Summer Baseball Roundup: Brown runs wild as Hilander Dental drops Hawks

If not for the stiff breeze that blows in off the mouth of the Columbia River around dusk Luke Brown would have hit for the cycle for Hilander Dental here at Aiken Field in Astoria on Wednesday. As it was, Brown wound up three-for-four with a triple and a double as the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AAA team punched a 16-4 victory over Hockinson in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball game.

What was supposed to be a nine inning game ended after seven frames due to the ten run mercy rule but Hilander Dental was able to pound out 11 hits in their six turns at the plate. Rees Hall and Reed Elo notched two hits each for LCBC.

“Luke Brown hit a triple to lead off the game and our offense followed suit the rest of the way,” LCBC coach, Joe Bair, said. “The guys at the bottom of the order have been very good lately. There’s a real healthy competition to get into the lineup.”

Aside from Brown’s three other hits he nearly mustered one over the fence in his pursuit of the cycle.

“He hit a ball to the wall… He was probably two or three feet from the cycle yesterday,” Bair noted.