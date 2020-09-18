The Price is Right: ‘Jaws’ tabbed as volleyball official of the year

Jocelyn Price hasn’t always been a referee, but ever since she first picked up the whistle she’s tried to be consistent. That persistence paid off for Price, known by her friends and allies as “Jaws”, this year when she was named prep volleyball Official of the Year by the Washington Officials Association.
A 1981 graduate of Kelso High School, Price has become a fixture on the local volleyball scene over the years. After graduating from Pacific Lutheran University in 1985 she wasted no time finding a new way back into the game.
First she was the head varsity coach at Toutle Lake. Then she spent two years as an assistant on the bench for the Lower Columbia College before heading back to the prep ranks ever so briefly as the JV coach at Castle Rock.
Then, in May of 1989, Price was hired to head the LCC volleyball program. It was a position she’d hold for the next 18 years. During that time her teams won a NWACC title (1991), placed third twice (‘93 and ‘96), and finished with an overall record of 186-86. In 2019 she was inducted into the LCC Hall of Fame.
“I’ve been off and on since 1985 depending on whether I was coaching or not at the time,” Price said.
All the while she’s maintained a role with Cowlitz Volleyball Club, first as a coach and then as a board member. In fact, it was during her first venture as a coach for Cowlitz that Price first gained experience as a referee.
“I actually remember the first time I had to referee was at Portland State University at a volleyball tournament,” Price noted. “I get to my first tournament and they tell me I have to referee and I’d never refereed in my life. It was trial by fire.”
Those fires apparently served to fortify Price as she’s managed to transition from inexperienced greenhorn to veteran leader over the decades. These days, a weekend working the whistle on the sideline might as well be a stroll in the park.
“It’s not stressful for me, and it’s certainly less stressful than coaching,” Price said with a laugh. “I know it can be for some people with people yelling at you and all that but I don’t hear that at all.”
According to Bill Tuggle, a fellow referee who coached alongside Price at LCC from 1990 until 2005, there’s no better partner to have when you’re working the peripheral of the court.
“She’s not like some officials who are kind of pushy and want it done this way or that way She’s not that way at all. She lets you do your thing and if you mess up she’ll let you know.,” Tuggle said.
While “Jaws” was known to chew on the ears of officials from time to time back in her coaching days she’s mellowed over the years. Maybe it’s because officials never have to frety about things like winning or losing. They simply are, and the less you notice them, the better off everyone’s attitudes tend to be.
“She is our best referee around here, for sure,” Tuggle added. “I think it’s her experience. She actually played in college at PLU and she played at Kelso. And then she’s coached. Being on both sides of the fence there, she kind of understands what’s going on there and I think that’s helped her over the years.”
Over those years Price has been selected numerous times to referee the State championship contests for every prep level in Washington. She counts those experiences among her favorite because of the stakes of the games as well as the fact that those assignments are doled out at least in part by a coaches vote.
“It’s always kind of an honor when you get selected to do that so those kind of stick in my mind more than anything,” Price explained.
As her role on the volleyball court has evolved one thing has remained constant for Price and that’s her day job. A fourth grade teacher at Robert Gray Elementary, Price has gone to the same school for work every day since 1988.
In the age of COVID-19 there was no gala this year for Price to attend and receive her award.
Instead, she was officially tabbed as official of the year during the WOA virtual conference back in August. She doesn’t know who nominated her for the award, although, she’s got her suspicions.
“I got a letter in the mail from the WOA conference saying I was nominated and selected for volleyball official of the year, so that was pretty cool,” Price said. “It was very humbling, because I don’t know that I consider myself the best, but I certainly try to do the best that I can.”
