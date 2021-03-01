Spudders squash Monarchs 5-2

RIDGEFIELD — The Monarchs managed to get on the scoreboard Saturday thanks to a second half resurgence of sorts, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Spudders as the home team took the match 5-2.

Ridgefield ran out to a 2-0 lead in the first half and never looked back even as Mark Morris started to figure out their steps on offense.

In the second half, Chloe Harris scored the Monarchs’ first goal on an assist from Raeanne Allen. Then, Harris found the back net again, this time off of a corner kick from Macey Balkan.

Unfortunately for Mark Morris, the Ridgefield offense never missed a step and managed to put up three goals in the second half to lock the win away for good.

After facing Columbia River earlier in the week, Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett called it a, “Very gutsy effort on our third game of the week that included the number one and number three team in the state,”

Mark Morris is scheduled to host Woodland at the Northlake Field on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

