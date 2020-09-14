State's winningest basketball coach, Ed Pepple, dies at age 88

Pepple won his first state championship in 1985 after placing second three times in the previous four years. His 1981 team lost the title game to Shadle Park when the Spokane team scored what appeared to many to be a late basket.

Mercer Island won 15 KingCo titles during Pepple’s reign.

Born in Denver, Pepple lived in six different states because of his stepfather’s position in the Army. Pepple, a 5-foot-9 point guard, graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950, playing for hall of fame coach Bill Nollan as a senior.

After a season suiting up for what is now Everett Community College, Pepple transferred to Utah where he was once voted a team captain and helped the Utes to the NCAA tournament in 1955.

Pepple began his coaching career at Fife High School and coached and taught at Meadowdale and Mark Morris. He was inducted to multiple halls of fame, including the National High School Coaches Association and Washington Sports Hall of Fame.

“It’s been a great run,” Pepple told The Seattle Times in 2009 of his high-school coaching career. “Obviously you’d be crazy to stay at a job for 42 years and not enjoy it. I’ve been blessed to do something that I love. I have a lot of great memories and it’s been a magnificent and rewarding experience for me.”