Summer Baseball Roundup: Nipps and KRB both toss no-no's

Wednesday Baseball Kelso Babe Ruth teams KO Twin Cities: On Wednesday Kelso Babe Ruth added a pair of notches to their collective belts as Highlander Dental dropped a Twin City Babe Ruth team 15-1 and Allstate defeated the hosts at Stan Hedwall park with a score of 12-1.

Allstate tossed a combined no-hitter against the Twin Cities team with Dylan Fraidenburg recording the last out via punch out. Carter Gaston started the contest on the mound and threw two scoreless innings.

The KBR boys started scoring with a pair of runs in the first inning, thanks in part to an error. Allstate then continued to add on throughout the contest with a particularly punishing five-run fifth inning performance. That fifth inning rally got started with singles from Fraidenburg, Fisher Wassell, and Teran Erdelbrock. Cory Cochran then got in on the fun before Gaston stroked a bases clearing double.

In the Highlander Dental win Alex Smith was 4-for-4 at the plate and Caleb Stewart added a pair of hits. Smith, Stewart, Zeke Smith, and Deacon Dietz handled the pitching duties for KBR.

With four teams total this summer, KBR now has three games in the books as a program.

“Kids had fun and so did parents,” said KBR president, Travis Keele. “We have one more team that hasn’t played yet, they will next week.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.