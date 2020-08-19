Stomping grounds: Archie Anderson hoops clinic get back to the old school

When Scott Pisapia first hatched the idea to host a series of outdoor basketball clinics this summer he had doubts that the idea would ever gain traction. In an age where flash and style have attempted to replace grit and substance, he was afraid that the days of outdoor basketball had gone the way of the set shot.
An assistant coach with Lewis and Clark College, Pisapia had his usual docket of summer basketball camps canceled after COVID-19 took hold. That’s when he came up with the idea to get back to the playground roots of the sport.
“I’d been stuck inside for two months and I was starting to kind of lose my sanity quarantining. So that combination of needing to figure out how to make rent but also trying to figure out how to get back to the thing I love, which is being on the basketball court, that kinds of spurred it,” Pisapia explained. “I sent out a feeler saying, ‘Hey, I’m doing these basketball workouts is anyone going to be interested?’ And I thought the answer was going to be, ‘Uhhh, maybe?’ You know with outdoors and everything, but it was overwhelming to the point that I needed help.”
At this point Pisapia has been coaching clinics at Archie Anderson Park alongside R.A. Long coach Jeray Key for two months. So far, scores of kids ages 7-18 have turned up for instruction and it’s become abundantly clear that athletes cutoff from their normal venues will always find a way to adapt in the pursuit of a competitive atmosphere.
“I started receiving emails from people saying, ‘Hey, are you doing anything basketball related because my kid hasn’t had an activity or an event to go to in forever,’” Pisapia noted. “And then I hit Jeray up and he was all for it. I love working with him. He’s one of my best friends ever.”
This has by no means been the first time the two hoopers with Lumberjack roots have worked up a sweat at the Highlands neighborhood park. A former All-Star at Central Bambino youth baseball, a now defunct league that played at Archie Anderson for decades, Key said he never imagined he’d be coaching at the old park someday.
“I never did. I never thought that park would be shut down, either,” Key said. “It brings back a lot of memories from my grandpa (Larry “Pops” Petersen) being the president down here and my grandma (Lorraine Petersen) running concessions. I mean, being down here feels like home.”
Key noted that he and his extensive, and athletic, roster of brothers and cousins would have been at the old ballpark every day when they were kids if there had been organized clinics and games to attend.
“We would have been here every single day. We played a lot on teams but we never got a lot of that individual work which is the next step in basketball,” Key said. “It’s a good feeling to be able to workout kids in this area. The kids down here need that to keep them out of trouble.”
Unlike his old pal, Pisapia grew up playing ball at Western Bambino on the other side of town. Still, he is quite familiar with the prevailing hard scrabble culture of the Highlands neighborhood.
“We would come down here a lot. I used to come down here for the 3-on-3 tournament that Grumpy (Dave Grumbois) put on. I played in that a couple years, that was a blast. And I’d just come here and hoop with Jeray and his cousins, and just pick-up ball and all that,” Pisapia said. “We were just talking a second ago about how we would go and try to play dunk hoops a couple times a week. Whether it was here on these little hoops or Olympic (Elementary).”
Until the last few weeks, Pisapia was worried that the days of make-it-take-it, win by two, and asphalt ripped knees were a thing of the past.
“Honestly, I think it was going away but I think COVID might have brought it back to the forefront,” Pisapia said.
Pisapia added the court seems to stay busy even when there aren’t clinics or invite-only pick-up games going on. He’s seen hoopers of all stripes, and outfits, meandering on and off the courts at all hours all summer.
“Every time I’m here there’s kids here. We’ve been here two months now every weekend and every time I show up there’s kids here and when I’m getting ready to leave more kids show up,” Pisapia said. “I think because things are shut down kids are just going back to the old school ways of going out and playing pick-up ball or playing bump, or whatever.”
It’s precisely those unpredictable settings, complete with bad bounces, hard rims, and built in advantages such as sun-side versus shane-side of the court, that Key believes makes time on outdoor courts so essential.
“It’s really fun. It’s different eras of basketball. This is kind of how me and Scott grew up, playing basketball outside at the park all the time, which you don’t really see a lot of. And it kind of builds character out here,” Key noted. “It’s a little bit more physical. When you can’t shoot because it’s windy it’s hard to make shots. So guess what? You better have another part to your game to be able to get to the hoop.”
Sullivan Carter is another former R.A. Long hooper that Pisapia has roped into coaching at outdoor clinics this summer. As the current director of girls basketball at West Coast Elite he agrees that there’s something to be said for the tough lessons learned outside the cozy confines of a gymnasium, and he’s happy to see the game finding a refugee home at a familiar old haunt like Archie Anderson Park.
“The last time we had this many people at Archie was when I was in eighth grade. So kids really haven’t been using it,” Carter said. “When you have guys out here like Kyle (Randall) and Craig (Randall), pro prospects, out here that hoop, it drives kids to want to play basketball. It doesn’t matter if you’re teaching first-graders or we have a college run. It’s a community.”
As they work their way through a summer unlike any other, the trio of coaches know they are helping to facilitate positive experiences that today’s youth will take with them into the wider world of basketball, and beyond. And that’s the what seems to be across the board is smiles. And it’s just everywhere we go, kids are having fun. And it’s nice for them to interact with someone their own age,” Pisapia said. “Sully (Carter) and I have been going to the beach for a couple weeks now, going to Astoria and Long Beach. It’s just the same feeling everywhere I go. It’s like, ‘You’re wanted.’ And I don’t think it’s because it’s us. I think it’s because it’s something.”
