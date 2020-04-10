This is the End: COVID-19 forces seniors athletes through the doors too soon

They say it’s supposed to be better when you don’t see the end coming. There’s no fretting about the inevitable that way. It just happens. A shot in the dark. And then it’s over.
But whoever said that didn’t dedicate a young lifetime to sports only to see it all end, suddenly, with a false start and then a whimper.
Every competitor knows that the game is one day going to pass them by. The end arrives for every athlete at some point. It happens to World Cup champions. It happens to Olympic gold medalists. It happens to Hall of Fame sluggers. And every year at the end of the spring sports season it happens to high school seniors en masse.
This year is different though. This year a storm of an international pandemic and the widespread fallout of fear and precaution wiped out the prep sports calendar before a single contest had been had. Teams were just wrapping up a fortnight of practices when students were sent home in early March and told not to return for weeks on end.
The future was murky way back then (less than a month ago) but hope still lingered in the air. Spring coaches and athletes are of course used to looking on the bright side of things and making the most out of rain delays, so they were collectively trying to look through the clouds to a sunnier tomorrow.
That initial delay soon was extended, first in Oregon, and then in Washington. But even then, athletes and coaches remained painfully optimistic that they would somehow, some way, be allowed to come together as a team again.
They knew they were going to lose games and meets and matches. But they just wanted to play, even if just for a little while.
Where April would typically begin to bring some sort of respite from the inevitable onslaught of standing outside in early spring this year there was nothing but more bad news. On Monday the WIAA moved to cancel all athletic competition after Governor Inslee declared that students and teachers would not be allowed to return to the classroom for the remainder of the school year. Then on Wednesday the powers that be in Oregon followed suit and put an end to any hope for a return to normal before next fall.
The reaction from coaches in the area was immediate, and genuine.
“I feel for our eight seniors specifically, as we won’t get the opportunity to leave it all out on the field,” Clatskanie baseball coach Ryan Tompkins said. “I’ve enjoyed the last fours years with the guys and this has all been a harsh reminder that nothing in life is guaranteed and not to take moments for granted.”
Still yearning to get the boys together again, Tompkins would like to hold a scrimmage or an alumni game once social distancing orders are removed. But there’s no telling when that might be.
Clatskanie softball coach Kevin Sprague, who was gearing up to chase another state championship following an undefeated run with the Tigers last season, is similarly disappointed with this week’s developments.
“While it’s understandable, and I don’t envy those who have to make these decisions, it’s also a disappointment to lose the whole season. We felt we had a team that was going to be as good if not better than last year,” Sprague said.
Like all observers, Sprague was feeling especially sympathetic for the seniors who will never get to put on a Tigers uniform again.
“It’s some consolation to the others that we can say we will be back next year to give it another shot,” Sprague added. “For now we will wait to see what transpires over summer and fall to possibly allow for kids to play.”
Back in Washington it’s a similar story for the ladies of Lassie Beach.
“We were stacked. We were hoping to make some noise this year,” Dean Sorensen, Kelso softball coach, said.
The Kelso softball team brought eight seniors back to the varsity roster this spring with a dozen seniors in the program in total.
“It’s heartbreaking for them because this was going to be their shining moment to get on the field one last time as a high school player and that was cut short,” Sorensen added. “I feel for them.”
Three of those seniors were ready to play another season of junior-varsity action simply out of love for the game. The fourth senior opted instead to stick with the varsity squad as a team manager.
“She just wanted to be a part of the softball program even though she wasn’t playing. She was there with her friends and a part of it, at least for those two weeks,” noted Sorensen.
The Lassies’ coach also provided some much needed perspective regarding what an unpredictable future might hold for the soon-to-be graduates.
“If this is the worst thing that happens to them in their life then it’s not so bad,” Sorensen said. “I’m afraid there’s a lot of uncertainties in our future.”
However, it’s not just the diamond sports that lost out on their chance to compete in this unprecedented spring of 2020. And where baseball and softball coaches are accustomed to an occasional rain delay or outright cancellation, sports like soccer or track and field always operate under the premise that the show must go on.
But not this season. Not in the COVID-19 world.
“It was kind of a gut punch,” Chris Toms, Mark Morris boys soccer coach said. “We were pretty excited. Our seniors came in really hungry and the guys were working really hard during the first two weeks of the season.”
After 13 years as a coach in the program this spring would have been Toms’ first as head honcho on the Monarchs’ sideline. Now he’ll have to wait another year before chasing his first career win.
“At least I’m still undefeated,” Toms joked.
Still, he knows he’ll have more matches to coach in the future while his seniors will never get to wear the baby blue and red again.
Over at R.A. Long, track and field coach Keli Hancock has been taking a practical and measured approach to the ever-evolving situation.
“Initially when they closed the school we were told by our athletic director that we were supposed to treat it like the offseason. We weren’t supposed to make workouts and we were supposed to be hands off,” Hancock said. “I’m a rule follower.”
Still, Hancock noted that up until this week her six team captains were regularly posting suggested workouts on their online team communication app in an effort to keep in shape for a possible, if improbable, return to competition. Moreover, the team workouts were an effort to keep the athletes engaged while on a strange hiatus from school.
“We were kind of holding out hope,” explained Hancock. “Our goal was just to keep the kids connected even though we couldn’t do track.”
A long distance runner by nature, Hancock is used to shifting minor pains and inconveniences to the back of her mind and focusing on what needs to be done next. That one foot in front of the other approach can be helpful in a race, but the resulting tunnel vision can leave a person prone to being caught off guard.
And that’s precisely how Hancock felt when the season was officially cancelled on Monday evening.
“Part of it is that I’m the kind of person who focuses on Plan A before I even think about Plan B,” Hancock noted. “So to be honest I just focused on our plan and I never really considered the possibility of the season being cancelled, even if I was a little worried in my gut.”
It’s those gut feelings in particular that hurt so bad for seniors and their families right now. The head can rationalize. The heart can overcome. But the sting of a lost season still accumulates in the belly like lead poisoning – Either in a sharp burst or by slow accumulation.
All those seniors who didn’t get to play. All those families that didn’t get to cheer. All those sons and daughters and parents who didn’t get to take photos at Senior Night. The pain they feel right now is real, because there is something exceptional to be said for knowing that the end is coming.
There is a catharsis in pulling on the knee high socks one more time and snapping each button with intent. It is part of an age old culminating ritual perfected through so much practice and game time over the years.
Those seniors didn’t get to wear their jerseys just a little while longer than usual following their final game, and unlace their spikes with reverence, because they weren’t afforded the courtesy to know that their final race had already been run. Their story had already been written.
For all those athletes who never got the chance to say goodbye to their coaches, and their teammates, and their classmates, and to the games that they loved to play, there is nothing that can be done. But life goes on, and those athletes will undoubtedly keep trudging forward even while suffering all they lost and wondering what might have been.
We know this because athletes are fortified by adversity and this is not the end. It is a new beginning.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!