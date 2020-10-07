State loosens some sports restrictions, alters benchmarks

Some athletes and out-of-door recreators in Washington received a reprieve of sorts Tuesday when Governor Jay Inslee announced a series of changes to COVID-19 related restrictions on physical activities. Others, it appears, might not have been so lucky.

While the changes detailed by Gov. Inslee in a press conference will result in increased opportunity for amateur athletes of most persuasions, an updated set of guidelines subsequently released by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) seem to put the prospects of playing, or watching, prep football in a considerable pinch.

The biggest change will be how risk assessments are used to determine which counties are eligible for which athletic activities. While phases of reopening were previously used as the benchmark to resume “regular” operations, a new system will utilize the number of positive tests in each county to establish who can and can’t play.

Under the new rules teams will not be allowed to play high school football until new COVID-19 cases in their home county are reported at fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 residents. That threshold will likely eliminate teams in numerous counties from participating in the already delayed prep football schedule.