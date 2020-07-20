Summer Baseball: Orzel Haymaker Memorial Roundup

Saturday Results: PAC-Tech TKO’s Nipps to reach semis
The boys from Lower Columbia Baseball Club found themselves in an awkward spot here in Winlock on Saturday as Nipps Burgers and Pacific Tech Construction squared off in a quarterfinal affair at the Dave Orzel Haymaker Memorial Tournament.
Win and advance to Sunday. Lose and your season is over. In a loser-out game there is no room for hesitation as teams wearing the same colors were turned against each other.
PAC-Tech was able to keep their winning streak alive against their brothers, or at least cousins, in arms with a 6-3 win over the Burger Boys.
“It’s been hard because we’ve had an ever-changing schedule. You never know who’s going to throw, you never know when you’re going to play. So it speaks volumes for this team to come out and play that way,” PAC-Tech coach, Tyler Parsons, said. “Baseball is a weird game and you always have to be ready to go out there and compete in any way you can and compete in unexpected situations.”
Nipps Burgers took a brief 3-0 lead in the top of the third before the Techies came storming back. A four spot in the bottom of the inning proved to be enough to push PAC-Tech over the top.
Ben Muraski led PAC-Tech with a hit and two runs batted in. Kolten Lindstrom added a double in the win. Lindstrom also picked up the win on the mound by tossing six innings while allowing just three hits and striking out eight Nipps batsmen.
With Lindstrom out from behind the plate for once Riley Kuhl was tasked with catching duties for PAC-Tech. Justin Morris tossed a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save.
Even though Nipps saw their season come to an end coach Brock Myklebust said there were plenty of positives to take away from a season that was in jeopardy from the very start.
“If you would have told these guys ‘Hey, you’re going to get twenty games this season,’ they probably would have been excited to go play on the asphalt,” Myklebust said.
Myklebust pointed out Jaden Anderson and Stephen Rooklidge, among others, as players who made the most of the summer opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The win set Pacific Tech Construction up for a semifinal contest against Portland Parkside Health. The loss put a cap on the season for Nipps Burgers (7-9).
Dirtbags run out of gas against Parkside
The host team lost its mojo here on Saturday as Rural Baseball Inc. fell 11-2 at the hands of Portland Parkside Health Clinic.
In another nightcap game at the Dave Orzel Memorial Haymaker Tournament here in Winlock the Dirtbags were unable to muster the same energy that carried them to back-to-back come-from-behind victories in pool play. In fact, they were unable to muster much energy at all as they were booted from their own tournament in the quarterfinal.
“We had a lot of tired eyes,” Nayt Taylor, RBI bench coach, said. “Maybe we were zapped mentally from the first two wins. I don’t know.”
Parkside went up 3-1 in the second inning with five hits and then added three more runs in the fourth inning to break the Dirtbags’ backs. A five run sixth inning for Parkside proved to simply be an insult to injury.
Drexler Dickey pitched five innings for Parkside to earn the win.
Jackson Hull, Chase Staup, and Ben Woodrum all tried their hand at holding back the Portland squad but the Dirtbags’ defense simply refused to cooperate.
“If that was the last game we play… if that was the last time some of these guys ever play baseball, it’s a shame,” Taylor said. “We’re better than that but we didn’t show it today.”
Woodrum led RBI with two hits. Chase Staup had the only other base knock for the Dirtbags on the day.
The win advanced Parkside to a semifinal matchup against Pacific Tech Construction on Sunday.
Sunday Results
PAC-Tech puts the wood to Parkside in semifinals
Wood bat tournaments are generally known for muted offense and happy pitchers, but apparently, nobody told Pacific Tech Construction about those expectations.
Exhibit A: Early on Sunday afternoon, at approximately 1300 hours near the confluence of North Military and Nevil roads here in Winlock the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA team pounded out 15 hits.
Exhibit B: At or around the same date and time as stated above and at the aforementioned location the lone LCBC team left in the Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament scored 15 runs.
As a result, Pacific Tech was able to keep Portland Parkside Health at bay with a 15-9 victory in their Senior Babe Ruth semifinal match up.
Sean McFarland earned the win for the Techies by pitching five innings and allowing four runs.
Tegan Connors went 5-for-5 in the game for PAC-Tech. Riley Kuhl added three hits and drove in five runs in the win.
The win advanced Pacific Tech Construction to the Dave Orzel Haymaker Memorial championship game to face the Vancouver Cardinals Blue.
Box Scores
SATURDAY
At Winlock
TECHIES 6, BURGER BOYS 3
Nipps 003 000 0 — 3 3 3
PAC-Tech 004 002 X — 6 3 2
Batteries: Nipps Burgers — Austin McQuilliams, Gunnar Olson (4) and Jamison Watson; Pacific Tech — Kolten Lindstrom, Justin Morris (7) and Riley Kuhl.
At Winlock
CHIROPRACTORS 11, DIRTBAGS 2
Portland 030 305 X — 11 12 0
RBI 101 000 X — 2 3 4
Batteries: PDX Parkside Health — Drexler Dickey, Duncan Yoder (6) and Graham Porter; Rural Baseball Inc. — Jackson Hull, Chase Staup (3), Ben Woodrum (6) and Todd Tabor.
SUNDAY
At Winlock
TECHIES 15, CHIROPRACTORS 9
LCBC 201 804 0 — 15 15 5
Parkside 022 005 0 — 9 7 0
Batteries: Pacific Tech — Sean McFarland, Riley Kirk (6) and Kolten Lindstrom; PDX Parkside Health — N/A
At Winlock
TECHIES 3, CARDS BLUE 0
LCBC 100 101 0 — 3 6 0
Vancouver 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Batteries: Pacific Tech — Brayden Marcum and Kolten Lindstrom; Vancouver Cards — Isaiah McLeod and Colby Loper.
