Talkin’ 'bout practice: Oregon high schools get back on the grind

You don’t normally hear athletes raving with anticipation for practice. After all, most competitors live for game action where there are winners and losers, and a pot full of fleeting glory at stake.
Practices are typically viewed with some sort of begrudging scorn as if they were simply a formality, a pre-flight seat belt review, before being allowed to hit the runway for real once again.
But in 2020 nothing is normal, not even practice.
On Tuesday high school in Oregon began Season 2 of their COVID-19 altered schedule. That meant that prep players in places like Rainier and Clatskanie were able to return to campus and hit the fields and pitches of their preference for their first practices since at least March.
Clatskanie opted to roll the assorted balls out slowly and did not engage in a full slate of outdoor practices on Tuesday. Then, a deluge of early fall rain wiped out practices midweek.
But even that, a regular old rainout, was a welcome dose of familiarity that’s been missing for more than six months now. With rainouts, as opposed to runaway pandemics, there’s always tomorrow to look forward to.
In Rainier, though, the Columbians wasted no time in getting back to work. Tuesday afternoon the football team headed down the hill from the school to the practice field and broke up into two familiar groups — linemen and everyone else.
While players wore shorts and hats and cutoff shirts of every color and inclination, coaches wore masks. Drills were limited to skeleton passing formations for the players who get to touch the ball. Meanwhile, linemen spent their time bodying sterile garbage cans instead of slobber knocking with some big ugly across the line of scrimmage.
Colby Biddix, a freshman lineman at Rainier, was all smiles after first official high school practice.
“I had been practicing with them a little bit before and we went over some of the same stuff,” Biddix said. “Over the summer some of the guys got together and went over some things.”
Under normal circumstances Biddix likes to bide his time in the summer playing baseball. This year his baseball season was cancelled, though, so he’s been more anxious than ever to get back at it on the gridiron.
“I usually like going to practices and this time it’s pretty exciting, especially because I didn’t think we were going to play,” Biddix said. “It was pretty nice knowing we were actually going to have practice.”
Tucked behind the football stadium up the hill a few clicks the Rainier baseball team was busy going through the paces Tuesday on an infield that has been socially distanced from a mower of any kind since before quarantine time.
Not that the knee high weeds bothered anyone much.
“It feels really good, especially not having a season last year. It feels good to be out here early in the school year this year,” Dominic Lentini, a senior first baseman, said.
While the Columbians of the diamond worked on their infield fundamentals while socially distancing, many of their teammates were still slinging pigskins and pushing garbage cans a few hundred yards away.
“Today we’ve got a lot of young guys but I’m pretty good about the guys that are coming back,” Lentini said. “We’ve got a lot of baseball players on the football team, too, so we should expect them back and it will make it a good year.”
Fellow senior, Brayden Marcum, was happy to be back in green and black with some of the guys he’s played with the longest.
“It feels really good. Growing up I’ve played with these guys basically all my life and it’s cool to be able to continue that for one more year,” Marcum said.
A left-handed pitcher who committed to Lower Columbia College over the summer, Marcum had as much left to prove as anyone when the plug was pulled on the high school season last spring.
“I was definitely nervous when it got cancelled,” Marcum said. “I was like, ‘I can’t just not play.’ So I played summer ball and fall ball, but it’s great to be out here again and hopefully we’ll get to keep playing some more baseball.”
Marcum knows there’s a lot to work on with a young team that lost a host of seniors and experience from last year’s roster. Still, he’s excited to try to regain the momentum that previous incarnations of the Columbians had established on their diamond that’s ringed by evergreens.
As soon as he got the text that said practices were a go, the southpaw got on the phone to the bullpen and started rallying his allies.
“I was pumped. I knew I was ready to go,” Marcum said. “Me and a couple buddies texted each other and we were like, ‘Let’s go to practice today. Let’s get it!’”
