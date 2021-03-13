Supernova: Loggers prevail in explosive C2BL clash with Chinooks

ONALASKA — The Loggers and Chinooks engaged in a good old fashioned game of chicken here Friday night. In a Central 2B League football showdown that featured one team that loves to hit and another that loves to go fast it was a contest to see who would blink first.
Would the Onalaska offense run out of steam trying to keep pace with the high flying Chinooks?
Would Kalama grow weary of matching the Loggers brute physicality in a hostile environment?
In the high stakes stress test of nerves and sinew it turned out that neither team blinked, but that’s only because the full speed collisions left the players eyelids peeled backward by the end. And when the steam cleared following that 48 minute pileup of prep football players Onalaska had emerged with a 68-58 victory over Kalama that will not soon be forgotten by anyone lucky enough to witness it.
The victory clinched a second straight C2BL title for the defending state champions from Onalaska. And for Kalama, the hardknock loss proved to their doubters that they know how to do more than just play pitch and catch with the football. They know how to trade paint with the best of them, too.
According to Chinooks’ coach Sean McDonald, that was part of Kalama’s plan coming in.
“You just said if you ever picked a night to play tough tonight's the night. And I think they really did that. We had guys step up when guys went down,” McDonald said. “I think they might have learned some life lessons tonight, so that’s good.”
The first quarter set the impossible pace for the game as both teams erupted for 22 points. All the while, tempers flared on the sidelines and all around the track where a cohort of Loggers fans took turns taunting Kalama’s players and rabidly encouraging the boys in purple and gold to hit even harder.
Likewise, the scoring was a seesaw affair. The scoreboard started lighting up after an 8-yard power mash by Onalaska’s Marshal Haight. Then Jackson Esary held onto the football on QB keeper for a two yard touchdown. Both players finished their own two-point conversions, too.
Next, Haight busted through the Kalama defenses for a 46-yard touchdown run before finding Braedon Marshall in the end zone for two points. Then Esary followed suit with a 25-yard touchdown scamper before handing off to Brady O’Neil for two points with 3:47 remaining in the quarter.
Haight then punched in another score from 12-yards out to keep things moving right along, which set up a 23-yard scoring escape by Esary. Both conversions failed, but that was about the only thing that misfired in that street race of a first quarter.
Helping to set up the rapid fire pace was Kalama’s decision to onside kick every chance they got.
”We knew they were going to be really tough on offense coming in and that's why we went with the onside kick all the time,” McDonald explained. “I wanted to give them a short field so they didn't chop up the clock every time.”
To that end, the plan worked. In fact, there was no discernable shift in momentum for the first 14 minutes of action. So when Onalaska shocked the world by going to the air for a 12-yard touchdown pass from Danny Dalsted to Marshall, the only reasonable thing to expect was that Kalama would soon follow suit with an electrifying score of their own.
That plan went sideways, though, when Onalaska forced a fumble and Kolby Mozingo emerged with the football after a concerning amount of writhing and fighting at the bottom of a massive scrum. The turnover set Onalaska up with a short field again and after a diving 25-yard catch by Marshall it was Dalsted who packed the rock the final six yards for the score. A few minutes later, after the first and only punt of the game for either side, Dalsted turned in a one-yard touchdown run to give the Loggers a 46-22 lead with just 47 second left before the intermission.
But, if that whiplash scoring outburst by Onalaska seems like it might have convinced the Kalama boys to simply shut down their engines, you’d be sorely mistaken. Instead, the Chinooks did what they do best; they gave Esary the keys and let him drive.
After two short passes to the sideline the Chinooks finally took a big shot down field as time expired. That pass fell to the turf but a flag was thrown and Kalama was granted one more try, from their own 48-yard line with zeroes on the scoreboard. So, of course, Esary roamed around in the backfield a bit before rolling out to his right, leaning back, and launching a 52-yard pass across his body into a crowd of Onalaska defenders where it was casually plucked from the air by Max Cox for a breathtaking score that left everyone foaming at the mouth and wanting for more.
Esary would finish the game 16 of 22 on passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns while running for another 209 yards. Cox hauled in four passes for 78 yards.
“I really thought we were tough in that first half,” McDonald said.
And coming out of halftime, the Chinooks looked even tougher. During their first drive of the third quarter they looked more cool, calm and collected than at any other point in the game. The 60-yard drive took nearly three minutes, with a touchdown coming on a 35-yard pass from Esary to Nathan Anderson.
Less than three minutes later it was Anderson scoring again, this time after picking up a fumble and cutting diagonal across the field untouched for a 72 yard touchdown return that made the score 46-44 in favor of the Loggers.
However, that play would be the only time all night that a Kalama ball carrier went unpunished and eventually those blows began to take their toll.
In fact, it didn’t take much longer at all for the fatigue to start to show. Just before the ensuing kickoff Anderson wound up puking all over the field and wound up leaving the game with a sense of general uneasiness, for lack of a more official diagnosis. The Chinooks were also down at least three lineman, including one who sustained a concussion during the contest.
After a hazmat cleanup that featured Onalaska coach Mazen Saade pouring the contents of several water bottles on what was left of Anderson’s lunch, the Chinooks attempted yet another onside kick but this time the plan backfired when Marshall scooped up the ball and returned it 52-yards for a Logger touchdown.
That quick shift in direction may have stopped the Chinooks comeback attempt but it didn’t stop the scoring as both teams seemed intent to trade shots until someone told them to stop. Down the stretch Esary added another one-yard touchdown run and a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doerty to his resume for Kalama, while Haight picked up rushing touchdowns of one and seven yards in order to reach five scores for the day.
But the clock did eventually run out and that’s likely a very good thing for the long term well being of the lot of players who were obviously experiencing the side effects of so many cage rattling and adrenaline spiking plays. Nerves were so frayed by the end that an ill-advised if well-intentioned attempt by Esary to congratulate an Onalaska player nearly sparked a full scale donnybrook between players, and even a few parents who, judging by their fumes, were running a little rich.
“There’s no love loss, that’s for sure. We saw it last year, we’re two different towns that clash and two different styles of programs,” Onalaska's coach Saade said. “All week long we talked about how it’s going to come down to who wants to hit when the final bell rings and at the end of this one our kids wanted to play more.”
Marshal Haight led the Onalaska offense with 288 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Kolby Mozingo added 96 yards to the Loggers total of 431 rushing yards. Dalsted was efficient from the pocket in order to keep Kalama honest, completing all three of his passes for a total of 53 yards and a touchdown.
On the flip side, Kalama picked up 227 yards through the air, with jack Doerty reeling in seven of Esary’s passes for 71 yards while Anderson caught three for 50 yards.
While both coaches would readily admit that there were moments in the game that went well beyond the pale and likely crossed the hash marked line between good decorum and bad sportsmanship at least several times, it was also undeniably exhilarating to witness such a combustible display of power, pressure and gasoline. And it’s a story the players will no doubt be rehashing until they are blue in the face and long in the tooth.
“We’ve seen that week in and week out from him,” McDonald said of Esary. “When he wants to take over he can take over. And you saw that when he hit the corner and found one of their guys and took him head on”
Doerty also received a nod of respect from his coach for his never ending efforts in the face of such a crushing set of circumstances.
“Jack Doerty played one hell of a game. We moved him to linebacker a couple games ago because we needed somebody on the edge and he’s done a lights out job,” McDonald said. “There were only a couple of guys who didn’t tap out and he and Esary were two of those guys.”
For Onalaska it was a bunch of guys who go by nicknames like Rat, and Mouse, and Cheese and Double D, who did all the dirty work for Onalaska. They also go by names like Kolby Mozingo, Kayden Allison, BJ Cleveland-Barrera and Gunnar Talley.
“That’s exactly what our kids have worked for. We had a chance to go out and play the Kalama Chinooks. At the beginning of the season they were ranked number two and Napavine was ranked number one,” Saade said. “Everyone can say what they want about, ‘Oh Onalaska isn’t the underdog anymore, but yes we are. Our kids know that and they love to prove everyone wrong.”
Onalaska is now set up to play Napavine in a playoff rendition of their Week One 38-0 win over the Tigers.. Meanwhile, Kalama will take on a rough and tumble Forks team on a date and location that’s yet to be determined.