Three Rivers Christian Tennis: Canceled season skunks Eagles

One year ago the Eagles were led by senior Bailee Wallace. A three-time state participant who finished 11th, seventh and fourth, respectively, during her three years in Yakima. But even in the wake of Wallace’s departure, Hayes was confident that the Eagles could reload.

“We would’ve been pretty solid,” Hayes said.

The Eagles were set to be led by a pair of seniors this spring: Kaylena Morrison and Abbey McCracken.

Both had proven as juniors that their time was coming. Each of them had the potential to fill Wallace’s shoes at the State tournament this year. Or both could have gone and made their own set of footprints.

Morrison worked her way up from third singles a year ago into the second spot behind Wallace. This time around she was poised to take over the top singles position as the Eagles top girls tennis player.

“I think she certainly would’ve given us a solid base there,” Hayes said.

Meanwhile, McCracken was ready to take the court again as part of a doubles team with sophomore Mabrie Richards. The pair reached the District tournament a year ago before meeting their match.

“Coming back, we had a good nucleus and some good players returning with some experience, and I think we would have certainly finished in the upper half of the league, at least,” Hayes said. “As far as state participants, I would say how the season went and who we had where, both Mabrie and Abbey had enough physical ability and tennis skill, they could have, perhaps, gone on to State.”

