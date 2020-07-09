Summer Baseball Roundup: Brown runs wild as Hilander Dental drops Hawks

If not for the stiff breeze that blows in off the mouth of the Columbia River around dusk Luke Brown would have hit for the cycle for Hilander Dental here at Aiken Field in Astoria on Wednesday. As it was, Brown wound up three-for-four with a triple and a double as the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AAA team punched a 16-4 victory over Hockinson in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball game.
What was supposed to be a nine inning game ended after seven frames due to the ten run mercy rule but Hilander Dental was able to pound out 11 hits in their six turns at the plate. Rees Hall and Reed Elo notched two hits each for LCBC.
“Luke Brown hit a triple to lead off the game and our offense followed suit the rest of the way,” LCBC coach, Joe Bair, said. “The guys at the bottom of the order have been very good lately. There’s a real healthy competition to get into the lineup.”
Aside from Brown’s three other hits he nearly mustered one over the fence in his pursuit of the cycle.
“He hit a ball to the wall… He was probably two or three feet from the cycle yesterday,” Bair noted.
Devin Jackson started the game for Hilander Dental and the home team took a 7-0 lead into the fourth inning. That’s when Hockinson scored four runs to put a little scare into the boys from LCBC.
“Jackson was really effective for three innings and then… it sort of became a weird one,” Bair said.
Kaleb Edwards entered in relief and finished the fourth inning and Hilander Dental answered back with seven runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Edwards kept the ball until the seventh inning when Tanner Davis slammed the door on the Hawks.
Third baseman Ethan Lindstrom and catcher Jake Morrow were both defensive standouts for a Hilander Dental team that played error free baseball on the day.
“I was happy with how they responded,” Bair said. “We talked about that after the game. You have these moments as a coach, should we get these guys together in between innings? But I didn’t. They did it on their own.”
Hilander Dental (11-2) was set to host Aloha, Oregon on Thursday in Astoria before heading to Centralia for a doubleheader with I-5 Toyota at Borst Park at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
McFarland spins PAC-Tech past Cards
Pacific-Tech kept the Vancouver Cardinals (AA) off the scoreboard for the first six innings here at Pete Hazapis Field in Clatskanie before emerging with a 7-4 win in non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball action.
Sean McFarland pitched six shutout innings to earn the win for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA team.
PAC-Tech took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back. The home team added a run in the third frame and three more in the fourth inning to gain all the cushion they would need.
Justin Morris led the Techies with two of the team’s seven hits in the win.
Pacific Tech (9-1) will play a doubleheader against Nipps Burgers on Saturday in Clatskanie starting at 5 p.m.
At Astoria
HILANDER DENTAL 16, HAWKS 4
Hockinson 000 400 0 — 4 6 4
LCBC 160 720 X — 16 11 0
Batteries: Hockinson — Vanatta, Hebert (4) and Williamson; LCBC — Devin Jackson, Kaleb Edwards (4), Tanner Davis (7) and Jake Morrow and Mitchell Bergquist (5)
At Clatskanie
PAC-TECH 7, CARDS AA 4
Vancouver 000 000 4 — 4 6 2
LCBC 031 300 X — 7 7 2
Batteries: Vancouver — McLeod, Witham (3), Dodge (4), Ortega (5), Vernon (6) and Jeffs; Pacific Tech — Sean McFarland, Canyon Rader (7) and Kolten Lindstrom
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!