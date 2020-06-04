Three locals make All American list for swimming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As end-of-year awards start rolling in, three local swimmers have been recognized as Academic All-Americans the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

Piper Nguyen of the R.A. Long girls and Ryan Pospichal and Kodee Soetamin of the Mark Morris boys have all met the criteria to make the prestigious list.

The award is based on aquatic and academic performance and compares athletes on a national level. While it does not give a scholarship or monetary award, each swimmer will receive a certificate.

“I am tremendously proud of them,” Mark Morris and R.A. Long swim coach Richard Carr said. “We make a big deal about students being scholar-athletes but it can look like a lot of lip service. So for something as big as this to recognize they’re not just athletes, they’re more, is great.”

To achieve this award, swimmers must be graduating seniors, be listed as varsity athletes in good standing with school, show good character and have a cumulative GPA of 3.75, according to NISCA.

“Over 342,294 students are involved in aquatics at the high-school level in over 16,432 programs for boys and girls. Approximately 2% of these students are recognized as high-school All-Americans,” NISCA wrote in a letter to those receiving recognition.