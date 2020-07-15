Summer Baseball Roundup: Dentists start hot, go cold at Volcanoes Stadium

A few injurious errors by the Dirtbags in the early innings were compounded by timely hitting from the Techies as the home team staked out a 5-1 lead over the first two innings. The Rural Baseball boys were able to put up two runs of their own in the top of the third inning, but the Dirtbags stranded runners on all the sacks in the fourth frame and the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA team answered back with a run of their own to claim a bit of the momentum back.

That plan worked like a charm for a few minutes in between innings but with starting pitcher Ben Muraski out of the game to start the fifth inning RBI went right back to work with the sticks. With three hits, a walk, and an error in their favor the Dirtbags subsequently scored four runs and took their first lead of the game.

RBI starting pitcher Mekhi Morlin helped himself out in the sixth inning with a two-out double to score Ben Woodrum. However, Morlin ran out of gas on the bump in the bottom half of the inning as he became too familiar with the pitch limit before getting the hook.

LCBC wound up with four runs on five hits in the inning before JC Workman coaxed a pair of pop-outs to shortstop to end the inning. Riley Kuhl drove in the tying and go-ahead run with a single in the inning. Brodie Fitzpatrick and Kolten Lindstrom also drove in runs in the decisive inning.