Spudders bury Monarchs on the gridiron

"We played well at times. We just made too many mistakes in critical places," Perkins said. "We had two picks and two fumble recoveries, so we had opportunities, but we couldn’t capitalize on those."

Friday’s win by Ridgefield sets up a clash against Hockinson on March 13 that could decide the 2A Greater St. Helens League title.

Ridgefield and Hockinson weren’t scheduled to face each other in the five-game 2A GSHL campaign. But Ridgefield’s original opponent for next week, R.A. Long, agreed to take on Hudson’s Bay instead. Hockinson and the Eagles were originally slated to face off next Friday before the schedule change.

Ridgefield is of the mind that they've got what it takes to give the high flying Hawks a run for their money.

"It’s always going to be on our mind," Aidan Hundt of Ridgefield told The Columbian. "As a team our goal is to go 5-0, but we also want to hang a zero on the opponents. We think we’re a good enough defense and a good enough team where we can do that. We expect nothing less."

As for Mark Morris (1-2), they are scheduled to host Woodland next week.

"We’ve got to grow up a little bit faster and quit making those little-guy mistakes," Perkins said. "Hopefully we can get it done next week against the Beavers.

