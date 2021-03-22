Sweep Dreams: Chinooks take 39 straight sets to secure perfectly strange season

ADNA — Kalama volleyball coach Jeni O’Neil tried her best to keep the pressure of an undefeated season from building up on the shoulders of her team. After 11 regular season contests the Chinooks had won 33 straight sets and were obvious favorites for the 2B District IV volleyball tournament.
But things have been known to get weird come tournament time so O’Neil didn’t want any extra burden to weigh her players down as they chased a District championship last week to pair with their Central 2B League title.
“I didn’t actually tell them. Even though it’s been tweeted and my AD has said stuff I didn’t actually tell them that they were going to make history today if they were not to lose a set until that last timeout,” O’Neil said Saturday. “I said, seven more points and we’re about to make history, but before that it didn’t come out of my mouth because it was eyes on the prize...They got teary and someone said, ‘This is our time.’ I said, ‘This IS your time!’”
And so, with a 2-0 advantage and an 18-8 lead in the third set of their final match, the Chinooks went out and finished what they’d started with a three set sweep over Toutle Lake to capture the District crown. Those history making set scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-12.
That win over the Fighting Ducks gave Kalama the perfect finish to their immaculate season. Thirty-nine sets played, 39 sets won.
But try as she might, O’Neil was not able to keep her team in the dark about the history making nuances of their season long sprint through their competition. In fact, the Chinooks players had been talking about their perfect season for quite some time.
“About halfway through, that’s when it really clicked,” Kalama outside hitter Marlee Vickers said.
No team gave Kalama as much trouble as Toutle Lake this season. The Ducks even managed to push their first set against the Chinooks during the regular season into extra points before ultimately dropping the round. In the championship match, the Fighting Ducks once again came out hot and jumped out to a 13-10 lead that forced Kalama to take a timeout.
From there, the ‘Nooks went full napalm mode as they rained fire from the sky until the Fighting Ducks were foie gras and the perfect season was in the bag.
“We were worried but we just talked about communication, backing each other up and all of us believing in each other,” Vickers said.
O’Neil agreed with her senior hitter’ assessment of what could have been a scary situation in the face of history.
“Honestly, Toutle Lake always comes to play so it’s always a little bit nerve wracking, but it was just a reminder to stay organized on our side. Like I told the girls all season, you let me worry about the other team and you guys worry about yourselves,” O’Neil said. “With Toutle Lake and then Napavine earlier today when they were able to be in the lead by about five points, I was like, ‘Hey, everyone take a breath. Why are we running around?’ We are an organized team and that’s what we take pride in.”
Turns out, all that breathing worked for the Chinooks.
Vickers led the Kalama offense with a dozen kills against the Ducks and added ten digs for good measure while Paige Chinchen posted 11 kills and 15 digs. Rhegan O’Neil kept the Chinooks hitters in attack mode by lofting 40 assists, posting seven digs and dropping in two kills to just to keep the Ducks honest.
As for Toutle Lake, Saturday’s quick start and subsequent fade into oblivion all too familiar for coach Don Merzoian. Against a Kalama team that’s been hotter than ten thousand suns cuddling in a wool sock, that result was also not exactly unexpected, but it was disappointing nonetheless.
“It’s exactly what happened the first time we played them,” Merzoian said. “We were right in it with them in that first match and after we lost that we just lost that momentum, for sure. And it’s hard to get it back when you’ve got a team like that coming at you.”
Molly Donald led Toutle Lake with six kills and three aces, Marissa Smith added four kills and Natalie Bair contributed nine assists. Merzoian noted that Jordyn Grabenhorst served well and played great defense while senior Kendal Bennett passed well and helped to keep the Ducks’ energy up in the face of such a formidable foe.
“They are such a great team. There is no doubt that they are a well-rounded team. We just had a hard time defending them again and then not attacking the ball on our end,” Merzoian said. “We got hesitant and didn’t start hitting the ball. We were giving them free balls and with a team like that they are just going to pound them back at you.”
And in case you thought it was just Vickers and Chinchen bringing the heat for Kalama, let the stats set the record straight. Kendal Collins turned in eight kills and seven digs, Irene Martinez managed six kills and two digs, while Alena Ross notched four kills and eight digs.
Of course, counting stats aren’t all that matter in the world of sports and there was one Kalama player who stood out from the rest when it came to keeping the energy level turned all the way up to 11. That player was Kendal Collins.
“Kendal’s energy was amazing. Her positivity, her screaming really clicked us back into check,” Vickers said.
That’s an assessment that O’Neil agreed with on all accounts.
“Kendal Collins, she is my spirit animal, I just love her. I love her energy and I have to have her on the court,” O’Neil said. “There was a timeout, and she doesn’t normally play back row and I had her playing back row these last couple of sets, so I asked the girls, ‘Why do you think Kendal is playing all the way around?’ And somebody said, ‘Her energy.’ I was like, ‘Heck yes her energy!’ I mean she’s the floor slapper, high-fiver, screamer that every team needs and I’m just glad she’s in my village.”
But Vickers pointed out that the players have a great role model when it comes to bringing first rate energy to every match and every set. That’s because Coach O’Neil herself likely leads the league in high fives, sideline bust-a-moves, along with eardrum rattling instruction and encouragement.
“She’s an amazing coach. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without her energy and her positivity. She helps all of us get stronger,” Vickers said. “During timeouts she’s always the one who puts the energy back into us.”
Earlier in the day, against Napavine in the semifinals, the Chinooks won 25-23, 25-11, 25-17. Paige Chinchen landed 11 kills and lofted 11 digs in that win while Kendal Collins turned in 10 kills and two stuff blocks. Rhegan O’Neil set 28 assists and passed seven digs while Maggie Glasser managed a dozen digs. Marlee Vickers helped to keep the Chinooks offense humming with ten kills and five digs.
Looking back on their immaculate season unlike any other, Coach O’Neil isn’t all that surprised that her players were able to keep their composure when it mattered most.
“We’re obviously pretty young, I mean, we start four sophomores. But I think that we just set the culture so that you don’t have a choice,” O’Neil explained. “I don’t care if you’re a freshman or a senior, if I put you on the court then you are going to rise.”