Swinging in the Dark: Players gear up for ‘Moonlight’ over Mint Valley

One night a year, as the crisp of autumn sets in all around, the concept of moonlighting as a golfer takes on a whole new meaning at Mint Valley Golf Course.

That’s because for the last decade and a half, or so, the Longview Parks and Recreation department has been running the Moonlight Golf Tournament. And they run it in the dark.

This year the night-vision tournament will be held on Sept. 26.

“It’s fun. We get a lot of repeat people who sign up,” said Steve Plampin, recreation coordinator for Longview Parks and Recreation, and official Moonlight Golf Tournament grand poobah. “It’s a shotgun start so everyone will start at the same time.”

That time? Organizers are shooting for a 7:15 p.m. collective tee time so golfers can find their way to their starting hole in the twilight before embarking on a glow-in-the dark golf odyssey.

“We have glow balls. You put these little glow sticks in the ball. They actually fly okay,” explained Jim Nickerson, Mint Valley Golf Course manager. “And then we put glow sticks out on the course at the 150 marks, the tee box, and the flags so you can kind of see what’s going on.”