The Sideline Grump: On going home again

You know what they say about going home again — It can’t be done and all that. But I’ve never been one to listen to those voices. I prefer the ones in my head, or at least the talking heads on the late night conspiracy AM radio dial. If you ask my ex-wife, there’s really never been much of a difference.

All that’s to say that the Lower Columbia region is set to regain a long lost friend, or enemy. That particular designation has never much mattered to me, either.

Yes, you mossbacked sports fans, yours truly, The Grump, is back. And I’ve missed you even if you haven’t missed me.

It’s been a few years, but I’m not really in to counting these days. Age is just a number, and if you don’t know, you don’t know. For those that weren’t around then, they used to call me the Gridiron Grump. But there’s been a few changes.