Student Athletes Unite

High school athletes from around Washington assembled Thursday at the State Capitol in Olympia in order to lobby the powers that be for a return to a regular sports schedule.

The demonstration, organized by Student Athletes of Washington, called for a return to play in spite of coronavirus concerns. Schools from every division from 4A to 1B, were represented and multiple schools from The Daily News coverage area had players in attendance during the march and ensuing series of speeches on the steps of the legislative building.

