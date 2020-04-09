Taking it to the next level: Local baseball player signs at WSU

“He’s not a big rah-rah guy. He likes to stay within his routine and stay in the zone. That was in his DNA,” Hulings said.

According to Farland, it was his new contacts up in Puyallup who started talking about WSU.

“I was talking with them quite a bit. I liked their culture and the area over there. It lined up exactly with what I want to play for,” Farland said

Farland was originally committed to Tacoma Community College. But after a fall and winter season of hard work, WSU started showing interest.

“There was a lot of physical improvement to my game and I think they saw that. That’s when they started reaching out,” Farland said.

Farland noted that the opportunity to go D-1 was too good to pass up, but declined to go into specifics about the Cougars’ offer. He is scheduled to make the move to Pullman in June, pending COVID-19 cancellations.

So for now, with all teams banished from their dugouts, Farland is getting workouts from his trainer in Vancouver and doing what he can from home to stay in shape.

“My grandparents have an old Bowflex machine that they let me use. So I’ve been working out with that in my shop, along with weights and stuff,” Farland said.