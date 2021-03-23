 Skip to main content
T-Wolves spoil Mules’ first trip out of the barn
T-Wolves spoil Mules’ first trip out of the barn

Baseball stock

Baseballs and bats sit against a fence during the summer of 2020 while high school athletics were on hiatus due to COVID-19. On Monday, Wahkiakum got the spring season started with a baseball game against Morton-White Pass

 McKenna Morin

RANDLE — Wahkiakum waited almost two years between baseball games before getting the spring season started in The Daily News coverage area on Monday. However, the Mules will have to wait at least another day before scoring their first win since 2019 after falling 8-7 to Morton-White Pass in their Central 2B League baseball opener.

“MWP did a great job taking advantage of timely opportunities,” Wahkiakum coach Marc Niemeyer said. “We made several mental errors in every facet of the game.”

Beau Carlson led the Mules at the plate with three hits in three at bats. The rest of the squad had a hard time picking up the slack, though, as Wahkiakum stranded too many runners to pull out the opening day win.

“We ended every inning with a big K with runners in scoring position or with a big mental base running error,” Niemeyer said. “We will be fine, just need to execute and have a better mindset.”

Wahkiakum (0-1) is slated to play Raymond-South Bend in South Bend on Wednesday.

