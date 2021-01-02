Spilling Ink: Looking back at the top-10 stories of 2020

Back then Hulings was an assistant to the Rich Reeves regime with R.A. Long baseball. For the last eight years, though, he’s been the head honcho himself. But now, with his final season coaching the Jacks having come to a most curious conclusion, he looks back and laughs at those early antics.

“Was it a little bit of an intimidation technique? Sure. Would I do it again today? No. But is it something that those guys will remember forever? It sure was,” said Hulings with the hard earned perspective of a baseball elder statesman.

Hulings, who has spent a total of 17 years in a Lumberjack dugout, was planning on stepping down from his post at the end of this high school season. He wasn’t making a big fuss about it by telling the newspaper, and if you know Hulings at all that won’t surprise you. However, it was most certainly going to be an emotional experience for a man who has for so long been a fixture on a field near you.

“I’ve brought three of my boys through who played for me and this was going to be my last senior class that I was going to push through,” Hulings said.