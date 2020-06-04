Three locals make All American list for swimming

As end-of-year awards start rolling in, three local swimmers have been recognized as Academic All-Americans the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
Piper Nguyen of the R.A. Long girls and Ryan Pospichal and Kodee Soetamin of the Mark Morris boys have all met the criteria to make the prestigious list.
The award is based on aquatic and academic performance and compares athletes on a national level. While it does not give a scholarship or monetary award, each swimmer will receive a certificate.
“I am tremendously proud of them,” Mark Morris and R.A. Long swim coach Richard Carr said. “We make a big deal about students being scholar-athletes but it can look like a lot of lip service. So for something as big as this to recognize they’re not just athletes, they’re more, is great.”
To achieve this award, swimmers must be graduating seniors, be listed as varsity athletes in good standing with school, show good character and have a cumulative GPA of 3.75, according to NISCA.
“Over 342,294 students are involved in aquatics at the high-school level in over 16,432 programs for boys and girls. Approximately 2% of these students are recognized as high-school All-Americans,” NISCA wrote in a letter to those receiving recognition.
According to Carr, Nguyen is the first R.A. Long swimmer in recent memory to achieve this award. While it was only his first year coaching the Jills, he said Nguyen made a large impact on the team.
“In addition to her being an accomplished academic, she is an absolutely astounding team leader and captain. Honestly, I didn’t see her as a natural athlete. So all of this came because of her hard work and dedication,” Carr said.
Nguyen excelled in freestyle events. For the Monarchs, Pospichal specialized in butterfly and breaststroke. Soetamin lead the team in sprints.
Both boys went to state this year and were on placing relay teams. While Pospichal isn’t a club swimmer, he still worked hard and could see it pay off, Carr said.
“A lot of high school teams are filled with club guys. So to see Ryan come out and do so well with just school practices and work, this is a great accomplishment,” Carr said.
Soetamin has had a wealth of club experience. It helped him advance in the more specialized events and evenly spread out event coverage between teammates, Carr said.
“Because Kodee was great at some of the more difficult events, our team really had a wide spread of people who were good at many things. It’s why our relays did so well,” Carr said.
