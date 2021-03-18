'This is a big one': Mark Morris and R.A. Long set for Friday-night football showdown

It’s March 19 — four months late. The two teams are coming in a combined 1-7. Rain is in the forecast, and the crowd will still be at limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
None of that matters.
For one last time this season, Longview Memorial Stadium is going to hear pads cracking under the lights, and it’ll be R.A. Long vs. Mark Morris — the matchup the venue was built to play host for.
“This is like Army/Navy, or the Apple Cup,” R.A. Long coach Jon Barker said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re both 0-9 coming in, if you win that one, you had a good year. That’s just the way we’re trying to do it. Let the seniors strap it up one more time, play hard, play to the whistle, play by the rules, and get after them.”
But in 2021, in the midst of a global pandemic, this version of the Civil War, the Old West Side Rivalry, the Squirrel Bridge Showdown — whatever you prefer to call it — is going to take on even more meaning than usual.
On the football side of things, it’s one more chance to suit up for the seniors, even though it probably doesn’t feel like it yet.
Normally the matchup is the last in a grueling set of nine games. This year the Lumberjacks are Monarchs have just four games under their belts — and are quickly approaching the finish line just as they feel like they’re getting out of their starting stance.
Barker said that it took a normal amount of time for his Jacks to get the offense down — but instead of doing so over six weeks before the season began, they got two weeks of “preseason camp” and four real games to learn on the fly.
In the Columbia blue part of town, Mark Morris coach Shawn Perkins joked that his Monarchs are just about into football shape, finally getting the necessary amount of running, lifting, and hitting to feel prepared for a Week 1 game.
“We’re finally getting in shape. We’re finally at that point where we’re executing like we’re capable of. Those are some big things right there,” Perkins said. “There’s a lot of good stuff going on there, it’s just too bad it’s over. Usually we have four or five more weeks to go.”
So Friday night’s matchup may well be the first time either side really feels 100% full-go this season, and they’ll be going against each other. What could be better?
At the same time, the condensed format — along with the rough go of it for both teams so far this season — has put even more emphasis on Friday’s rivalry matchup than normal. And that’s saying something.
“Usually, you have a couple of big games that you circle on the calendar.” Perkins said. “With only five on there, there’s not a whole lot to circle. This is a big one on the end there.”
Perkins is well into his second decade coaching in this rivalry. Barker is nearing the end of his first season in charge of the Lumberjacks, but took part in it himself as a player — playing for Mark Morris just before the Perkins era began.
He played on a few good teams for the Monarchs that won their fare share of games, but they never got the better of the Jacks in his four years. Still, he spent three years learning just how important the matchup to end the season is before he finally got to experience the totality of that experiences himself.
“Seeing those guys that were six-foot-two sitting there in the team room, putting their jersey in the pile one last time, bawling like babies,” Barker said. “That’s one of those things where you don’t realize how special the opportunity is until it’s done and you sit there.”
And as much as Longview’s marquee gridiron matchup is more than a football game every year, it’s even more than that this time around. In a town split between sides of the lake, the Highlands and the hills, with the home half wearing helmets adorned in baby blue and sleek lines while the other in black and red with axes and plaid, Friday’s game is fixing to be one of the first big time events in Longview to not be canceled in, well, awhile.
Coming just in time for the occasion is the news from Olympia, of the region entering Phase 3. After two home games for each side limited to 200 people in the stadium, total, and only home fans, Friday night will see around double that number of heads in Longview Memorial, with both Monarchs and Lumberjacks fans allowed in the crowd.
“It’s something that our community can rally around,” Perkins said. “It’s an example of something really good that we can continue doing. There’s so many great things that we do in our community, and so many of those things didn’t get to happen. This is the first big one really that we get to celebrate.”
Players to watch
Mark Morris: The young receiving corps
Perkins’ Wing-T offense is built around establishing the run and controlling the game with the ball on the ground. But it’s been his receivers, wings, and split ends doing the bulk of the damage this season, both with their legs and in the passing game, and he’s changed up the attack somewhat to accommodate his weapons.
“There’s a lot of playmakers out there,” Perkins said. “We just have to make sure that we spread the ball around.”
Sophomore Deacon Dietz has scored three touchdowns so far this year, sharing the team lead with junior wideout George Mosier. Meanwhile, sophomore Langston Bartell and junior Jaden Anderson both had receiving touchdowns last week in Mark Morris’ home loss to Woodland.
R.A. Long: The old new faces on defense
Even with the shortened season, it took Barker a couple of weeks to shake out a consistent defensive rotation, and it’s had a lot to do with a couple of key upperclassmen returning for the Lumberjacks after a year or two away from the program.
On the edge, Ashton Mertes, who previously played corner, has come into his own as an outside linebacker, stepping in for Anthony Barnett, who’s been dealing with nagging injuries. In the secondary, it’s been David Vawter, back for his final Civil War after two years away from the team.
Keys from the coach’s mouth
R.A. Long Lumberjacks
“Eliminate turnovers. That’s every coach’s goal. And then on defense, we have to stay home and read the guards, not go chasing across the field.
If someone gives you a formation with a strength or more receivers to one side, you can kind of hedge your bets a little easier. But that’s the beauty of that flex formation that they’re running right now, is that you don’t know which way they’re going to run it.” — Jon Barker
Mark Morris Monarchs
“We need to really set the tempo right out of the gate, how we’re going to play the game and physically how we’re going to go. I think that’s a big key for us. Also, make sure we run the misdirection in our running game and play-action pass stuff. I think that’s going to be big for us too. If we do those things, I think we can get after it. That goes for defense too. We need to make sure that defensively we set the tone early and keep the pressure on them.” — Shawn Perkins