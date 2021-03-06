Spudders bury Monarchs on the gridiron

RIDGEFIELD — Mark Morris came up on the short end of the stick against the Spudders on Friday night, and as the Monarchs found out in a 49-0 loss, that's a bad place to be.
Ridgefield came into the game with a flawless defense report card and the Monarchs were unable to change those marks. The Spudders have now outscored their opponents 139-0.
"They’re pretty good. They’ve got some dudes," Mark Morris coach Shawn Perkins said. "Our kids battled the whole time. We were moving the ball on them and playing some good defense."
Our inexperience really showed against their veteran kids.
Ridgefield allowed Mark Morris to gain just 161 yards of offense and on three occasions stifled the Monarchs inside the red zone. But those struggles weren't enough to sour the outlook of Mark Morris' coach, Shawn Perkins.
"We played better than we did against Bay, we just made too many mistakes at critical times," Perkins said. "The kids played a little bit better, though. They’re getting there. It’s a work in progress."
A 32-point outburst in the second quarter by Ridgefield put Mark Morris down and out for good. Sam Everett, Tanner Roberts and Matt Vance combined for 160 yards on 15 carries with the help of a big push up front.
Jaden Anderson led Mark Morris with 20 yards rushing on three touches. Deacon Dietz rushed twice for 14 yards and caught three passes for 39 yards. Langston Bartell hauled in three passes for 42 yards as quarterback Jared Noel completed nine of 23 passes for 100 yards.
"We played well at times. We just made too many mistakes in critical places," Perkins said. "We had two picks and two fumble recoveries, so we had opportunities, but we couldn’t capitalize on those."
Friday’s win by Ridgefield sets up a clash against Hockinson on March 13 that could decide the 2A Greater St. Helens League title.
Ridgefield and Hockinson weren’t scheduled to face each other in the five-game 2A GSHL campaign. But Ridgefield’s original opponent for next week, R.A. Long, agreed to take on Hudson’s Bay instead. Hockinson and the Eagles were originally slated to face off next Friday before the schedule change.
Ridgefield is of the mind that they've got what it takes to give the high flying Hawks a run for their money.
"It’s always going to be on our mind," Aidan Hundt of Ridgefield told The Columbian. "As a team our goal is to go 5-0, but we also want to hang a zero on the opponents. We think we’re a good enough defense and a good enough team where we can do that. We expect nothing less."
As for Mark Morris (1-2), they are scheduled to host Woodland next week.
"We’ve got to grow up a little bit faster and quit making those little-guy mistakes," Perkins said. "Hopefully we can get it done next week against the Beavers.