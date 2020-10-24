Sweat the technique: Jacks and Monarchs hit the hardwood

“You think I want to shake (his) hand after he goes to the bathroom and washes them like that?” Bakamus asked. “Don’t forget to scrub your wrists and the backs of your hands… Did you even scrub your knuckles!?”

On the other side of the lake there was an entirely different sound emanating from inside the tinder box confines of the Lumberdome on Tuesday. Instead of squeaking sneakers it was the vibration of dribbling basketballs and rattling rims.

With two groups of varsity players sharing the court the Lumberjacks wasted little time getting into the swing of things. On the east end of Joe Moses Court the R.A. Long “bigs” were working on their drop steps and other assorted post moves. Meanwhile, on the west end of the court the Lumberjacks’ guards spent their time launching three point shots and working on quick dribble moves to fire away from near the elbow of the key.

Head coach Jeray Key was able to get his steps in along with his players as he sprinted from one end of the court to the other in order to keep an eye on all of his players. Key expects to have enough players for three teams once the season starts in earnest, but thus far the Jacks have been able to get about a dozen players on the court.