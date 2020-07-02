Spudders tab Lukowiak as girls soccer coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Next fall Ridgefield High School will have a new coach stalking the sidelines of the pitch.

Last month the Ridgefield School District tabbed Jeff Lukowiak as the next head coach of Spudders girls soccer. Lukowiak has more than 17 years coaching experience and holds a U.S. National C license. His most recent coaching gig was with the Washington Timbers FC Academy.

“We are proud to welcome Jeff to the district,” Dr. Nathan McCann, Ridgefield School

District Superintendent, said in a press release. “His enthusiasm in growing a high-quality soccer program in keeping with the ideals of both school and community aligns well with the district’s pursuit of premier.”

Earlier this year Lukowiak coached a team to a 2020 Las Vegas Cup Championship. He also has two appearances in the finals as coach of the Washington Youth Soccer Presidents Cup to bolster his extensive experience as a youth coach.

“It’s a dream job!” Lukowiak said in a press release from the Ridgefield School District. “I am ecstatic with the opportunity to work within this amazing school district, high school and community. I look forward to the unlimited possibilities here at Ridgefield.”