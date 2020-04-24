To Letter or Gnaw? Beavers to award varsity letters, other schools undecided

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cancellation of all spring sports earlier this month left everyone wondering what comes next. So far, no one knows.

But, with no opening day, no senior night and no final game, many prep athletes are now curious if they will receive a letter for the season that was ripped from their clutches by COVID-19.

So far Woodland High School is the only school in the area with a plan in place for the conundrum. The Beavers will award varsity letters to all of their varsity athletes in team sports, such as baseball and softball. Meanwhile, letter decisions for individual sports like track and field, golf and tennis, will be left up to those coaches.

“There is no perfect solution. We’re in new territory for all of us. I’m 99% sure it’s happening that way. We are being pretty generous,” Woodland athletic director, Paul Huddleston said.

Other schools around the county are still contemplating what their plan will be.

Many high school athletic directors in the area indicated that the internal conversation about awarding letters to 2020 spring athletes has not started yet. Some don’t know if that discussion will happen at all.