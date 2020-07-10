Summer Baseball Roundup: Hilander Dental takes two from Aloha

Hilander Dental didn’t wait so long to start drilling in the second game, as they put up three runs over the first two innings and went on to hang on for the one run win. Luke Brown led LCBC with two of the team’s five hits.

Bair noted that the bottom half of his lineup has also been getting hot as of late and has been key to sparking the offense.

“I would say right now that Chance Cothren has been pretty solid. Rees Hall has been doing pretty well, and Tanner Davis and Reed Elo have been right there too,” Bair said. “They’re just all pushing to get in that lineup.”

Ethan Lindstrom, who was making his first start of the summer as he eases back into action following an arm injury, earned the win on the mound for LCBC. Lindstrom allowed just two runs over five innings of work.

“For him to go five innings against a pretty solid team was a really good outing,” Bair said.

On the back end it was Rush who once again picked up the save for the Dentists of the diamond.

“We don’t win if he doesn’t do that. There’s no kind of about it. He’s like the fireman,” Bair said of Rush.

Hilander Dental (13-2) will play at Centralia on Sunday for a 1 pm doubleheader against I-5 Toyota.