Summer Baseball Roundup: Nipps and KRB both toss no-no's

Thursday Baseball Burger boys blank Toledo bats: The Nipps Burgers nine turned the Toledo bats to sawdust Thursday by tossing a combined no-hitter to blank the hometown Toledo team 8-0 in non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball at Don Bowen Field.
Alex Buchanan got the start for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club on the mound before handing the ball over to Jaden Anderson in the fifth inning. Corbin Jensen finished off the no-no in the seventh inning for the burger boys.
The Nipps pitchers combined to strikeout 14 Toledo batters. Austin McQuilliams handled the catching duties in the no-hitter.
LCBC put up a run in the first inning and it would have been enough but the offense added a pair of runs in the fourth, another run in the sith, and four more for good measure in the top of the seventh inning. They finished with eight hits as a team.
Nipps Burgers (6-7) went to Winlock for the weekend to play in the Dave Orzel Memorial Haymaker Tournament.
At Toledo
NIPPS 8, TRIBE 0
LCBC 100 201 4 — 8 8 1
Toledo 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Batteries: Nipps Burgers — Alex Buchanan, Jaden Anderson (5), Corbin Jensen (7) and Austin McQuilliams; Toledo — N/A
Wednesday Baseball Kelso Babe Ruth teams KO Twin Cities: On Wednesday Kelso Babe Ruth added a pair of notches to their collective belts as Highlander Dental dropped a Twin City Babe Ruth team 15-1 and Allstate defeated the hosts at Stan Hedwall park with a score of 12-1.
Allstate tossed a combined no-hitter against the Twin Cities team with Dylan Fraidenburg recording the last out via punch out. Carter Gaston started the contest on the mound and threw two scoreless innings.
The KBR boys started scoring with a pair of runs in the first inning, thanks in part to an error. Allstate then continued to add on throughout the contest with a particularly punishing five-run fifth inning performance. That fifth inning rally got started with singles from Fraidenburg, Fisher Wassell, and Teran Erdelbrock. Cory Cochran then got in on the fun before Gaston stroked a bases clearing double.
In the Highlander Dental win Alex Smith was 4-for-4 at the plate and Caleb Stewart added a pair of hits. Smith, Stewart, Zeke Smith, and Deacon Dietz handled the pitching duties for KBR.
With four teams total this summer, KBR now has three games in the books as a program.
“Kids had fun and so did parents,” said KBR president, Travis Keele. “We have one more team that hasn’t played yet, they will next week.”
