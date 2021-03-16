Stoppage Time: 26 days later, Mark Morris beats R.A. Long to cap off shortened season

Blink and you might have missed it.
Twenty-six days after the Mark Morris and R.A. Long girl’s soccer teams opened their postponed and condensed 2021 winter seasons against each other, the Monarchs and Lumberjills were right back at it at the Northlake Elementary field. Just like the first matchup, Mark Morris came out the winning side, Tuesday, striking fast with two early goals and riding out the clock in a 3-1 win.
But on top of a rematch, the game also represented the end of both teams’ seasons. Both R.A. Long and Mark Morris lost their opening-round matchups in the 2A GSHL postseason, sending them up against each other for one last consolation match. With the result, Mark Morris finishes with a 5-6 record, while R.A. Long ends the year at 3-7.
And just like that — less than 650 hours after it began — the season is over.
“It feels good to end it where we started, but it doesn’t feel like it’s ended yet,” Mark Morris senior Chloe Harris said. “It hasn’t hit me quite yet. I think it might take a bit.”
Such was the nature of the first set of high school sports to run during a pandemic. For so long, there was a very real possibility there might be no season at all. Then the region moved into Phase 2, sparking everything into motion with mountains of logistics to conquer in a short period of time.
The week-long preseason in early February came and went in the blink of an eye, and suddenly games were undereway, with the Jills and Monarchs playing on a cold, misty later winter afternoon, with the stands at Northlake nearly empty but plenty of camping chairs lining the other side of the fence on Olympia Way.
It was different, it was weird. Those were all but guarantees for everything that went on this season, but it was much better than the alternative.
“It was really important to have it in the first place, and I’m glad we did,” R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace said.
Twenty-six days later, it was beautiful day for the beautiful game out at Northlake. The sun stayed in the sky all game long. But the weather may end up being the only way to tell this game’s highlights from that first contest four weeks ago.
In the season-opener, Mark Morris charged down the side of the field for chance after chance, and Tuesday, the Monarchs had no intention of changing that strategy.
“I knew it right away, that I was going to take the right side and have no mercy, and keep going and going and going until we got a goal,” Harris said.
It didn’t take long at all for Harris and the Monarchs to realize that goal.
Off the opening kickoff, the Jills turned the ball over in their defensive third. The ball wound up being swung out to Harris on the right sideline, and the senior beat her defender to the corner of the 18-yard box before cutting back a low cross straight to the feet of junior Isa Whiteside, who tapped it in from a yard out.
Thirty seconds in, and the Monarchs had a 1-0 lead.
“That’s kind of what our goal was, to get on a team early,” Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett said.
Fifteen minutes later, it was the same story. The Monarchs took over possession, the ball was sent to Harris down the right side. Harris drove into the box and crossed it. This time it went to senior Raeanne Allen, but the end result was the same, and an easy tap-in that pushed the lead to 2-0.
“Chloe is special, she’s irreplaceable, and we’re going to miss her a ton next year,” Bennett said. “She’s the kind of player that can just break a team down on the outside.”
Come the second half, Harris’ success down the flank didn’t stop, with the senior flashing head turning crosses and near-miss chances of her own over the bar. In the 70th minute, she changed up her spot and moved to the middle, getting the ball with her back to the net, turning, and getting a goal of her own.
“I wanted to get my name up there on the chart, too, for my last game,” Harris said.
Just like their season-opener, R.A. Long struggled to keep possession long enough to break through the Mark Morris defense. The Lumberjills did pull one back in the 75th minute, when Kathryn Chapin curled a free kick from 25 yards out around the wall, before the ball found its way through the goalkeeper’s legs.
After the final whistle, Bennett and his Monarchs were able to reflect on their season — 26 whole days to grow, adapt, change, put a product out on the field, and send his six seniors off.
“Gary, our coach, said walking into this that he wanted to make this season fun no matter what,” Harris said. “He definitely made that happen. We might have lost a game bad, but we were like, ‘We’re doing our best, it’s COVID, we haven’t had that much time to train or anything.’”
Over on the other sideline, Wallace was already preparing to turn the shortened season into a springboard for the future. The Lumberjills will only lose three players to graduation, bringing back top scorers in Chapin and fellow freshman Audrey Zdunich, and they will be able to gel even more over the summer and their short offseason before next fall — and hopefully a more normal season — begins.
“As far as growth, I’ve seen it all over the place,” Wallace said.