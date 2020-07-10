Summer Baseball Roundup: Hilander Dental takes two from Aloha

It was a great day at the ballpark for Hilander Dental in Astoria on Thursday as they topped Aloha 8-5 and 3-2 in a pair of non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball games.
“I didn’t know anything about Aloha, but they’re a big school that plays in the 6A Metro League and they had some very skilled players,” Lower Columbia Baseball Club coach, Joe Bair, said.
Bair noted that the Aloha boys faced Mick Abel, the 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB draft this year, in their high school league.
“So they’re familiar with good pitching,” Biar noted.
On Thursday, the Dentists’ hurlers held their own as they limited Aloha to ten hits on the day. However, it took the home team a little while to get into their groove.
Trailing 4-0 in the fourth inning of the first game the Hilander Dental offense was apparently just waiting for the right time to start knocking the ball around.
“We just weren’t really into it. Our bench wasn’t into it, but then, we just decided to get into it and we scored eight runs and came back to win,” Bair said.
Mitchell Bergquist led the LCBC comeback with three hits and Luke Brown added a pair of base knocks.
Tanner Davis turned in a stellar defensive performance in right field to help the Hilander Dental pitching staff along. Kevin Barnett wound up with the win in a relief appearance and Dylan Rush earned the one-inning save.
Hilander Dental didn’t wait so long to start drilling in the second game, as they put up three runs over the first two innings and went on to hang on for the one run win. Luke Brown led LCBC with two of the team’s five hits.
Bair noted that the bottom half of his lineup has also been getting hot as of late and has been key to sparking the offense.
“I would say right now that Chance Cothren has been pretty solid. Rees Hall has been doing pretty well, and Tanner Davis and Reed Elo have been right there too,” Bair said. “They’re just all pushing to get in that lineup.”
Ethan Lindstrom, who was making his first start of the summer as he eases back into action following an arm injury, earned the win on the mound for LCBC. Lindstrom allowed just two runs over five innings of work.
“For him to go five innings against a pretty solid team was a really good outing,” Bair said.
On the back end it was Rush who once again picked up the save for the Dentists of the diamond.
“We don’t win if he doesn’t do that. There’s no kind of about it. He’s like the fireman,” Bair said of Rush.
Hilander Dental (13-2) will play at Centralia on Sunday for a 1 pm doubleheader against I-5 Toyota.
Anderson Ks nine as Nipps Burgers tops RBI
Jaden Anderson looked as comfortable as an old man on a front porch swing here in Winlock on Thursday as he pitched Nipps Burgers to a 6-1 win over Rural Baseball Inc. in non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball action.
Anderson, a big righty with a riding fastball and a late snapping curve, enjoyed a cool summer evening on the mound seemingly without breaking a sweat. In fact, he carried a no-hit bid into the fifth inning before facing any pressure at all. All told he struck out nine batters without allowing an earned run over five innings of work.
Gunnar Olsen tossed the final two scoreless innings in the win for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA team and allowed just one hit.
Stephen Rooklidge and Corbin Jensen each had two hits for Nipps, including a double for each. Alex Buchanan and Jaxon Eaton also thumped doubles in the victory.
The Dirtbags gave four pitchers a chance to spin their stuff in the game, to varying degrees of success. Chase Stap had the best look for RBI with four strikeouts in two scoreless innings.
Mateo Vodjansky led RBI with two base hits, including the knock that finally broke up Anderson’s no-hitter. Kyuss Mano walked twice and scored the Dirtbags’ only run.
Nipps Burgers (5-4) will play a doubleheader against Pacific Tech on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. in Clatskanie. Rural Baseball Inc. will host Hockinson and Camas for a doubleheader on Saturday in Winlock starting at 11 a.m.
