Stomping grounds: Archie Anderson hoops clinic get back to the old school

Unlike his old pal, Pisapia grew up playing ball at Western Bambino on the other side of town. Still, he is quite familiar with the prevailing hard scrabble culture of the Highlands neighborhood.

“We would come down here a lot. I used to come down here for the 3-on-3 tournament that Grumpy (Dave Grumbois) put on. I played in that a couple years, that was a blast. And I’d just come here and hoop with Jeray and his cousins, and just pick-up ball and all that,” Pisapia said. “We were just talking a second ago about how we would go and try to play dunk hoops a couple times a week. Whether it was here on these little hoops or Olympic (Elementary).”

Until the last few weeks, Pisapia was worried that the days of make-it-take-it, win by two, and asphalt ripped knees were a thing of the past.

“Honestly, I think it was going away but I think COVID might have brought it back to the forefront,” Pisapia said.

Pisapia added the court seems to stay busy even when there aren’t clinics or invite-only pick-up games going on. He’s seen hoopers of all stripes, and outfits, meandering on and off the courts at all hours all summer.