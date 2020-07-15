Summer Baseball Roundup: Dentists start hot, go cold at Volcanoes Stadium

Hilander Dental came aways with a split at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer, Ore., on Monday in a twin bill against The Park in non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball happenings. The Lower Columbia Baseball Club AAA team grabbed a 7-5 win in the day’s opening affair before falling 4-2 in the nightcap.
The Dentists went up 3-0 in the first inning but ended up tied 4-4 after the home team put up four runs in the bottom of the fifth frame.
It was Mitchell Bergquist who drove in what wound up being the winning run in the top of the seventh inning with a two-run single that found its mark just beyond a drawn-in infield unit. Bergquist and Reese Hall both had two hits in the game while Luke Brown led LCBC with three hits that included a double and a triple.
Hall was also a defensive standout in a game where The Park put the ball in play but wound up with only five hits.
Ethan Lindstrom allowed just one run in three innings of work as the starting pitcher for Hilander Dental and Dylan Rush picked up the win with two innings of shutout relief to close the game.
Like a sheet of basalt the Hilander Dental bats went cold in the second game, though, with just four hits and two runs to show in the loss. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Dawson Evenson toiled away effectively into the fifth inning. Before reaching his pitch count, Evenson allowed just a few hits and runs of the unearned variety while fanning 10 batters.
“Evenson was dominating for us,” LCBC coach, Joe Bair, said. “He’s going to Linn-Benton next year and his college coach was in the bleachers so it was great to see Dawson excel. He’s a great kid.”
Ashden Niemeyer drove in both of the Hilander Dental runs in the loss and the highlights for the visitors became scarce thereafter.
Still, it seems the LCBC squad was able to enjoy (most) of the sights and sounds of a big time ballpark for one night at least.
“The guys had a lot of fun playing on a minor league field. Our offense was opportunistic in the first game but we just couldn’t get the big hit in game two,” Bair said. “The last pitcher we faced is going to Linfield next year and he had the best combination of velocity and breaking pitches we’ve seen this summer.”
Hilander Dental (15-4) will play the Vancouver Mavericks on Friday starting at 5 p.m. in Astoria.
Mr. Kuhl comes up clutch as PAC-Tech takes out RBI
It was a seesaw game befitting of the well outfitted city park in which it was played.
In the end, Pacific Tech was able to push the right buttons down the stretch to secure a 10-8 win over Rural Baseball Inc. here at Pete Hazapis Field in Clatskanie in non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball action.
A few injurious errors by the Dirtbags in the early innings were compounded by timely hitting from the Techies as the home team staked out a 5-1 lead over the first two innings. The Rural Baseball boys were able to put up two runs of their own in the top of the third inning, but the Dirtbags stranded runners on all the sacks in the fourth frame and the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA team answered back with a run of their own to claim a bit of the momentum back.
That plan worked like a charm for a few minutes in between innings but with starting pitcher Ben Muraski out of the game to start the fifth inning RBI went right back to work with the sticks. With three hits, a walk, and an error in their favor the Dirtbags subsequently scored four runs and took their first lead of the game.
RBI starting pitcher Mekhi Morlin helped himself out in the sixth inning with a two-out double to score Ben Woodrum. However, Morlin ran out of gas on the bump in the bottom half of the inning as he became too familiar with the pitch limit before getting the hook.
LCBC wound up with four runs on five hits in the inning before JC Workman coaxed a pair of pop-outs to shortstop to end the inning. Riley Kuhl drove in the tying and go-ahead run with a single in the inning. Brodie Fitzpatrick and Kolten Lindstrom also drove in runs in the decisive inning.
Joey Strange, Lindstrom, and Kuhl all notched two hits in the game.
Lindstrom was a defensive standout from his station behind the plate for the Techies as he showed off his blocking and throwing skills ad nauseum. Muraski struck out five batters in four innings and Canyon Rader wound up with the win on the mound.
Morlin led RBI with three hits. Ben Woodrum added a pair of base knocks and JC Workman drove in a run with a hit.
Pacific Tech (12-1) will play a doubleheader at Astoria on Thursday starting at 2:30 p.m. Rural Baseball Inc. will play Black Hills on Thursday at 6 p.m. on the first day of the Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament in Winlock.
BOX SCORES
At Keizer, OR (Game 1)
DENTISTS 7, THE YARD 5
LCBC 310 010 2 — 7 8 1
Salem-Keizer 100 130 0 — 5 5 0
Batteries: LCBC — Ethan Lindstrom, Devin Jackson (4), Dylan Rush (6) and Jake Morrow; Salem-Keizer — Larrance, Baltus (4) and Wingerd
At Keizer, OR (Game 2)
THE YARD 4, DENTISTS 2
Salem-Keizer 011 010 1 — 4 6 0
LCBC 002 000 0 — 2 4 3
Batteries: Yard—Oleson, Travis (5) and Wingerd; HD—Dawson Evenson, Kevin Barnett (5), Reed Elo (7) and Jake Morrow
At Clatskanie
TECHIES 10, DIRTBAGS 8
RBI 102 041 0 —8 8 3
LCBC 320 104 X — 10 10 2
Batteries: Rural Baseball Inc. — Mekhi Morlin, JC Workman (6) and Todd Tabor and Jesse Towns (3); LCBC — Ben Muraski, Canyon Rader (5) and Kolten Lindstrom
