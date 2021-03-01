Spread Offense: Ilwaco football, Wahkiakum volleyball canceled by COVID

It was almost hard to believe that Monday morning marked the first day of March. Fifty weeks and so many shades of gray after COVID-19 caused the prolonged cancelation of prep sports, it felt like last March was somehow, simultaneously, three lifetimes ago and just the other day.
But when high school sporting events started to drop like flies in the windowsill before noon, that all too familiar feeling of dread and disappointment began to creep back into the guts of the sporting world. Indeed, March has arrived, and along with it has commenced the latest silencing of the lambs.
The bad news was confirmed first from the coast, when Ilwaco High School announced the cancellation of their football game against Chief Leschi that had been scheduled for Friday.
“We received a phone call from Chief Leschi athletic director this morning informing us that our game on Friday will be cancelled,” Ilwaco athletic director Tim Harrell wrote in an email. “Chief Leschi had a young man with a spine injury that tested positive for COVID at the hospital.”
The Fishermen were originally slated to host Taholah on Friday, but that date was changed after the Chitwhins failed to field a team over the first two weeks of the season. Not wanting to become the third victim of cancellation on the Taholah schedule, Ilwaco instead struck a deal with the Warriors to head north and play on their turf field and left Taholah holding the bag.
Now, it’s the Fishermen who are angling for another opponent.
“At this time we are working to secure a different opponent for this week,” Harrell noted. “With that being said, it is very difficult to find “pickup” games this year.”
The Wahkiakum volleyball schedule also fell victim to the ramifications of COVID-19 precautions during this highly unusual prep sports season. The Mules were supposed to play at R.A. Long on Monday, in a contest that was just added to the schedule last week, but that game was canceled due to possible coronavirus exposure in the Mules’ program.
Word of the seemingly abrupt cancelations began to circulate Sunday afternoon. Soon thereafter, Wahkiakum athletic director Rob Garett confirmed that both Monday’s game against the Lumberjills, and Tuesday’s game against Kalama had been canceled, although he declined to go into specifics. However, Garrett noted that other sports have not been affected by whatever ails the volleyball team. As such, the Mules football team was able to keep their Friday night home game against Stevenson on the schedule.
That leaves the brunt of the burden placed squarely on the backs of the Mules’ volleyball program.
“We are taking more than the recommended precautions as a couple of people associated with the team were put into quarantine,,” Wahkiakum volleyball coach Kayli Hurley explained. “ We were not told to shut down. It was a choice made after some long hard discussions.”
Sitting on a record of 5-1, the next eight days were supposed to be the biggest test of the year for the Mules. After their ill-fated meet with R.A. Long, Wahkiakum was supposed to head to Kalama on Tuesday in order to take on a Chinooks team that has yet to lose a set this season. That leaves the Mules looking longingly at next Monday, when they are scheduled to face Toutle Lake in a match that could help clear up the pecking order at the top of the Central 2B League heap, if it’s played at all.
Hurley explained that by canceling team activities this week the Mules hope to be able preserve their chances of participating in a modified District Tournament at the end of the regular season. By limiting any possible exposure with other teams, Wahkiakum is doing its part to help make sure that a culminating event might be allowed to happen at all.
“It’s sad. We are frustrated and heart broken. It’s also the most responsible choice,” Hurley said.
Even when the pandemic isn’t directly responsible for the schedule reshuffling, it still sort of is.
For instance, Winlock soccer was also forced to cancel a games Monday morning, although COVID-19 was not to blame. Instead, the short staffed Cardinals seem to be suffering the effects of a skin and bones roster that’s been decimated by the rapid fire pace of the condensed “fall” season.
The Cardinals were scheduled to play at Toledo on Monday in a rematch of a 2-0 loss back on Week 1, but plans for that rivalry game were nixed when several players came up lame following a rough week on the pitch. After facing Kalama and Onalaska last week, the Cards were set to play the Loggers again on Wednesday.
“We aren’t down due to COVID,” Winlock athletic director Nick Bamer said. “We played 11 on 7 Friday… (We’re) just beat up and want to get healthy.”
Winlock’s next scheduled game is Monday, March 8, at home against Toutle Lake.