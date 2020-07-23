Summer Baseball: Dentists lean on arms and guts to extinguish Stars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hilander Dental let their big arms go to work, and then let their fortitude bail out their pitching here at Ernie Aiken Field in Astoria on Wednesday as they defeated the Northwest Star Academy 6-1 and then 7-6 in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball doubleheader.

Dawson Evenson started the game and allowed just one run over six innings of work. Kevin Barnett pitched a sterling seventh inning to slam the door on the Stars. Evenson and Barnett combined to strikeout ten batters while allowing just two hits all day.

“Our pitching was on point. Dawson and Kevin did a nice job of keeping their hitters off balanced,” Lower Columbia Baseball Club coach, Joe Bair, said.

The Stars scored one run in the first inning before Evenson settled in for the rest of his run. Meanwhile, Hilander Dental put up four runs in the third inning and added insurance in the fifth and sixth frames.

Ethan Lindstrom was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in for the LCBC AAA team. Luke Brown added two hits to the home team’s overall tally of seven base knocks in the game.