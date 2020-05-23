Toledo Baseball: Tribe tries to take loss of season in stride

Waag added that he expected the lineup to be full of contact hitters who would then use their prowess on the base paths to generate offense. With 15 pitchers vying for spots in the rotation and a formidable defense Toledo’s new coach didn’t expect his team would need a full buffet of runs to win day in and day out.

“What I noticed right away is that we had a lot of versatility with the kids who could play a lot of different positions,” Waag said. “We had guys working in the infield who looked like they could make routine plays, and that’s huge.”

Coming off a season where the team won just a single league game the overall expectations may have been tempered somewhat this season but everyone in black and red believed that good things were right around the bend.

“I think it would have been a growing year. Just by looking at the kids’ willingness to work and to listen is huge. To have that loss for us, and for all the teams, is something that you’ll never get back,” Waag said. “Just the frustration, not just for our seniors, but for all the seniors around the state. I just feel bad for them.”