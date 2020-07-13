Summer Baseball Roundup: Dentists spin shutout to salvage doubleheader with Titans of I-5

“With two doubles that inning, that’s what we’ve been waiting for,” Taylor said. “I think you can attribute that to the guys getting out early every day and putting time in the cage. You’re starting to see it pay off.”

Morlin finished the game with two hits and a run scored. Jack Boothe also notched a hit in the win and a few defensive gems at shortstop in the win.

On the mound it was Chase Staup who set the tone for RBI. In a complete game effort Staup allowed three earned runs, four hits, and struck out six batters. After running into a bit of trouble in the sixth inning via bases on balls, Staup found his druthers and demanded to finish what he started.

“It’s just a competitiveness thing. For whatever reason our guys tend to bring their best game when he’s on the mound,” Taylor said of Staup’s prolonged presence on the hill. “He just kept pounding the strike zone and mixing up the speeds. He was really bulldogging. He looked like an ace.”

The Rivals rebounded with aplomb in the second game with a 13-0 drubbing of the home team that was halted after five innings. Everett put up seven runs in the first inning and flipped the batting order all the way around as RBI starter Kyuss Mano lasted just 21 pitches.