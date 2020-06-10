Three Rivers Christian Tennis: Canceled season skunks Eagles

Coach: Wayne Hayes (9th year)
2019 Finish: One state participant
Returners: 5
Seniors: 2
It’s always hit or miss whether schools below the 2A level will have tennis programs. The school populations just don’t support extensive offerings like those found at Mark Morris or Kelso, let alone Mountain View or Battle Ground.
Therefore, the WIAA groups 1A, 2B and 1B schools fall into a quasi-1A division. That means smaller schools, like Three Rivers Christian for instance, have to compete against schools with up to 400 more students to choose from.
But under the watchful eye of Wayne Hayes over the last nine year the Eagles have remained steady. They’ve developed a program that keeps the schools’ best athletes on the grounds to play tennis, instead of going off in search of spring activities at the public schools.
“I think at this point, I don’t think we surprise anybody now,” coach Hayes said. “I think the number of years we’ve been in the league, everybody anticipates our players are going to be solid fundamentally, our players are going to be tough fundamentally. So I don’t think we can sneak through. I think we pretty well have to earn everything that we get.”
One year ago the Eagles were led by senior Bailee Wallace. A three-time state participant who finished 11th, seventh and fourth, respectively, during her three years in Yakima. But even in the wake of Wallace’s departure, Hayes was confident that the Eagles could reload.
“We would’ve been pretty solid,” Hayes said.
The Eagles were set to be led by a pair of seniors this spring: Kaylena Morrison and Abbey McCracken.
Both had proven as juniors that their time was coming. Each of them had the potential to fill Wallace’s shoes at the State tournament this year. Or both could have gone and made their own set of footprints.
Morrison worked her way up from third singles a year ago into the second spot behind Wallace. This time around she was poised to take over the top singles position as the Eagles top girls tennis player.
“I think she certainly would’ve given us a solid base there,” Hayes said.
Meanwhile, McCracken was ready to take the court again as part of a doubles team with sophomore Mabrie Richards. The pair reached the District tournament a year ago before meeting their match.
“Coming back, we had a good nucleus and some good players returning with some experience, and I think we would have certainly finished in the upper half of the league, at least,” Hayes said. “As far as state participants, I would say how the season went and who we had where, both Mabrie and Abbey had enough physical ability and tennis skill, they could have, perhaps, gone on to State.”
