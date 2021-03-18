'This is a big one': Mark Morris and R.A. Long set for Friday-night football showdown

Perkins is well into his second decade coaching in this rivalry. Barker is nearing the end of his first season in charge of the Lumberjacks, but took part in it himself as a player — playing for Mark Morris just before the Perkins era began.

He played on a few good teams for the Monarchs that won their fare share of games, but they never got the better of the Jacks in his four years. Still, he spent three years learning just how important the matchup to end the season is before he finally got to experience the totality of that experiences himself.

“Seeing those guys that were six-foot-two sitting there in the team room, putting their jersey in the pile one last time, bawling like babies,” Barker said. “That’s one of those things where you don’t realize how special the opportunity is until it’s done and you sit there.”

And as much as Longview’s marquee gridiron matchup is more than a football game every year, it’s even more than that this time around. In a town split between sides of the lake, the Highlands and the hills, with the home half wearing helmets adorned in baby blue and sleek lines while the other in black and red with axes and plaid, Friday’s game is fixing to be one of the first big time events in Longview to not be canceled in, well, awhile.

