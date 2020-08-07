Timber Barons take to the lake

It’s not every day that the newsroom is flooded with tips about youth soccer teams practicing at area parks. That’s the sort of stuff that’s typically chalked up as mundane and certainly not considered newsworthy fodder.
But these are far from typical times we are living in. As a result, local sleuths have indeed been hounding The Daily News for weeks with reports of rogue futbol teams practicing their craft at wide open locales around Longview like 7th Avenue Park, Victoria Freeman Park, and Lake Sacajawea.
On Thursday those rumors were confirmed on at least one front when the Timber Barons of the Cowlitz Youth Soccer Association took to the banks of Lake Sacajawea for another round of hands-off practice.
Beneath bluebird skies eight players from the Timber Barons 10U squad darted in and out of the shadows of towering bank side evergreens while a smattering of parents and siblings sat in small, scattered bunches around the periphery of the make-shift pitch. Two masked coaches, who were each assigned a quartet of players, went about coordinating the groups in an intricate, but separate, sort of concert atop the well-manicured turf.
“We’ve been paying attention to this for awhile since we knew the season was coming up and whatnot,” Timber Barons coach, Glen Williams, said. “We’ve been making sure we go through the whole COVID protocol when they get here. Taking their temperature. Sanitizing their hands when they get here. Sanitizing before they leave. Making sure they wear their mask when they arrive. Making sure they wear their mask when they leave. As coaches we have to wear masks all the time.”
Williams noted that tryouts for the sprawling Timber Barons program, which features at least ten teams of varying age groups, were held about a month and a half ago. He began holding practices for his team at Lake Sacajawea shortly thereafter and they’ve been getting together at least once a week since then.
“We’re in a very public place,” Williams admitted. “We knew that there’s been people who have stopped and taken pictures and made comments and whatnot and that’s why we’re still here. We’re following all the protocols that we’re supposed to.”
The Timber Barons were originally set to start playing their regular season schedule in September. However, like so many other things, the fate of their season is still hanging in the balance and subject to the whims of a coronavirus in the breeze..
“We don’t know. It’s supposed to start right after Labor Day. We play down in the OYSA League out of Portland. A lot of the tournaments have been canceled but we’d be playing in them if they were having them. This is tournament season,” Williams explained.
With a team full of players from Cowlitz County the Timber Barons 10U team plans on continuing to get their practice however they can until conditions improve and the path forward becomes more clear. Williams added that when the team has additional players show up they have a third coach who helps out in order to keep the group numbers in check. The Timber Barons’ coach insists that the regularly scheduled practices have provided a bit of a pick me up after months of relative isolation.
“I think it means a lot. It means a lot to (the players) and their parents,” Williams said. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from parents too. I mean, everybody’s been cooped up for so long. A lot of people are just anxious to get out and get active again.”
Chief Ralph Herrera of the Kalama police department is a youth sports coach himself. He also happens to be the public information officer for Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team. After hearing the details of Thursday’s Timber Barons’ practice Herrera expressed cautious approval of the team’s commitment to following the state’s safety guidelines.
“My hope, or my expectation, is that coaches are doing whatever they can to make sure that drills, or practices are being undertaken in small groups of five with no contact,” Herrera said. “You hope that’s what’s taking place because at the end of the day whether or not you are following the regulations to the letter is a reflection of whether or not you are willing to take your players’ health, and the public health in general, into consideration.”
Herrera noted that drills that force players together or that make collisions inevitable must be avoided at this point in time. However, spaced passing and conditioning drills like the Timber Barons conducted on Thursday, seem to fall within the realm of Phase 2 acceptability.
“I’m a Pop Warner football coach. Obviously we’re done and there’s nothing we can do at this point (to save the season), and I’m just speaking personally as a coach, but I couldn’t put my players in a position to be on the field and not follow these regulations,” Herrera said. “As a coach, you wouldn’t want to be responsible for a worst-case scenario. That would be a very negative experience.”
Attempts to contact the Cowlitz Youth Soccer Association were unsuccessful prior to the print deadline.
