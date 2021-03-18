This time’s different: Chinooks beat Loggers from the spot, claim 2B District title

KALAMA — Sometimes, the third time really is the charm.
For the third time this season, the Kalama girl’s soccer team squared off against Onalaska. For the third time, nothing could separate the two sides through 80 minutes. For the third time, it came down to penalties.
But for the first time, the Chinooks came out winners, taking the shootout 3-2. And this time around, it just so happened to be for the 2B District IV championship.
“We weren’t going to lose three in a row,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “We couldn’t. It would break our backs.”
Tied 2-2 after 80 minutes, the game went to extra time, but two five-minute periods of golden-goal action could only turn up one Kalama chance off the woodwork, and it went to the shootout.
Melanie Martinez, Bridgette Holyfield, and Ruby Jackson converted their kicks from the spot, and freshman goalie Jessica Meyer — playing on one good ankle — made two saves, the second of which led to a rush of joyous white jerseys rushing to meet her and celebrate at the top of the 18-yard box.
“I was happy,” Meyer said. “It was big for the seniors, and it was good for the team. We really needed it.”
The match only went to the shootout because for every punch the Chinooks had in them, the Loggers had one right back.
In the 37th minute, Kalama finally broke the deadlock at the end of a tense first half, with Martinez getting free down the right side and slotting a shot across the goal, past Onalaska keeper Alex Cleveland-Barrera and into the far corner.
“First, I was like, ‘Oh no, it’s not going in,” and then I looked up and it went in,” Martinez said. “I was so excited.”
But soon after, with the first 40 minutes of the half over and the match in stoppage time, the Loggers pulled right back even, with sophomore Brooklyn Sandridge firing off an off-balance shot — Onalaska’s first on target of the match — that found its way past Meyer.
The second half was the same as the first, with tense action going back and forth and neither side able to break through. Then, n the 58th minute, Kalama won a free kick 40 yards from goal that was chipped into the box. Martinez went into the ensuing scramble in front of the net and got her foot on it, and Kalama’s all-time leading goal scorer — playing in her final high school match — put the Chinooks back in front with a deft chip over Cleveland-Barrera.
“She’s fantastic. She’s been great,” Bates said. “She’s just solid, holds the ball up well, distributes it well. She’s got a marker on her back every time she plays, and she does well to break away from the marker. I’m going to miss her.”
But once again, Onalaska struck right back.
Off a throw-in in Kalama’s half, Callie Lawrence got her foot under the ball off the bounce 30 yards from goal and sent it high toward the Chinooks’ net. The ball tried to stay in the air forever, and when it did come down it short-hopped right in front of Meyer, skipping past her shoulder and burying itself in the netting.
“I thought we had them twice, but they came back,” Bates said. “They’re scrappy.”
It was a matchup that veered from from beautiful to wild to violent — with hits that would have been at home in the Chinooks’ and Loggers’ American football game last weekend — to downright strange at times.
In the 88th minute, Onalaska’s Cierra Russ picked up her second yellow card for a couple pushes too many, but the Loggers kept playing with 11 players on the field for a good four minutes until Bates and his coaching staff saw what was happening and called out to the official.
In the shootout, both teams scored two of their first four shots and sent two wide of the frame. Elyse DiCristina stepped up to take Kalama’s fifth and sent it between the football uprights, and the Onalaska players gathered in the center circle started to run out in celebration, thinking they’d won.
They hadn’t — still needing to convert one more shot of their own to seal it — and when Meyer dove to her right to make her first save of the shootout on Jaycee Talley, it kept going.
“I’m really proud of her,” Bates said.
Jackson — herself playing one last game for the Chinooks — buried the next shot into the left side netting. When Meyer guessed right again, going back to her right to stop Joscelin Escalera’s shot, all that was left to do was celebrate on the field and hand out the trophy.
“I’m proud of my team,” Martinez said. “Proud of how far we came.”