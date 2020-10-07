State loosens some sports restrictions, alters benchmarks

Some athletes and out-of-door recreators in Washington received a reprieve of sorts Tuesday when Governor Jay Inslee announced a series of changes to COVID-19 related restrictions on physical activities. Others, it appears, might not have been so lucky.
While the changes detailed by Gov. Inslee in a press conference will result in increased opportunity for amateur athletes of most persuasions, an updated set of guidelines subsequently released by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) seem to put the prospects of playing, or watching, prep football in a considerable pinch.
The biggest change will be how risk assessments are used to determine which counties are eligible for which athletic activities. While phases of reopening were previously used as the benchmark to resume “regular” operations, a new system will utilize the number of positive tests in each county to establish who can and can’t play.
Under the new rules teams will not be allowed to play high school football until new COVID-19 cases in their home county are reported at fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 residents. That threshold will likely eliminate teams in numerous counties from participating in the already delayed prep football schedule.
Prep football teams would be allowed to begin contact practices once COVID-19 transmission rates fall below 75 cases per 100,000 cases in a given county. However, teams would still be advised to maintain six feet of distance between individuals whenever possible. In order to play or practice in this capacity, the county’s health statistics must also show fewer than five percent of all COVID-19 tests have come back positive over the previous two weeks.
As Inslee pointed out during a press conference, football is considered a high risk sport due to the face-to-face nature of its unavoidable collisions. When coupled with the heavy breathing of athletic effort, that environment is considered prime grounds for spreading coronavirus. That interpretation could also be problematic for wrestling, which shares many of the same risk factors in addition to taking place indoors.
The new regulations also change basketball from a moderate risk sport to a high risk sport. However, the WIAA did leave the door open, if ever so slightly, for the possibility to change football, basketball and wrestling to moderate risk sports in the future.
The new return-to-play guidelines for all prep sports replace the previous plan that was tied to the re-phasing of counties in the Governor’s Safe Start Plan. On Tuesday, Inslee made clear that the new guidelines are official and may not be overruled by school districts, community athletic programs or local governments.
One of the changes dictated by Inslee during his press conference made a point to align the rules for youth and adult sports. Additionally, the phrase “youth team sports” now applies to both school and non-school sports in either an indoor or outdoor setting. Tournaments and spectators will continue to be banned in any county that hasn’t qualified for the lowest risk category.
When it comes to recreational activities for the general populace the news was nearly all positive. In counties that have reached Phases 2 or 3 foot faces, bicycle tours, group runs, cross country skiing races, biathlons, canoe and kayak races, marathons, cross country running competitions, and multi-sport competitions with more than 12 participants will be allowed so long as organizers create and implement a qualifying safety plan.
Additionally, miniature golf operations and water recreation facilities like public swimming pools, in counties that have reached at least Modified Phase 1 will be allowed to reopen. Those facilities will need to draft and implement a safety plan for instructors, employees and participants.
Any county with more than 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, or greater than five percent positive return on tests will be considered high risk.
In July the WIAA released a reconfigured sports calendar that pushed back the regular start of all sports and truncated each season. Traditional winter sports like wrestling and basketball are scheduled to begin practices on Dec. 28. Football and other fall sports like soccer, cross country, golf and volleyball will have to wait until Feb. 17 to begin practice. Traditional fall sports like baseball, softball and track will then begin their seasons on April 26.
Complete guidelines for each WIAA sport can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y6ss69gb. Regulations for miniature golf and water activities can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y3j8tegf. Rules for returning to other sports and outdoor activities can be reviewed at https://tinyurl.com/y247hw64.
