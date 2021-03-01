Spread Offense: Ilwaco football, Wahkiakum volleyball canceled by COVID

Sitting on a record of 5-1, the next eight days were supposed to be the biggest test of the year for the Mules. After their ill-fated meet with R.A. Long, Wahkiakum was supposed to head to Kalama on Tuesday in order to take on a Chinooks team that has yet to lose a set this season. That leaves the Mules looking longingly at next Monday, when they are scheduled to face Toutle Lake in a match that could help clear up the pecking order at the top of the Central 2B League heap, if it’s played at all.

Hurley explained that by canceling team activities this week the Mules hope to be able preserve their chances of participating in a modified District Tournament at the end of the regular season. By limiting any possible exposure with other teams, Wahkiakum is doing its part to help make sure that a culminating event might be allowed to happen at all.

“It’s sad. We are frustrated and heart broken. It’s also the most responsible choice,” Hurley said.

Even when the pandemic isn’t directly responsible for the schedule reshuffling, it still sort of is.