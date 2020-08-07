Timber Barons take to the lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not every day that the newsroom is flooded with tips about youth soccer teams practicing at area parks. That’s the sort of stuff that’s typically chalked up as mundane and certainly not considered newsworthy fodder.

But these are far from typical times we are living in. As a result, local sleuths have indeed been hounding The Daily News for weeks with reports of rogue futbol teams practicing their craft at wide open locales around Longview like 7th Avenue Park, Victoria Freeman Park, and Lake Sacajawea.

On Thursday those rumors were confirmed on at least one front when the Timber Barons of the Cowlitz Youth Soccer Association took to the banks of Lake Sacajawea for another round of hands-off practice.

Beneath bluebird skies eight players from the Timber Barons 10U squad darted in and out of the shadows of towering bank side evergreens while a smattering of parents and siblings sat in small, scattered bunches around the periphery of the make-shift pitch. Two masked coaches, who were each assigned a quartet of players, went about coordinating the groups in an intricate, but separate, sort of concert atop the well-manicured turf.