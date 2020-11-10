Tigers tab new gridiron boss

"I think he became familiar with our school as George Fox was recruiting three of our guys last year,” Tompkins told The Daily News. “He’s had a goal of becoming a head coaching and once our position became available, he reached out.”

During his own collegiate playing career Stutzman played three years as a defensive back at Nebraska Wesleyan university in Lincoln. Now, in his role as a head coach Stutzman has promised to bring “a value on character and a relentless pursuit of excellence in education and athletics.”

The head coaching position at Clatskanie High came open following the resignation of Tim Warren, who had coached the Tigers since 2010. During his time as head coach Warren accumulated 54 wins and 38 losses.

Last year the Tigers finished 8-3 overall, including a 5-0 run to a league title and lost by one point in the State quarterfinals.

According to Tompkins, a change of work schedule was the impetus behind Warren’s departure following a successful season.

“Last year they had a pretty heavy senior-led team, so it's going to be – I wouldn't call it a rebuilding year, because the kids have been in the system – but it's going to be a year that we're going to find out who they have,” Stutzman told OSAAtoday.

The Oregon School Activities Association has set a deadline of Dec. 7 to make a determination on the start of winter sports seasons. Additional changes in guidance from the state will also be necessary before prep athletics will be allowed to resume.

