2, Hollis Long 2, Cienna Landram, Gia Ghirardo, Mckaila Balcom, Janey Pederson.
FG: 18 of 46 — .391. FT: 3 of 6 — .500. Reb: 26 (Chang 8).