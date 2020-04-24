To Letter or Gnaw? Beavers to award varsity letters, other schools undecided

The cancellation of all spring sports earlier this month left everyone wondering what comes next. So far, no one knows.
But, with no opening day, no senior night and no final game, many prep athletes are now curious if they will receive a letter for the season that was ripped from their clutches by COVID-19.
So far Woodland High School is the only school in the area with a plan in place for the conundrum. The Beavers will award varsity letters to all of their varsity athletes in team sports, such as baseball and softball. Meanwhile, letter decisions for individual sports like track and field, golf and tennis, will be left up to those coaches.
“There is no perfect solution. We’re in new territory for all of us. I’m 99% sure it’s happening that way. We are being pretty generous,” Woodland athletic director, Paul Huddleston said.
Other schools around the county are still contemplating what their plan will be.
Many high school athletic directors in the area indicated that the internal conversation about awarding letters to 2020 spring athletes has not started yet. Some don’t know if that discussion will happen at all.
“That hasn’t been discussed yet. We’re just at the starting phase of planning everything for the rest of the year. The online schooling part has taken most of our time. (Letters) haven’t taken priority yet but if the kids are really adamant about it, I’m sure we’ll figure it out,” Ilwaco athletic director, Tim Harrell said.
Since the WIAA canceled the entire 2020 spring season for high school athletes the focus has begun to shift to summer sports, camps and other options for playing.
Wahkiakum athletic director Rob Garrett said the administration at Wahkiakum has been focusing on other issues recently but he hopes to start discussing varsity letters soon.
“We haven’t made a final decision yet. No one has asked about it. It comes down to all the coaches, the principal and I all being on the same page,” Garrett said.
Part of the planning includes deciding if athletes will need to meet some sort of new requirements, or if they will be automatically awarded the letter.
At least two high schools in Skagit County are awarding letters to all their spring athletes and the Skagit Valley Herald reported that Burlington-Edison High School will award letters to seniors. Meanwhile, La Conner High School is requiring athletes to complete six weeks of training plans from coaches to receive their spring letter.
Mark Morris athletic director Robert Blackman said he’s not sure how varsity letters will be awarded, but he’s hopeful students will receive something.
“There will be some form of letter for our athletes. We are having a meeting in May to choose our senior athlete awards. We’ll also be talking about the letter plan then,” Blackman said.
Naselle athletic director, Brian Macy, said that no decision has been made for Comet athletes yet and he expects to solicit input from an assortment of athletic directors on the issue. In Rainier athletic director Graden Blue said the matter of awarding varsity letters has not been brought up by the school district and he is not sure when it will be addressed.
Woodland is certainly ahead of the curve with their decision and could provide a blueprint for other schools. Huddleston said the decision was made with the best interests of the student-athletes in mind.
“We want letters to mean something,” Huddleston said. “But right now, people need hope and good news. We wanted to do what is best for the kids.”
This story will be updated as additional details become available. For more information on COVID-19 news and sport developments, check TDN.com.
