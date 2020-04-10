This is the End: COVID-19 forces seniors athletes through the doors too soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

They say it’s supposed to be better when you don’t see the end coming. There’s no fretting about the inevitable that way. It just happens. A shot in the dark. And then it’s over.

But whoever said that didn’t dedicate a young lifetime to sports only to see it all end, suddenly, with a false start and then a whimper.

Every competitor knows that the game is one day going to pass them by. The end arrives for every athlete at some point. It happens to World Cup champions. It happens to Olympic gold medalists. It happens to Hall of Fame sluggers. And every year at the end of the spring sports season it happens to high school seniors en masse.

This year is different though. This year a storm of an international pandemic and the widespread fallout of fear and precaution wiped out the prep sports calendar before a single contest had been had. Teams were just wrapping up a fortnight of practices when students were sent home in early March and told not to return for weeks on end.

The future was murky way back then (less than a month ago) but hope still lingered in the air. Spring coaches and athletes are of course used to looking on the bright side of things and making the most out of rain delays, so they were collectively trying to look through the clouds to a sunnier tomorrow.