Tigers tab new gridiron boss

Clatskanie has a new alpha Tiger in town and he comes straight from Fox territory. George Fox University, that is.
Judd Stutzman, 33, was recently announced as the head coach of the Clatskanie High School football team. With a season scheduled to begin in earnest on Feb. 22, his work with the Tigers' gridiron grunts will begin immediately.
Stutzman was set to join the Tigers for practice for the first time Wednesday. This fall, Clatskanie has been allowing its teams to practice 1-3 times per week, following an alternating schedule in order to give their students an opportunity to be active.
“A lot of the pass stuff will actually be fairly similar,” Stutzman told OSAAtoday. “I'm not going to be running crazy new routes that the kids haven't seen before. I don't think it's going to be anything brand new, it'll probably just be more so the verbiage that I use. That'll probably just take a little bit to get used to.”
In a press release, Clatskanie athletic director Ryan Tompkins noted that Stutzman is a proponent of building a foundational team culture and he's got his own plan for how to build it.
“Relationships and people are what create culture,” Stutzman explained in the release.
Stutzman is a 4th grade teacher in Hillsboro. He spent the last four years as an assistant coach at George Fox University where he worked primarily with wide receivers and defensive backs.
"I think he became familiar with our school as George Fox was recruiting three of our guys last year,” Tompkins told The Daily News. “He’s had a goal of becoming a head coaching and once our position became available, he reached out.”
During his own collegiate playing career Stutzman played three years as a defensive back at Nebraska Wesleyan university in Lincoln. Now, in his role as a head coach Stutzman has promised to bring “a value on character and a relentless pursuit of excellence in education and athletics.”
The head coaching position at Clatskanie High came open following the resignation of Tim Warren, who had coached the Tigers since 2010. During his time as head coach Warren accumulated 54 wins and 38 losses.
Last year the Tigers finished 8-3 overall, including a 5-0 run to a league title and lost by one point in the State quarterfinals.
According to Tompkins, a change of work schedule was the impetus behind Warren’s departure following a successful season.
“Last year they had a pretty heavy senior-led team, so it's going to be – I wouldn't call it a rebuilding year, because the kids have been in the system – but it's going to be a year that we're going to find out who they have,” Stutzman told OSAAtoday.
The Oregon School Activities Association has set a deadline of Dec. 7 to make a determination on the start of winter sports seasons. Additional changes in guidance from the state will also be necessary before prep athletics will be allowed to resume.
