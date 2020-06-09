Three Rivers Christian Golf: Fledgling Eagles figured to befriend birdies

Coach: Keith Karns (5th year)
2019 Record: 1-7
Total Athletes: 14
Seniors: 0
For better or worse the Three Rivers Christian golf team was ready to let it swing this year but the chance to learn on the curve never arrived. Still, for a team with no seniors and a host of underclassmen, having the spring season canceled didn’t hit quite as hard as it did for other outfits in the area.
Due to the COVID-19 related cancellations of prep sports seasons this spring the team and their assorted hopes were put on pause. Which was unfortunate, to say the least.
According to Three Rivers coach, Keith Karns, this season was looking to be the best one yet under his watch. The Eagles had their largest turnout this year with 14 golfers, nine of whom were first-timers.
“We are a very fledgling program. We were expecting to use this year to build the program,” Karns said.
The golf team is a relatively new offering at Three Rivers Christian. For the first two years it was simply an intramural team, hoping to spark interest in the hallways. The golf team had given it a try once before but was discontinued due to a lack of athletes. Karns explained that the school had to rekindle the team in stages before going competitive and in order to complete their mission, they needed a group of kids who were excited to learn and grow excitement for the sport.
“We were going to have five returners from last year who were going to bring the primary experience to the team,” Karns noted.
While it was deflating to see the season canceled Karns knew there wasn’t much, if anything, that his Eagles could do about it. He added that the team did have a few State tournament hopefuls, including underclassmen brothers Carson and Cole Shipman. Still, since all the Eagles’ golfers will be able to return to the course next spring, their collective disappointment has been tempered ever so slightly.
Karns expected this year to look a lot like last spring with a few team wins but fun to spare. He hopes to keep that mindset intact for the team for next year, too.
“Having fun on the course, that’s good because it makes them want to come back next year,” Karns explained. “I’m expecting to have a lot of sophomores and younger athletes next year. We might even have some eighth graders.”
Karns emphasized that he and the rest of the team have been able to keep their heads up during the shutdown. In the interim he’s been trying to figure out how to sustain the growth in numbers and talent from one year to the next.
“We plan to be more competitive next year,” Karns insisted. “So the kids will need to step up their game. They will need to be putting in a lot of work and growth.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!