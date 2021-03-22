Sweep Dreams: Chinooks take 39 straight sets to secure perfectly strange season

But try as she might, O’Neil was not able to keep her team in the dark about the history making nuances of their season long sprint through their competition. In fact, the Chinooks players had been talking about their perfect season for quite some time.

“About halfway through, that’s when it really clicked,” Kalama outside hitter Marlee Vickers said.

No team gave Kalama as much trouble as Toutle Lake this season. The Ducks even managed to push their first set against the Chinooks during the regular season into extra points before ultimately dropping the round. In the championship match, the Fighting Ducks once again came out hot and jumped out to a 13-10 lead that forced Kalama to take a timeout.

From there, the ‘Nooks went full napalm mode as they rained fire from the sky until the Fighting Ducks were foie gras and the perfect season was in the bag.

“We were worried but we just talked about communication, backing each other up and all of us believing in each other,” Vickers said.

O’Neil agreed with her senior hitter’ assessment of what could have been a scary situation in the face of history.