'They can play and we can't': Southwest Region stuck playing the waiting game

Worse news for the Southwest Region is the second part of Inslee’s announcement, that new data will now be released every two weeks instead of on a weekly basis. That means its five counties won’t have another chance to make the jump to Phase 2 until the middle of February.

“The two-week thing, I don’t know a person that’s happy with it,” Woodland athletic director Paul Huddleston said. “It defies logic to me.”

That brings up the time squeeze Amrine alluded to. Two weeks ago, the 4A/3A Greater St. Helens League announced a series of checkpoint dates for the region to get into Phase 2. Under the system the league unveiled, if it takes until Feb. 15 to leave Phase 1, the league would play a condensed fall season beginning on Feb. 22. If the wait has to be even longer than that, the GSHL would have to explore a two-season model, rather than the standard three seasons.

“We get two announcements, and that takes care of a month,” Amrine said. “If you start working backwards, we’re in June, then May, then April, then March, and woah, we’re into February now.”

Meanwhile, the bad news for the Southwest Region — combined with the good news for the West Region — splits local schools into two groups.