Three Rivers Christian wins region’s first 1B cross country races; Ilwaco runners brave the snow

Three Rivers Christian runners won both the boys and girls races at their first action of the season at Riverside Park in Kelso, with the boys beating Mossyrock 27-28 on Wednesday in the first 1B cross country meet ever held in District 4.
Freshman Jake Beck took the boys crown, completing the 5,000-meter course in 19:22. For the girls, it was Rachel Pielaet winning with a time of 22:51.
Sophomore Walker Poyner came in third for the Eagles in the boys race with a time of 20:21.20. Freshman Bodie Huhta (21:34.50) and senior Zachary Parham (22:15.7) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, and David Woodman (26:05.80) rounded out TRC’s scorecard in 10th.
No school had enough girls runners for a full lineup, with the Eagles sending out three, while Oakville and the Washington School for the Deaf put out one runner apiece. Freshmen Kelsey Poyner came in second for TRC at 27:47.10, and sophomore Alana McMillan finished fourth with a time of 39:01.40.
Ilwaco gets XC season going at Ocosta
The Ilwaco boys cross country team narrowly lost 24-31 to Ocosta to open its winter season Thursday.
Junior Quintana was the first across the line, winning the boys race by 30 seconds with a time of 16:46, but the Wildcats nabbed the next three places to go ahead in the team score.
Logan Simonson came in next for the Fishermen, finishing fifth with a time of 19:35. Logan Roush was sixth at 21:23. Ilwaco’s score was rounded out by a pair of freshmen, with Liam Kerwin (26:55) and Vincente Bautista (26:57) finishing in ninth and 10th, respectively, within two seconds of each other.
Ocosta only sent out one varsity girls runner, giving the Fishermen the win by default. Ilwaco’s Sabrina Lessenden won the race at 22:17, Emma Brundage finished second at 22:45, Tazlina Thomas was third at 24:51, Ione Sheldon fourth at 26:46, and Alaina Judd sixth at 32:24.
The Fishermen set out early for the races before snow and ice took over the road. All other sports in the region were cancelled on Thursday.