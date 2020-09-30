The Sideline Grump: On going home again

You know what they say about going home again — It can’t be done and all that. But I’ve never been one to listen to those voices. I prefer the ones in my head, or at least the talking heads on the late night conspiracy AM radio dial. If you ask my ex-wife, there’s really never been much of a difference.
All that’s to say that the Lower Columbia region is set to regain a long lost friend, or enemy. That particular designation has never much mattered to me, either.
Yes, you mossbacked sports fans, yours truly, The Grump, is back. And I’ve missed you even if you haven’t missed me.
It’s been a few years, but I’m not really in to counting these days. Age is just a number, and if you don’t know, you don’t know. For those that weren’t around then, they used to call me the Gridiron Grump. But there’s been a few changes.
Now, I prefer to be known as the Sideline Grump. I spent my time away living in an RV in the desert and the rarefied air has enlightened me. I traded in the Winnebago for a hybrid. I traded in the wife (well, she DFA’d me, but that’s neither here nor there) for an internet girlfriend. We met on FarmersOnly, but I’m not a farmer. I guess you could say I lied, but sometimes mushrooms would grow in the closet of the old Winnie and I’ve got a succulent on my dashboard now, so I’d call that a green thumb.
I even managed to give up that old smudge stick cigar habit. Well, to be more accurate, I traded in the stogies for a vape pen but I haven’t been able to figure out how to work the gadget with this mask on.
Anyway, while I was driving some smoke swept stretch of asphalt between sand dunes and evergreen stands I found myself thinking about the word “bizarre.”
Some faceless orator had used the word on a radio show and I wondered to myself if the now forgotten situation he was discussing was, indeed, bizarre. So I looked it up. Here’s what I found:
“Very strange or unusual, especially so as to cause interest or amusement.”
I tend to think that people use bizarre to sound smart when they really mean weird, or strange. Well, I know I sound smart and that’s why bizarre should be reserved for the most strange, the weirdest, something that you didn’t believe was even possible.
This season — these seasons, more specifically — are truly bizarre.
It’s been more than six months now, but who’s counting? First college basketball tournaments were walked away from. Then baseball seasons of all stripes were spiked before a renegade summer season was played under cloak and dagger. Now we’re forced to wait for prep football seasons to begin in the spring.
Wait, football in the spring?
What sorcery is this?
Of course, my first inclination is to air my grievances right here. And after a second thought, I’m going to do just that. But I’m not mad. I’m just grumpy.
In a way, the smoke that choked the coast earlier this month may have been a blessing in disguise, even if it’s a blessing that caused coughing and hacking and headlights at noon. Because even without the bizarre nature of the last six months, a regularly scheduled prep football season would have wound up postponed for at least a couple weeks anyway.
Ain’t nobody running around like that in the thickest campfire haze you or I have ever seen. It was like the time she who shall not be named torched all my stogies in a garbage can inside the Winnebago after I blew all our hard earned aluminum can money at the dog track.
Tough scene. Tougher smell.
But by now the smoke has cleared out, and we’re left with the original boondoggle. Pro sports have been able to return and now college sports are making their way back on to my bookey’s docket. Those games are great for killing time at the truck stop charging station, but they’re bad news for my billfold.
Sitting there on the side of the road with my big gulp and my ugly dog (some old habits die hard) as the vapors and ashes filtered through my mask it occured to me that the money is the main difference. Professional leagues and big time college programs can pull the purse strings to take every precaution possible. Their players are also adults.
On the other hand, prep sports are for kids. And our public schools serve red delicious apples and provide 10-grit toilet paper. What I mean is, maintaining a quarantine prep sports bubble is at least as far out of the question as installing synthetic turf at Longview Memorial Stadium.
Some people might say all my rest stop yoga has gone to my head, but I don’t think we’re living a worst case scenario right now. At least by being forced to go last, area athletic departments will be able to learn from the missteps and misfortunes of other leagues and states before those modified seasons finally roll around in Washington and Oregon. If prep sports had encountered any hiccups at all this fall they likely would have wound up cancelled outright without a fallback plan.
So sure, not having Friday night lights and Tuesday night matches to look forward to this makes me grumpy. And the fact that I won’t be able to heckle teenagers and referees at the same time until 2021 only makes it worse. It all feels so bizarre. But even I can recognize that there’s a lot of frustrated fans blasting their wrath like a firehose when they should probably try using a watering can.
At the very least, their succulents will thank them.
