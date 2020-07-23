Summer Baseball: Dentists lean on arms and guts to extinguish Stars

Hilander Dental let their big arms go to work, and then let their fortitude bail out their pitching here at Ernie Aiken Field in Astoria on Wednesday as they defeated the Northwest Star Academy 6-1 and then 7-6 in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball doubleheader.
Dawson Evenson started the game and allowed just one run over six innings of work. Kevin Barnett pitched a sterling seventh inning to slam the door on the Stars. Evenson and Barnett combined to strikeout ten batters while allowing just two hits all day.
“Our pitching was on point. Dawson and Kevin did a nice job of keeping their hitters off balanced,” Lower Columbia Baseball Club coach, Joe Bair, said.
The Stars scored one run in the first inning before Evenson settled in for the rest of his run. Meanwhile, Hilander Dental put up four runs in the third inning and added insurance in the fifth and sixth frames.
Ethan Lindstrom was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in for the LCBC AAA team. Luke Brown added two hits to the home team’s overall tally of seven base knocks in the game.
In the nightcap the Dentists used a five run seventh inning in order to walk away with another win. After entering the final frame trailing by four runs Jake Morrow tied the game up at 6-6 with a two-run double. A sacrifice fly by Austin Little was enough to allow Ethan Lindstrom to score from third base and secure the walk-off win.
Morrow was 2-for-3 in the game with three runs driven in. Reese Hall added two hits for the Dentists. Little earned the win on the mound with a three inning relief appearance down the stretch.
“We faced a lefty from Clark CC for the first six innings and he struck out 12. Luckily for us, we got into their bullpen in the 7th and our guys found a way to win,” Bair said. “This group of guys really gets along and their belief in each other has willed us to some wins that we probably didn’t deserve.”
Hilander Dental (18-4) is scheduled to play NW Star Academy on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Volcanoes Stadium in Salem-Keizer, Oregon.
Game 1
At Astoria
DENTISTS 6, STARS 1
NW Academy 100 000 0 — 1 2 0
LCBC 004 011 X — 6 7 1
Batteries: NW Star Academy — Reed, Simshauser (5) and Ito; LCBC — Dawson Evenson, Kevin Barnett (6) and Jake Morrow.
Game 2
At Astoria
DENTISTS 7, STARS 6
NW Academy 012 030 0 — 6 10 1
LCBC 101 000 5 — 7 5 2
Batteries: NW Star Academy — Mann, Laurenza (7) and Anderson; LCBC — Ethan Lindstrom, Austin Little (5) and Kolten Lindstrom.
