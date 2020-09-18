The Price is Right: ‘Jaws’ tabbed as volleyball official of the year

“I actually remember the first time I had to referee was at Portland State University at a volleyball tournament,” Price noted. “I get to my first tournament and they tell me I have to referee and I’d never refereed in my life. It was trial by fire.”

Those fires apparently served to fortify Price as she’s managed to transition from inexperienced greenhorn to veteran leader over the decades. These days, a weekend working the whistle on the sideline might as well be a stroll in the park.

“It’s not stressful for me, and it’s certainly less stressful than coaching,” Price said with a laugh. “I know it can be for some people with people yelling at you and all that but I don’t hear that at all.”

According to Bill Tuggle, a fellow referee who coached alongside Price at LCC from 1990 until 2005, there’s no better partner to have when you’re working the peripheral of the court.

“She’s not like some officials who are kind of pushy and want it done this way or that way She’s not that way at all. She lets you do your thing and if you mess up she’ll let you know.,” Tuggle said.