'They can play and we can't': Southwest Region stuck playing the waiting game

While the West Region (and the Puget Sound Region above it) got to celebrate Thursday, when Gov. Jay Inslee changed the requirements for regions to reach Phase 2 — and therefore bring back all fall sports — its neighbor to the south has been left to wait for the release of data to hope for good news.
And for preps sports, that wait in itself is beginning to be bad news.
“Kids see June coming, people see June coming,” Steve Amrine, Kelso’s head football coach said. “At some point, there’s a mark that doesn’t allow us to do it anymore.”
The latest news out of the governor’s mansion means that instead of meeting all four benchmarks presented in Inslee’s “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” guidelines, regions only have to meet three. While the West Region actually saw an increase in its rate of new COVID-19 cases from the Department of Health’s Jan. 22 release to the one yesterday, it had a marked decrease in new hospitalizations, along with a low enough positivity rate and a low enough ICU occupancy rate to get into Phase 2.
The Southwest Region — comprising Cowlitz, Clark, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum counties — faces an uphill battle, given yesterday’s numbers. While it doesn’t have the worst numbers in any individual area and its trend of new cases is much lower than week, it’s still one of just two regions to only meet one of the criteria at the moment.
Worse news for the Southwest Region is the second part of Inslee’s announcement, that new data will now be released every two weeks instead of on a weekly basis. That means its five counties won’t have another chance to make the jump to Phase 2 until the middle of February.
“The two-week thing, I don’t know a person that’s happy with it,” Woodland athletic director Paul Huddleston said. “It defies logic to me.”
That brings up the time squeeze Amrine alluded to. Two weeks ago, the 4A/3A Greater St. Helens League announced a series of checkpoint dates for the region to get into Phase 2. Under the system the league unveiled, if it takes until Feb. 15 to leave Phase 1, the league would play a condensed fall season beginning on Feb. 22. If the wait has to be even longer than that, the GSHL would have to explore a two-season model, rather than the standard three seasons.
“We get two announcements, and that takes care of a month,” Amrine said. “If you start working backwards, we’re in June, then May, then April, then March, and woah, we’re into February now.”
Meanwhile, the bad news for the Southwest Region — combined with the good news for the West Region — splits local schools into two groups.
On one side, there are the schools in the 4A/3A GSHL, the 2A GSHL, and the 1A Trico League. All three of those leagues are composed entirely of schools in the Southwest Region, meaning that every school is in the same position, and when the region gets the green light to come back, each school will do so having gone through the same amount of time off the field or in pods.
“We’re all in the same boat,” Huddleston said. “It does clean things up.”
For the schools in the 4A/3A GSHL, the 2A GSHL. and even the 1A TriCo, there will definitely be a decent amount of watching across the border and feeling left out come two weeks from now.
“You’re looking at schools that we’ve crossed over and played and they’re kind of in our region, and you’re like, ‘Holy cow.’ It’s really interesting that they can (play) and we can’t,” Amrine said.
If the Southwest Region should get into Phase 2 at the next possible instance, it’ll be up to coaches and players to prepare on a time frame completely unlike anything they’d normally have to do.
“You find out on a Friday that we’re a go, which hopefully we will be,” Huddleston said. “And then you’re going to be playing the next Friday in a game, and you haven’t lined up one time 11 people together. It’s going to be a challenge.”
But for now, it’s just going to be a waiting game in the Southwest Region, even as the final clock on the school year keeps ticking down every day.
“We’ve kind of been in this holding pattern since March 13 when they suspended spring sports,” Amrine said. “It feels like we’re always on call, ready to go for whatever change is next. You’ve got to kind of roll with it, but it’s hard.”