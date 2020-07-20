Summer Baseball: Orzel Haymaker Memorial Roundup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday Results: PAC-Tech TKO’s Nipps to reach semis

The boys from Lower Columbia Baseball Club found themselves in an awkward spot here in Winlock on Saturday as Nipps Burgers and Pacific Tech Construction squared off in a quarterfinal affair at the Dave Orzel Haymaker Memorial Tournament.

Win and advance to Sunday. Lose and your season is over. In a loser-out game there is no room for hesitation as teams wearing the same colors were turned against each other.

PAC-Tech was able to keep their winning streak alive against their brothers, or at least cousins, in arms with a 6-3 win over the Burger Boys.

“It’s been hard because we’ve had an ever-changing schedule. You never know who’s going to throw, you never know when you’re going to play. So it speaks volumes for this team to come out and play that way,” PAC-Tech coach, Tyler Parsons, said. “Baseball is a weird game and you always have to be ready to go out there and compete in any way you can and compete in unexpected situations.”

Nipps Burgers took a brief 3-0 lead in the top of the third before the Techies came storming back. A four spot in the bottom of the inning proved to be enough to push PAC-Tech over the top.