Three Rivers Christian wins region’s first 1B cross country races; Ilwaco runners brave the snow

Three Rivers Christian runners won both the boys and girls races at their first action of the season at Riverside Park in Kelso, with the boys beating Mossyrock 27-28 on Wednesday in the first 1B cross country meet ever held in District 4.

Freshman Jake Beck took the boys crown, completing the 5,000-meter course in 19:22. For the girls, it was Rachel Pielaet winning with a time of 22:51.

Sophomore Walker Poyner came in third for the Eagles in the boys race with a time of 20:21.20. Freshman Bodie Huhta (21:34.50) and senior Zachary Parham (22:15.7) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, and David Woodman (26:05.80) rounded out TRC’s scorecard in 10th.

No school had enough girls runners for a full lineup, with the Eagles sending out three, while Oakville and the Washington School for the Deaf put out one runner apiece. Freshmen Kelsey Poyner came in second for TRC at 27:47.10, and sophomore Alana McMillan finished fourth with a time of 39:01.40.

Ilwaco gets XC season going at Ocosta

The Ilwaco boys cross country team narrowly lost 24-31 to Ocosta to open its winter season Thursday.