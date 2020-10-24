Sweat the technique: Jacks and Monarchs hit the hardwood

If you had been able to sneak into Ted Natt Court any day over the last seven months, perhaps as a fly on the wall, your arrival would have been greeted by the crushing sound of silence. That’s because the doors to the Kings’ Court at Mark Morris have been locked nearly that entire time and gym rats in the age of COVID-19 have been forced to find other outlets for their energy.
This week, though, a squeak of familiarity could be heard leaking out the cracks of the double-wide gymnasium doors as the Monarchs returned to their home court for their first practices of the year. That move was mirrored in Lake Scajawea’s reflection as teams at both R.A. Long and Mark Morris began making strides in preparation for a truncated prep sports season that’s set to begin in the final days of 2020.
But if you had been dropping eaves at the new school with expectations of hearing the steady cadence of basketballs pounding on lacquered hardwood, you’d have been sorely disappointed. Instead, Mark Morris boys basketball coach Bill Bakamus took the first few and precious days back in the fold and dedicated them to the age old pursuit of conditioning. With his players in masks and in perpetual motion he was on the baseline barking in alternating eruptions of encouragement and admonishment.
“Not many of these guys have been able to get out and do anything like this,” Bakamus said while gesturing grandly to the court where his charges had just completed a marathon set of line drills.
According to Bakamus, a coach with more than 600 wins under the belt of his game day dress slacks, this newfound opportunity to get in the gym is about much more than basketball. By running morning and afternoon sessions several times a week, the Monarchs were able to get nearly all of their 46 players in and out of the gym during the first week while also maintaining small groups.
For now, the face of the Monarchs insists that his players are reaping benefits from simply shaking off the doldrums of more than a half year of isolation.
“This is good for their mental health more than anything,” Bakamus said.
So, on Thursday at least, rather than letting his players run wild and carefree in some open-gym scrimmage type fever dream Bakamus did what he does best — he began coaching the little things and making space for himself inside the heads of his players. It’s a space where he traditionally lives rent free for at least four months out of the year.
But those lessons were by no means limited to on the court technique and fitness. Rather, the baby blue boys also received a heap of practical advice about proper social distancing and other COVID-19 related defensive measures.
At one point the Monarchs coach lined his players up along the center court dividing wall and made his team mime all the steps of proper hand washing. As he surveyed their technique Bakamus chided them for not being vigorous enough in their movements and for simply going through the motions.
“You think I want to shake (his) hand after he goes to the bathroom and washes them like that?” Bakamus asked. “Don’t forget to scrub your wrists and the backs of your hands… Did you even scrub your knuckles!?”
On the other side of the lake there was an entirely different sound emanating from inside the tinder box confines of the Lumberdome on Tuesday. Instead of squeaking sneakers it was the vibration of dribbling basketballs and rattling rims.
With two groups of varsity players sharing the court the Lumberjacks wasted little time getting into the swing of things. On the east end of Joe Moses Court the R.A. Long “bigs” were working on their drop steps and other assorted post moves. Meanwhile, on the west end of the court the Lumberjacks’ guards spent their time launching three point shots and working on quick dribble moves to fire away from near the elbow of the key.
Head coach Jeray Key was able to get his steps in along with his players as he sprinted from one end of the court to the other in order to keep an eye on all of his players. Key expects to have enough players for three teams once the season starts in earnest, but thus far the Jacks have been able to get about a dozen players on the court.
“I think everybody knows that we have really good guards but we also have really good bigs,” Key said. “We shot more three pointers than we did twos (last year) and I’m an inside out guy so honestly I’m trying to get the ball inside and work off of that.”
But not all of the early work has been on the court.
“Our biggest thing that we’re trying to accomplish with our guys, because we missed out on it all summer, is getting in the weight room and working on the strength part,” Key said. “The skill part will come with it.”
The traditional winter sports of basketball and wrestling are currently slated to begin their regular seasons on Dec. 28. The Daily News will continue to provide updates on area prep teams as high school practices resume across the region.
