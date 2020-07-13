Summer Baseball Roundup: Dentists spin shutout to salvage doubleheader with Titans of I-5

Hilander Dental got off on the wrong foot here at Fort Borst Park in Centralia on Sunday but managed to salvage the day with a win on the backend of the day’s non-league Senior Babe Ruth doubleheader.
I-5 Toyota (Centralia) was able to edge the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AAA team by a score of 3-2 in the day’s first game. The Titans of I-5 went up 1-0 in the first inning off of starting pitcher Dylan Rush and added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win.
After tying the game up at 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning, Hilander Dental managed to hold a fleeting 2-1 lead when they added another run in the sixth frame. Ethan Lindstrom and Reed Elo were defensive standouts for the Dentists. Rush wound up taking the loss, having allowed five hits and the three runs over seven innings of work.
Meanwhile, LCBC was only able to scratch out two hits in the game.
"It wasn't our best offensive performance but you've got to give credit to Centralia's pitchers. They did a nice job,” Hilander Dental coach, Joe Bair, said.
In Sunday’s nightcap Kaleb Edwards and Austin Little combined to toss a shutout for LCBC as they downed I-5 Toyota 1-0. Edwards tossed the first five innings for the win and Little nailed down the two-inning save.
"Kaleb was outstanding in game two,” Bair said. “He didn't give them any free passes which is something we've really been working on with our pitching staff."
The game was stuck in a scoreless tie for the first five innings until Tanner Davis brought home catcher Jake Morrow with a pinch hit single to give the Dentists the only run they’d need.
"Tanner came up with a clutch hit and Austin was solid in relief,” Bair added.
Hilander Dental (14-3) was scheduled to play a doubleheader against NW Star Academy on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
Dirtbags net mixed results against new Rivals
Rural Baseball Inc. had to settle for one win here in Winlock on Sunday as the Rivals of Everett cooked up some offense in between games of the Senior Babe Ruth non-league baseball doubleheader.
The Dirtags used a six run fifth inning to put the Rivals away in the first game of the day.
Trailing 2-1 entering the inning Chris Heikkila got things started with a walk. A pair of botched bunt coverages and a hit-by-pitch from the Rivals brought Mekhi Morlin to the plate with the sacks full and he went on to rip a double to the right-center field wall. One batter, and one walk, later Mateo Vodjansky got in on the swing of things with a double of his own to score two more runs.
“With two doubles that inning, that’s what we’ve been waiting for,” Taylor said. “I think you can attribute that to the guys getting out early every day and putting time in the cage. You’re starting to see it pay off.”
Morlin finished the game with two hits and a run scored. Jack Boothe also notched a hit in the win and a few defensive gems at shortstop in the win.
On the mound it was Chase Staup who set the tone for RBI. In a complete game effort Staup allowed three earned runs, four hits, and struck out six batters. After running into a bit of trouble in the sixth inning via bases on balls, Staup found his druthers and demanded to finish what he started.
“It’s just a competitiveness thing. For whatever reason our guys tend to bring their best game when he’s on the mound,” Taylor said of Staup’s prolonged presence on the hill. “He just kept pounding the strike zone and mixing up the speeds. He was really bulldogging. He looked like an ace.”
The Rivals rebounded with aplomb in the second game with a 13-0 drubbing of the home team that was halted after five innings. Everett put up seven runs in the first inning and flipped the batting order all the way around as RBI starter Kyuss Mano lasted just 21 pitches.
JC Workman provided three innings of effective relief before handing the ball over. Workman’s little brother, RJ, an incoming freshman from Mossyrock, pitched the fifth inning for the Dirtbags in his first appearance of the year.
Jesse Towns, Chase Staup, Ben Woodrum, and Chris Heikkila all had hits in the game. Nolan Swofford also made his first appearance for RBI in a pinch-hit spot.
Watching RJ Workman and Swofford join the rest of the Dirtbags in the boxscore was undoubtedly the highlight of the game for the home team. The vocal volleys from the dugout during their respective efforts proved as much.
“They definitely seemed more engaged. We had dudes picking each other and getting excited when they got a bunt down. That’s been our culture for the last four or five years and it was exciting to get back to it a little bit,” Taylor said. “That was probably our best weekend of the year, overall, to be honest. Obviously the scores in the second games both days don’t reflect it but it looks like our glue guys, our veterans, are finally starting to find their groove and the rest will follow.”
Rural Baseball Inc. was set to play Pacific-Tech in Clatskanie on Monday.
Saturday Results:
RBI walks-off Shredders, falls prey to Hawks
The Dirtbags snatched one victory from the mangling maw of defeat here on Saturday afternoon as they notched a walk-off 6-5 win over the Camas Shredders in non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball festivities.
Benjamin Woodrum scored the winning run for Rural Baseball Inc. on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. Woodrum got the winning rally started two batters earlier with a two-out single and stole two bases before trotting home, bowling over the pitcher at the plate, and scoring the wildly contested winning run.
RBI trailed 4-1 until the fifth inning when they plated a pair of runs with help from hits by Jackson Hull and Chase Staup. In the sixth inning Kyuss Mano and Hull both added hits to score two more runs and knot the game up at 5-5.
Staup finished with two hits in the game. Hull wound up 3-for-3 at the plate in the win and also pitched the first five innings. He struck out ten batters and allowed just two earned runs for the Dirtbags.
“Jackson is a guy who at the beginning of the year who we were really expected to be a two or a five-hole guy. For whatever reason it has happened yet but when you look at his face you can tell he wants to be that guy,” RBI bench coach, Nayt Taylor, said. “Going 3-for-3 is a good way to get it started.”
Hull suffered a shoulder injury during a slide late in the game and was still hobbled Sunday. A timetable for his return is not clear at this point.
“He’s got a little bad luck with the shoulder and I hope that’s alright because he’s been throwing pretty well lately,” Taylor said.
JC Workman pitched the final two innings and did not allow a run in order to pick up the win for RBI.
In the nightcap of a three-way doubleheader Hockinson took the hacksaw to the Rural Baseball boys for a 14-2 win in six innings.
The Hawks held RBI to just two hits in the game and their defense provided no cracks in the foundation. Hockinson led just 2-1 after one inning but added four runs in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth, and four more in the sixth inning to put the win on wax.
BOXSCORES
SUNDAY
Game 1
At Centralia
TITANS 3, DENTISTS 2
LCBC 000 011 0 — 2 2 2
I-5 Toyota 100 000 2 — 3 5 1
Batteries: LCBC — Dylan Rush and Jake Morrow; I-5 Toyota — Eyles, Hawkins (6) and Martin
Game 2
At Centralia
DENTISTS 1, TITANS 0
LCBC 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
I-5 Toyota 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Batteries: Hilander Dental — Kaleb Edwards, Austin Little (6) and Jake Morrow; I-5 Toyota — Brown, Demarest (7) and Martin
At Winlock
DIRTBAGS 7, RIVALS 4
Everett 100 101 1 — 4 4 2
RBI 010 060 X — 7 4 3
Batteries: Everett — Walker, Steich (3), Warren (5) and Wendt; Rural Baseball Inc. — Chase Staup and Jesse Towns
At Winlock
RIVALS 13, DIRTBAGS 0
Everett 710 14X X — 13 13 1
RBI 000 00X X — 0 4 3
Batteries: Everett — Berry, Salading (5) and McCarthy; Kyuss Mano, JC Workman (1), Ben Woodrum (4), RJ Workman (5) and Todd Tabor
SATURDAY
At Winlock
DIRTBAGS 6, SHREDDERS 5
Camas 112 010 0 — 5 4 2
RBI 001 022 1 — 6 7 5
Batteries: Camas — Sobota, Hodory (6), Yentsch (7) and Amberg; Rural Baseball Inc. — Jackson Hull, JC Workman (6) and Todd Tabor
At Winlock
HAMMERTIME 14, DIRTBAGS 2
Hockinson 241 304 X — 14 15 1
RBI 100 100 X — 2 2 2
Batteries: Hockinson — Vanetta and Williamson; Rural Baseball Inc. — Chase Staup, Ben Woodrum (2), Todd Tabor (4), Luke Roth (6) and Tabor and Jesse Towns
