This time’s different: Chinooks beat Loggers from the spot, claim 2B District title

But once again, Onalaska struck right back.

Off a throw-in in Kalama’s half, Callie Lawrence got her foot under the ball off the bounce 30 yards from goal and sent it high toward the Chinooks’ net. The ball tried to stay in the air forever, and when it did come down it short-hopped right in front of Meyer, skipping past her shoulder and burying itself in the netting.

“I thought we had them twice, but they came back,” Bates said. “They’re scrappy.”

It was a matchup that veered from from beautiful to wild to violent — with hits that would have been at home in the Chinooks’ and Loggers’ American football game last weekend — to downright strange at times.

In the 88th minute, Onalaska’s Cierra Russ picked up her second yellow card for a couple pushes too many, but the Loggers kept playing with 11 players on the field for a good four minutes until Bates and his coaching staff saw what was happening and called out to the official.

In the shootout, both teams scored two of their first four shots and sent two wide of the frame. Elyse DiCristina stepped up to take Kalama’s fifth and sent it between the football uprights, and the Onalaska players gathered in the center circle started to run out in celebration, thinking they’d won.