Spudders ace Jills on the diamond

RIDGEFIELD — R.A. Long dropped their season-opener on the fastpitch softball field Saturday as Ridgfield claimed a 5-0 victory on their home turf.

Myah Bodily went 2-for-3 with a double for the Lumberjills in the 2A Greater St. Helens League softball contest. However, R.A. Long made a bad habbit of leaving runners on base in the loss.

“Untimely hitting for our squad leaving too many ducks on the pond,” R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel said.

Miranda Bergquist worked six innings in pitcher’s circle while notching three strikeouts, allowing five hits and three earned runs.

“Myah Bodily mopped up the last inning with no runs,” McDaniel added.

McDaniel noted that Kennedy Keith was a standout on defense for the Lumberjills.

R.A. Long (0-1) is supposed to host Mark Morris on Tuesday.

