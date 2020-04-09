Taking it to the next level: Local baseball player signs at WSU

After years of traveling hours for training and practice, the time finally paid off for Longview native and lifelong baseballer, Elias Farland. The senior from R.A. Long recently signed to be Washington State University’s new pitcher.
Growing up playing baseball for fun quickly turned serious when he realized he was pretty good at launching balls down the hill.
“I worked my way up and I realized I could probably play at the next level,” Farland said.
He was just five years old when he first picked up America’s pastime. As he got more competitive he started traveling to Vancouver to play with the Showtime team. He also picked up workouts with New Athlete, a sports performance and training center.
Two to three times a week for two years, he would drive 45 minutes to practice or training. Farland said that’s right around the same time he really noticed recruiting starting to pick up. He then started traveling to Puyallup to play on a new team, all while living in Longview and attending R.A. Long High School.
Mark Hulings, head coach of the Lumberjacks, said he saw Farland’s potential right away and brought him up as a freshman.
“He was a two-way player for us. He was on first base and a great pitcher,” Hulings said.
Starting on the diamond all four years for the Lumberjacks, Farland took every game seriously, knowing no game was too small to show his talent.
“He’s not a big rah-rah guy. He likes to stay within his routine and stay in the zone. That was in his DNA,” Hulings said.
According to Farland, it was his new contacts up in Puyallup who started talking about WSU.
“I was talking with them quite a bit. I liked their culture and the area over there. It lined up exactly with what I want to play for,” Farland said
Farland was originally committed to Tacoma Community College. But after a fall and winter season of hard work, WSU started showing interest.
“There was a lot of physical improvement to my game and I think they saw that. That’s when they started reaching out,” Farland said.
Farland noted that the opportunity to go D-1 was too good to pass up, but declined to go into specifics about the Cougars’ offer. He is scheduled to make the move to Pullman in June, pending COVID-19 cancellations.
So for now, with all teams banished from their dugouts, Farland is getting workouts from his trainer in Vancouver and doing what he can from home to stay in shape.
“My grandparents have an old Bowflex machine that they let me use. So I’ve been working out with that in my shop, along with weights and stuff,” Farland said.
His goal is to be at the top of his game for his new chance in a new town.
“I grew up in Longview, lived here all my life,” Farland said. “My family has always supported everything. The travel. The time. Now I can show I made it to the next level.”
