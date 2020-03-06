Toledo's elimination game luck runs out against TCP

The end of a season is always hard. Teams bond over the course of every season and become close. It’s a temporary family that sometimes solidifies and lasts for years, decades, even.

That's especially true for a team like Toledo, which survived five loser-out games as it got to the 2B Hardwood Classic in Spokane. Once here though the Indians fell in consecutive games for the first time in weeks.

Following a 44-39 defeat to Tri-Cities Prep, Toledo was forced to deal with those emotions in kind: A season’s end. A run over. Its time together finished, but never forgotten.

“I’m gonna remember how close this team was, and how special the group was,” Kal Schaplow said after scoring 13 points in her final high school game. “We had so much fun in our time together.”

Perhaps what makes Toledo’s exit so tough to fathom is how close it was to advancing.

The Indians had to scrape past an experienced and tradition-laden Colfax squad on Wednesday, then hung tough with Wahkiakum on Thursday as the Mules advanced to the semis. It was a particularly difficult stretch for a team that hadn’t been to state in a decade. Toledo had to play the past two state champions (Colfax and Tri-Cities Prep) and even managed to beat one of them.