Toledo ends season the way it started it, beats Rainier

CENTRALIA — The five inches of snow that covered Ted Hippi Field when Toledo hosted Rainier (WA) to open the season way back five whole weeks ago may have seemed like the perfect weather for the Wing-T offense. However, when the two sides met up at Centralia High School, Toledo pulled out an even more on-brand performance, taking down the Mountaineers 28-18 to close out its 2021 spring slate.

“Our guys made some great adjustments,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “We just really played hard. One of the most complete football games we’ve played in awhile, and a really good way for our seniors to go out.”

Davin Kinsman, Trey Rego, and Jacob Marley — all playing their final games for Toledo — each eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in a trademark balanced ground attack.

When the two sides faced off back in Week 1, it was Kinsman leading Toledo in carries, and the Rainier defense remembered that, lining up heavy in the middle of the field to stop him on the fullback dive.

“Davin didn’t really have anything in the first quarter-and-a-half at all, because they were stacking so hard,” Christensen said.