Three Rivers Christian Golf: Fledgling Eagles figured to befriend birdies

“We were going to have five returners from last year who were going to bring the primary experience to the team,” Karns noted.

While it was deflating to see the season canceled Karns knew there wasn’t much, if anything, that his Eagles could do about it. He added that the team did have a few State tournament hopefuls, including underclassmen brothers Carson and Cole Shipman. Still, since all the Eagles’ golfers will be able to return to the course next spring, their collective disappointment has been tempered ever so slightly.

Karns expected this year to look a lot like last spring with a few team wins but fun to spare. He hopes to keep that mindset intact for the team for next year, too.

“Having fun on the course, that’s good because it makes them want to come back next year,” Karns explained. “I’m expecting to have a lot of sophomores and younger athletes next year. We might even have some eighth graders.”

Karns emphasized that he and the rest of the team have been able to keep their heads up during the shutdown. In the interim he’s been trying to figure out how to sustain the growth in numbers and talent from one year to the next.

“We plan to be more competitive next year,” Karns insisted. “So the kids will need to step up their game. They will need to be putting in a lot of work and growth.”

