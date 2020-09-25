Talkin’ 'bout practice: Oregon high schools get back on the grind

Not that the knee high weeds bothered anyone much.

“It feels really good, especially not having a season last year. It feels good to be out here early in the school year this year,” Dominic Lentini, a senior first baseman, said.

While the Columbians of the diamond worked on their infield fundamentals while socially distancing, many of their teammates were still slinging pigskins and pushing garbage cans a few hundred yards away.

“Today we’ve got a lot of young guys but I’m pretty good about the guys that are coming back,” Lentini said. “We’ve got a lot of baseball players on the football team, too, so we should expect them back and it will make it a good year.”

Fellow senior, Brayden Marcum, was happy to be back in green and black with some of the guys he’s played with the longest.

“It feels really good. Growing up I’ve played with these guys basically all my life and it’s cool to be able to continue that for one more year,” Marcum said.

A left-handed pitcher who committed to Lower Columbia College over the summer, Marcum had as much left to prove as anyone when the plug was pulled on the high school season last spring.