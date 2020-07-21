Toledo roars past MAC at Don Bowen Field

Tuesday was the first time Bloomstrom threw a bender in anger, and it was effective for him. Even though he allowed three runs over his three innings, he still had MAC batters off-balance. There were just some defensive miscues behind him.

“Summer ball is to develop stuff like that,” Waag said. “One got up and I noticed it float a little bit, he got back (to the dugout) and said, ‘I didn’t snap it down.’ He knew. He knew he didn’t have the right arm angle and he didn’t snap it.”

Those three runs gave MAC a 3-1 lead after the third inning, and Waag wondered if a previous iteration of his club might pack it in at that point. Even with most of the game to play and only trailing by a pair of runs.

This Toledo squad, though, did not pack it in, instead capitalizing on a pair of crucial MAC miscues that led to six runs, full Toledo control, and the eventual win.

In that bottom of the fourth, Rowdy Kirkendoll started with a walked, then moved to third an out later when an R Stanley fly ball to center bounced off a glove and rested harmlessly in the grass at Don Bowen Field. It took away an out from Mac and gave Toledo a pair of runners in scoring position with just a single out.