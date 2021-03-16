Stoppage Time: 26 days later, Mark Morris beats R.A. Long to cap off shortened season

The week-long preseason in early February came and went in the blink of an eye, and suddenly games were undereway, with the Jills and Monarchs playing on a cold, misty later winter afternoon, with the stands at Northlake nearly empty but plenty of camping chairs lining the other side of the fence on Olympia Way.

It was different, it was weird. Those were all but guarantees for everything that went on this season, but it was much better than the alternative.

“It was really important to have it in the first place, and I’m glad we did,” R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace said.

Twenty-six days later, it was beautiful day for the beautiful game out at Northlake. The sun stayed in the sky all game long. But the weather may end up being the only way to tell this game’s highlights from that first contest four weeks ago.

In the season-opener, Mark Morris charged down the side of the field for chance after chance, and Tuesday, the Monarchs had no intention of changing that strategy.

“I knew it right away, that I was going to take the right side and have no mercy, and keep going and going and going until we got a goal,” Harris said.

It didn’t take long at all for Harris and the Monarchs to realize that goal.