Toledo ends season the way it started it, beats Rainier

CENTRALIA — The five inches of snow that covered Ted Hippi Field when Toledo hosted Rainier (WA) to open the season way back five whole weeks ago may have seemed like the perfect weather for the Wing-T offense. However, when the two sides met up at Centralia High School, Toledo pulled out an even more on-brand performance, taking down the Mountaineers 28-18 to close out its 2021 spring slate.
“Our guys made some great adjustments,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “We just really played hard. One of the most complete football games we’ve played in awhile, and a really good way for our seniors to go out.”
Davin Kinsman, Trey Rego, and Jacob Marley — all playing their final games for Toledo — each eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in a trademark balanced ground attack.
When the two sides faced off back in Week 1, it was Kinsman leading Toledo in carries, and the Rainier defense remembered that, lining up heavy in the middle of the field to stop him on the fullback dive.
“Davin didn’t really have anything in the first quarter-and-a-half at all, because they were stacking so hard,” Christensen said.
But with the Mountaineers focusing so hard on plugging the middle of the field, the edges were left wide open for Rego and Marley, and the two took advantage on sweeps and pitches. Then, with Rainier having to spread out to cover the sides of the field, Kinsman was able to get free more and more often up the gut.
Kinsman finished with 172 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to lead Toledo. Rego added 121 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns of his own, and Marley went for 104 yards on 11 runs, averaging 9.5 yards per touch.
Ryan Bloomstrom went 1-of-7 on passing, with his lone completion going to fellow senior Carlo Arceo-Hansen for 32 yards.
In theory, the lack of snow should have been a better sign for the Rainier offense, which relied more on passing than Toledo’s. The Mountaineers were able to break two huge plays open — with quarterback Mike Green throwing for one 79-yard touchdown and one 81-yard touchdown — but other than that, Christensen’s defense put the clamps down.
“We played them completely differently this time, just because we knew the elements were different,” Christensen said. “I think we did a really good job holding them overall, except for those two long passes. But other than that, I think we did a good job shutting down their offense.”
Hunter Smith led the pass rush up front for Toledo with a pair of sacks. Geoff Glass, Kaden Sellards, Jesse Towns, and Arceo-Hansen also had stand-out nights on defense to help see the win out and send Toledo’s seniors out on a winning note.
“This group of seniors, they were freshman my year taking over as head coach,” Christensen said. “So they kind of grew up in the program as I grew up as a head coach. They’ll always have a special place for me.”