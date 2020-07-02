Spudders tab Lukowiak as girls soccer coach

Next fall Ridgefield High School will have a new coach stalking the sidelines of the pitch.
Last month the Ridgefield School District tabbed Jeff Lukowiak as the next head coach of Spudders girls soccer. Lukowiak has more than 17 years coaching experience and holds a U.S. National C license. His most recent coaching gig was with the Washington Timbers FC Academy.
“We are proud to welcome Jeff to the district,” Dr. Nathan McCann, Ridgefield School
District Superintendent, said in a press release. “His enthusiasm in growing a high-quality soccer program in keeping with the ideals of both school and community aligns well with the district’s pursuit of premier.”
Earlier this year Lukowiak coached a team to a 2020 Las Vegas Cup Championship. He also has two appearances in the finals as coach of the Washington Youth Soccer Presidents Cup to bolster his extensive experience as a youth coach.
“It’s a dream job!” Lukowiak said in a press release from the Ridgefield School District. “I am ecstatic with the opportunity to work within this amazing school district, high school and community. I look forward to the unlimited possibilities here at Ridgefield.”
Lukowiak currently works as a financial planner in Vancouver. Previously, he served 22 years in the U.S. Coast Guard as a special agent with Investigative Services.
“We are beyond excited to have Jeff Lukowiak join us as a Spudder,” Brynan Shipley, Ridgefield athletic director, noted in the press release. “His distinguished background, discipline and knowledge of the game, passion for character growth and determination for success set him apart in the selection process.”
Last season Ridgefield finished second in the GSHL 2A League with a record of 8-4. The Spudders finished the season 18-5 overall and placed third in the State tournament.
Ridgefield is scheduled to open their girls soccer season on September 15 at Columbia River. The Spudders’ first home game is slated for Sep. 17 against Fort Vancouver.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!