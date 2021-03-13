Supernova: Loggers prevail in explosive C2BL clash with Chinooks

However, that play would be the only time all night that a Kalama ball carrier went unpunished and eventually those blows began to take their toll.

In fact, it didn’t take much longer at all for the fatigue to start to show. Just before the ensuing kickoff Anderson wound up puking all over the field and wound up leaving the game with a sense of general uneasiness, for lack of a more official diagnosis. The Chinooks were also down at least three lineman, including one who sustained a concussion during the contest.

After a hazmat cleanup that featured Onalaska coach Mazen Saade pouring the contents of several water bottles on what was left of Anderson’s lunch, the Chinooks attempted yet another onside kick but this time the plan backfired when Marshall scooped up the ball and returned it 52-yards for a Logger touchdown.

That quick shift in direction may have stopped the Chinooks comeback attempt but it didn’t stop the scoring as both teams seemed intent to trade shots until someone told them to stop. Down the stretch Esary added another one-yard touchdown run and a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doerty to his resume for Kalama, while Haight picked up rushing touchdowns of one and seven yards in order to reach five scores for the day.