The great photo hunt

There is so much history tucked away in this forgotten little room in these forgotten little file cabinets in our forgotten little building.

Photos — mostly from the 1970s through the early ‘90s — are crammed into manila envelopes, which are then crammed into drawers which are then crammed into a side room. The light switch is nearly covered by the mass of drab green metal cabinets. They feel like tombs.

We have made several smaller attempts at digging through it, but the filing system isn’t exactly mindful and things are missing. It’s impossible to know when it left or why it left.

But what’s left in there is amazing. I have to rip myself away from it, lest I lose an entire day on a swivel chair in a room nobody ever enters.

Last week I found this amazing photo from a Kelso-Battle Ground game that we ran on our sports cover,. The mud and the stickers and the different-colored Battle Ground helmets were all screaming at me. It was fantastic. I had to find more.

With some more digging I found the R.A. Long girls basketball file. And so many photos are of the Lumberjills going absolutely berserk. Jumping up and down. Hands on heads. Mouths agape or fists to the heavens. So much joy.