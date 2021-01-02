Spilling Ink: Looking back at the top-10 stories of 2020

I stepped in to the sports editor position at The Daily News on Feb. 28. It was great.
We had area teams playing, and winning, basketball games from the southern coast of Oregon all the way to the Inland Empire of northeast Washington. We had two college basketball teams poised to make noise in the NWAC Tournaments. And most of all, we had all the hope and promise of so many spring seasons yet to be played.
Two weeks later that all changed. First the tournaments were off. Then prep spring sports practices came into question. Finally, on March 13, high school and community college sports pulled the plug altogether, and nobody has quite figured out how to plug it back in yet.
Since then the TDN sports desk has been busy covering a lot of what might happen and a whole heap of scrapped plans. There were a few clandestine club sports that got in their games, but they were few and exceedingly far between. We never complained about the drive.
Ten months into this pandemic induced pause on the sports that we yearn to put in print in this newspaper I keep going back in my mind to the evening of March 10. I was sitting courtside at LCC’s Myklebust Gymnasium watching the Lower Columbia Senior All-Star basketball games with a gaggle of media types. The gym was packed with familiar faces and the rosters were littered with names you’ve read.
The scores were not important, although we did record them in this newspaper for posterity. What mattered were the connections and the chance write the final word on an important chapter. Only later would we learn how precious that opportunity really was.
After the game I stood on the court talking with Don Schaplow and Juli Aselton, the proud parents of Toledo’s Kal Schaplow and Adna’s Payton Aselton, respectively. After spending so many contests stalking the same sidelines over the years the conversation was as casual as a family picnic. And with another All-Star Game set for Friday the 13th at Centralia College, there was no need to say goodbye.
As I departed the chat to conduct postgame player interview I remember Aselton saying, “We’ll see you again Friday so we can do this all again.”
“Ya! Long time no-see,” Schaplow added.
And we all laughed.
1) March 5 and March 12, 2020: COVID-19 cancels NWAC Tournaments
Editor’s Note: It was the first ripple in what became a wave of cancellations across the wide world of sports. TDN reporter McKenna Morin broke the news after a baseline conversation with the floor sweeper. Nobody knew then that the men’s tournament, and those formidable Red Devils, would suffer the same fate one week later.
NWAC Tournament canceled after LCC WBB opening round loss
By McKenna Morin, The Daily News
BELLEVUE — The Lower Columbia College women’s basketball team experienced a dramatic finish to their NWAC tournament, even though they fell 53-50 to North Idaho College in Everett on Thursday.
When they started, the women had no idea they would be the last team to play on the court this week. However, during their season-ending contest the host site, Evergreen Community College closed its campus due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The Devils got news of the cancellation in the midst of the game, which as Myers conceded, was less than ideal.
“We knew it was a possibility. People are worried about it, it’s the way it goes. We didn’t score, we missed shots, you can’t blame anything,” Myers said.
Cherita Daugherty paced LCC with a team-high 14 points. Jodi Noyes followed closely with 13. Michaela Harris added nine points and Madison Mosier chipped in eight.
“It’s always tough to lose at this point,” Myers said as the team walked to the bus. “We just didn’t execute. That was our issue today. We’ll keep building for the future.”
The Red Devils season comes to a close with an overall record of 21-9.
NWAC men’s basketball tournament called off at last minute
By Jordan Nailon, The Daily News
PORTLAND — First the tournament was on. Then it was off indefinitely.
That was last week.
Then it was back on again but in different locations. Then word came down last minute that fans wouldn’t be allowed.
That was early this week.
And then, finally, the NWAC Basketball Championship tournaments were canceled entirely just hours before the Lower Columbia men’s basketball team was set to play Peninsula in their first round matchup.
Operating with an abundance of caution in relation to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) the NWAC brought both the championship basketball tournament to a halt around noon on Thursday even after play had already resumed for several teams in the previously delayed tournament.
“I just feel terrible for Mickey Polis and our team because we had a legitimate shot to win it,” said Lower Columbia College athletic Director, Kirk Roland, on Thursday afternoon. “They are a hard working team and I’m just heart-broken for them.”
Even with a series of precautions in place, by Thursday morning both Lane Community College and North Idaho had informed the NWAC that they would not be allowing their teams to continue playing in the tournament.
By midday on Thursday even those last-ditch efforts ultimately proved to be futile when the NWAC put the kibosh on the championship basketball tournament without equivocation.
Before the tournament ended for good the men from Spokane Falls were able to dispatch Chemeketa 97-89, and the men from South Puget Sound defeated Shoreline 86-82. The 53-50 loss by the Lower Columbia team to North Idaho last Thursday wound up being the final game played in the women’s tournament.
While LCC athletic director Kirc Roland was disappointed to see the tournament come to an end prematurely he also lauded the efforts of those who worked to find an alternative to an outright cancellation.
“I give a lot of credit to Linn-Benton and Clackamas for being willing to go there,” Roland said. “I know a lot of people have perfect 20-20 vision hindsight but the NWAC made a great effort to make it happen.”
2) March 13, 2020: A silent spring begins
Editor’s Note: Call it what you want to call it; willful ignorance, overriding optimism, stubborn insistence, a childlike naivete; but there was a time when it seemed inevitable that spring sports would be played. It wasn’t really a matter of if so much as when. On a Friday in March, though, that illusion of hope for prep and college sports to resume began to fade and despite a few flickers, that flame has yet to return.
Coronavirus concerns cause cancelations for prep and college sports
By Jordan Nailon, The Daily News
— Spring, they say, is supposed to come in like a lion and go out like a lamb. However, an abundance of caution related to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus means that spring sports are now in jeopardy of going out with a whimper before they ever even got a chance to really roar.
On Friday a series of announcements confirmed what many had already feared — Prep and college sports in the area have been sidelined immediately in an effort to stymie the spread of COVID-19.
A tweet from the Woodland High School athletics account on Friday afternoon noted that, “Today will be your last organized practice until further notice. WSD Facilities will be closed. At this time, we are still planning on a season—so keep after it! Work with your coaches to see what you can be doing on your own to be ready when we return!”
Last Thursday the second round of winter sport championships were canceled in Oregon. Just hours after that announcement by OSAA on Thursday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that all K-12 schools in the state would be closed from March 17 through the end of the month.
Then on Friday OSAA followed Brown’s lead by announcing that all high school sports practices and contests will be suspended through the end of March.
Not to be lost in the shuffle is the impact of COVID-19 on the regional community college sports scene. On Thursday the Lower Columbia softball team split a home double header against Southwest Oregon while playing in Kelso under a cloud of doubt regarding the future of their season.
Just one day later, that cloud burst when a press release from the NWAC on Friday announced that all spring sports will be suspended through at least April 13.
3) March 7, 2020: Clatskanie girls hoops repeats as champs
Editor’s note: It was almost a foregone conclusion that the Tigers would repeat as state champions in 2020, but that didn’t make the victory any less sweet. The girls from Clatskanie completed their victory lap of Oregon with a win over Sutherlin in Coos Bay.
Clatskanie surges over Sutherlin to claim second straight state title
Luke Roth for The Daily News
COOS BAY — The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter but the Tigers never trailed in the contest and owed much of their cushion to a dominant effort on the glass where they outrebounded the second seeded Bulldogs 44-28.
The Tigers defense did its part in the effort as well, holding tight before intermission so the defending state champions could take a 31-18 advantage into the locker room before talking things over.
“I knew our girls had it under control. We were getting good shots up, and it was only a matter of time before they started to fall,” said Clatskanie coach John Blodgett.
In the second half Clatskanie continued to apply their foot to the gas pedal... After an assist, a tough layup, and three rebounds out of the gate it was apparent that Kaity Sizemore was intent on setting the second half pace and taking the pressure off of (TDN All-Area co-MVPs) Olivia Sprague and Shelby Blodgett.
Coach Blodgett noted after the state championship victory that, “It feels great. My dad passed away before the season and I had a special shirt made after our Willamina loss to commemorate him. We didn’t lose a single game since that night, and his presence was felt here tonight.”
Shelby Blodgett led the Tigers with a double-double. She scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and found herself just three steals short of a triple-double. Sprague added 16 points for the Tigers and added eight rebounds plus five assists.
Kaity Sizemore, an “X-factor” player according to her coach, secured a double-double with a dozen points and ten rebounds. She also played a crucial role in holding the Sutherlin offense in check.
“It feels so good to repeat. I love every single one of these girls. We all did our job and it paid off,” said Sizemore.
Following the contest, Blodgett and Sprague were named to the first-team All-Tournament squad. It’s the second year in a row the duo has received the honor and they both received second-team honors during their freshman year.
4) Oct. 14, 2020: McCrady gets the call to The Show
Editor’s Note: Kyle McCrady, a product of the Longview baseball scene, made his debut as an umpire in Major League Baseball as an emergency call-up in Seattle. In a strange season he never gave up his spot on the blue crew and the former Monarch and Red Devil now appears poised to make a career as an arbiter on the diamond.
McCrady wraps up his rookie season as MLB umpire
By Sam Barbee, The Daily News
— The weird summer season is finally over and Kyle McCrady has had some time to sit and reflect and reunite with his family after six months of effective isolation working as an umpire while Major League Baseball played a shortened 60-game campaign that is now in playoff mode.
This was the Longview native’s breakout year.
At the beginning of September, McCrady got called up to work the last month of the regular season at the highest level after spending a couple of months in Tacoma, where he stayed sharp at the Seattle Mariners’ alternate training site at Cheney Stadium.
After six seasons in minor league pro baseball, McCrady’s first stint in the big leagues is complete. The next step is to complete a full season.
“I’m not the hero in this story,” McCrady said. “But I’m well aware of who is.”
Like he said when he first got the call to “The Show” earlier this year, McCrady doesn’t want to make this experience all about himself. He views umpiring like a job, which it is. But he also acknowledged the all-important line between professional arbiter and fan, and how a person reckons those two vastly different worlds.
On the one hand, McCrady grew up watching and rooting for the Seattle Mariners. So, to make his Major League debut in T-Mobile Park was special. And a bit overwhelming.
“I try to separate the fandom from my job,” McCrady said. “But there are times, too, where I did walk out on the field in Anaheim and Mike Trout said what’s up. At the end of the day, they’re people and it’s a job and it’s professional, too.”
At the end of September, with McCrady in Arizona to work a Diamondbacks home series, the new kid finally saw a familiar face staring at him from the dugout. It was Bud Black, another former LCC baseball player who now serves as manager for the Colorado Rockies.
In Anaheim when the Angels hosted the Rangers, McCrady secured his first major landmark as a Major League umpire: The ejection of a player.
“I was glad when the game ended,” McCrady deadpanned.
5) Jan. 8, 2020: Swanson nets historic win at Toutle Lake
Editor’s Note: The Toutle Lake Ducks boy’s basketball team was able to accomplish plenty by the end of the season but perhaps their most emotional win of the season came in early January when they earned head coach Eric Swanson his 500th career victory.
Ducks dump Mossyrock for Swanson’s 500th victory
By Sam Barbee, The Daily News
TOUTLE — The game wasn’t technically completed but everyone knew it was over. Toutle Lake’s lead over Mossyrock was insurmountable and even the Vikings bench knew it.
With a few minutes left and the Ducks bench emptied, the PA microphone, not used since introductions, was turned on and an announcement was quiet, but heard. Stick around, Duck fans, for a presentation.
The occasion? Eric Swanson’s 500th win as a head coach. The whole crowd stayed and applauded. He waved at the faithful, not letting on how meaningful it was to him.
“He’s just definitely not an emotional person,” his basketball-playing son, Zach, said. “He doesn’t show it around people. He’ll eventually just forget about it.”
The kicker? His son Zach, an eighth-grader, even, scored 26 points with 7 rebounds and 6 steals. All Zach knows of his dad is the basketball coach, and he understood what 500 means.
As happens after high school basketball games, the gym slowly empties. Some stand around, waiting to greet the players after a job well done. The opponent walks through together, headed to their bus. Basketballs bounce off the hardwood and off the rim, youngsters shooting on the baskets they revere and recent grads shooting at the oh-so familiar rims.
Coach Swanson emerged from the locker room. He shook hands. He’s congratulated. He talked to former assistants, former players, and family. He joined in a group photo with the Swanson clan after accomplishing something three decades in the making.
“It’s meaningful,” Eric Swanson said as tears began to well. “I guess I look at each season differently. I knew we’d reach (the milestone) this year, as long as we’d stay healthy. It just kinda shows the longevity. Assistant coaches, players, from the time I started — it’s a big part.”
It’s been 29 years coaching, and none of this is lost on him.
It wasn’t lost on him that the milestone happened on his home floor in the building he’s given so much to. It wasn’t lost on him that his family was there. Even if he didn’t make it obvious how much it meant immediately following the final buzzer, it was obvious afterward as he had a chance to think and reflect and articulate.
“I just appreciate the commitment this community has given,” coach Swanson said.
6) Feb. 4, 2020: Jacks axe Monarchs at Lumberdome
Editor’s Note: It wasn’t the longest drought between rivalry wins in recent memory but it had been long enough for the Lumberjack faithful. So when R.A. Long was able to turn a little razzle dazzle and some hot shooting from way downtown into a homecourt win over Mark Morris, the Lumberjacks were sure to celebrate in kind. If you ask the Jacks, the win was just a taste of things to come.
Holden brothers lead Jacks to Civil War win
By Sam Barbee, The Daily News
— The R.A. Long Lumberjacks emerged from the locker room after Tuesday’s Civil War basketball game with smiles and hugs for families and friends — and tracking water across the Lumberdome floor.
“Every time we get in the locker room (after a win), we drench our coach with water,” Cameron Holden said. “And then the whole locker room gets flooded and we get our feet all wet.”
The Lumberjacks closed the fourth quarter on a 16-5 run to down crosstown rival Mark Morris 55-46 for their first win in the series since 2016, snapping a five-game Civil War losing streak behind 23 points from Cavin Holden and 18 from Cameron Holden.
The Holden brothers dominated the night in two different ways.
The younger Holden, Cavin, rained in seven three-pointers, some as deep as 35 feet away. He’s now sunk 15 treys in his first two Civil War games. After the first contest, Monarchs coach Bill Bakamus called him the best shooter in the county.
He backed that up Tuesday night, scoring from behind the arc even with defenders all over him.
“If he’s gonna pull from 30 feet, we gotta get out there,” Mark Morris senior Jack Shipley said. “Props to him for shooting and making ‘em.”
Elder brother Cameron, the Jacks’ primary ball-handler, grabbed 11 rebounds and a pair of steals. Down the stretch, he sliced to the cup to score, dished to a big man, or found his brother when defenders collapsed on him.
The Jacks also got contributions from Aaron Ofstun, Jadon Williamson, Jamond Harris, Jake Anderson and Ryan Plampin.
“They did enough stuff to disrupt us, and we didn’t make some of the more intelligent plays that you need to win close games. I just felt like our working-together meter wasn’t where it should be,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said.
The win gave RAL a shot at second place in the Greater St. Helens League, which would earn it a home game in the first round of the district tournament.
However, Mark Morris is in danger of missing any form of postseason play for the first time in 51 years. They get the Spudders next, with no doubt they can win two games and keep the season alive.
Editor’s note: RAL’s winning ways were far from over but they wound up one win short of a trip to the state tournament. Mark Morris did not make the playoffs.
7) March 7, 2020: Mules, Comets and Ducks earn hardware in Spokane
Editor’s Note: It was another busy year on the roundball tournament trail for TDN area teams. While the Clatskanie girls were off repeating as champions in Coos Bay a cadre of Washington’s 1B/2B teams made the trek to Spokane in an effort to bring home some hardware of their own. When the hardwood dust finally settled, the Wahkiakum girls, Naselle boys and Toutle Lake boys had all managed to spill a little ink in the history book.
Mules survive OT to secure third place
By Sam Barbee, The Daily News
SPOKANE — Reigha Niemeyer knew there wasn’t much time on the clock. She took a pass from Paige Mace at the baseline and had just two seconds to shoot.
She stayed calm, even while her feet were at an odd angle. She kept her form, even as the game hung in the balance. She ripped the net, providing the eventual game-winner in a 48-46 overtime contest with Northwest Christian (Colbert) to give Wahkiakum a third place finish at state for a second consecutive season.
“I was just hoping it went in, because it was kind of an ugly shot,” Niemeyer said.
Ugly enough that coach Rob Garrett had some jokes for her as the Mules waited to receive their third place trophy.
Mace, who had 15 points almost entirely in the first half endured a double team at the top of Northwest Christian’s 2-3 zone and was largely unheard from in the final three periods. Jansi Merz had 14 points and 19 rebounds, though struggled with the Crusaders’ physicality inside in front of unsympathetic officials.
As a consequence the two typical centers of gravity for Wahkiakum were thrown off balance down the stretch, forcing other Mules to do something, anything, different to win.
So, Kimberlee Watkins went ahead and grabbed an offensive rebound at the end of regulation and banked in the put back. It was her only bucket of the day, but it was hugely important as it extended the season four more minutes.
Niemeyer hit a big three in overtime as well as her game-winner and Miya Kerstetter knocked down a big corner three. It’s more than simply notable that Wahkiakum got such important contributions from its role players, but that’s how these tight, stakes-laden games usually go.
“We love overtime,” Garrett said. “Overtime is an absolute blast. Overtime’s all about who’s got the mental strength. We love overtime. As soon as it went to overtime I was like, ‘I freakin’ love you guys!’
“An extra four minutes to be on that court, I’ll take it. I’ll take an extra four minutes on that court any day.”
The Mules finish the season with a record of 21-5 after placing fourth in the Central 2B League and first in the District 4 Tournament.
—-
Comets crush Lummi to capture third place
Sam Barbee, The Daily News
SPOKANE — There was no stopping Naselle on Saturday. No way, no how.
A day after going toe-to-toe top-ranked Odessa in what might’ve been the de facto state title game, the Comets entirely throttled the Lummi Nation to the tune of 70-41 in order to claim third place in resounding fashion while sending their six seniors off with smiles.
“Had we gotten past Odessa, if we could’ve put this kind of game together for the state title, there’s nobody who’s gonna beat us,” coach Bill Olsen said. “We were six points away from having that chance. Getting third, it’s an awesome feeling to win on your final day of the state tournament on Saturday.”
Even if Naselle’s offense hadn’t been clicking in such a dominant fashion the defense was good enough to give Naselle a good chance to win. But the offense was indeed humming at the top end of Naselle’s capability and the result was never really in question.
“That was their best game all year,” Olsen said. “The six seniors have set a good example for our younger guys.”
Olsen added, “They work so hard in practice. I can’t even explain it to you. Nobody ever missed a practice. I’m just lucky to be able to be a part of that team. It’s a special group.”
The result was just another indication of Naselle’s patented resilience.
The Comets erased a huge deficit in their regional game, made a remarkable comeback in the final minute of the quarterfinal, and hung tough with the presumptive state champion Friday before falling six points short of the upset.
“Getting third, it just gives you a — I don‘t know what the word is,” Olsen said. “It builds character.”
Olsen and company didn’t win the title he sought with this group, and that’s okay. They still won the last game of the season on Saturday in the state tournament.
But the door isn’t closed on a title for the Comets. Not yet.
“We’re gonna get back over here,” Olsen promised.
—-
Ducks settle for sixth after rematch with Lake Roosevelt
By The Daily News
SPOKANE — In the immediate aftermath of their rematch with Lake Roosevelt here on Saturday the sting was palpable. After defeating the Raiders in the regional round of the state playoffs last week the Ducks fell 49-46 in their trophy game after finding themselves tied at 39-all after three quarters.
But by the time the team had found their way from the Spokane Arena to the east foothills of White Pass the magnitude of what they’d accomplished had started to sink in.
In their team van the Ducks were toting a sixth place trophy from the state tournament that put a punctuation mark on the end of a season where they also finished first in the Central 2B League and second in the District 4 Tournament.
Even if it wasn’t the exclamation point the Ducks truly desired the sixth place hardware is a memento that most teams would be eager to acquire.
“It wasn’t for lack of effort,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson moments before losing service on his cellphone as his team navigated the Highway 12 scenic byway back toward East Cowlitz County.
Back on Feb. 29 when the Ducks dispatched Lake Roosevelt 59-43 to earn a bye in the first round of the state tournament the Raiders were without one of their big time playmakers, Sam Wapato. In the Spokane rematch Wapato made sure to be on the court and dropped in a team-high 15 points while he was there.
The Ducks countered with 11 points from Jackson Cox and ten points by Broc Keeton. Ryder Moss added nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds but Toutle Lake still wound up one shot short in their quest to end the season with a win and a fourth place finish.
Coach Swanson was unable to regain phone reception prior to the printing deadline. Toutle Lake finished with an overall record of 21-6 this season.
8) Sept. 15 and Oct. 4, 2020: Toledo and Kalama wave long goodbye to Chief Wahoo and Charlie Chinook
Editor’s Note: The conversation regarding the use of Native American mascots and imagery for sports teams reached the national stage this year as the Washington Football Team dropped their former moniker and the Cleveland Indians committed to changing their name for the 2022 season. That conversation also reached the school districts of Toledo and Kalama where those communities are still trying to figure out the best way to represent their students, athletes and indigenous populations.
Kalama schools agree to explore new mascot
By Sam Barbee, The Daily News
— In the wake of Columbia River High School dropping its Chieftains nickname last week the Kalama School Board is ready to restart a decades-old conversation about their Chinooks mascot.
At its virtual meeting Monday afternoon, the Kalama School Board gingerly approached what Kalama School District Superintendent Eric Nerison called the “mascot situation.”
Without a formal vote, the Kalama School Board agreed to direct Nerison to form a committee to explore adopting a new mascot image to formally replace Kalama High School’s Charlie Chinook, which has been gradually phased out since 2007-08.
“We aren’t in any huge hurry to solve it,” Nerison said during the meeting. “We just need to agree we need to do something.”
Part of Kalama’s gradual phasing out of Charlie Chinook has already included removing the caricature from center court in the gymnasium. Prior to that the school had also altered Charlie’s accessories by removing a tomahawk and scalp from his hands and replacing it with a diploma lifted over his head. But the buck teeth remained even as Charlie’s skin seemed to change to white.
And, Kalama’s official logo on the WIAA’s website still features the revised Charlie Chinook, not the intertwined orange KC logo that has become more prevalent over the years. (Editor’s note: That logo has since been changed.)
Board President Ryan Cruser was the most cautious about continuing the use of Native imagery at all. He noted that Oregon high schools are already directed to avoid Native American mascots.
“We could come up with this whole process of Charlie in Native dress that the tribe approves of, but (what if) we can’t use it at all and we’re back to square one,” he said. “We can still have an agreement with the tribe, we can still use Chinooks, but I think we need to get away from Native American imagery.”
Athletic Director Kevin Wright acknowledged the difficulty of Kalama’s position as it relates to logos. He noted that upon his hiring two years ago he was contacted by tribes from around the country who said that Native American names themselves weren’t offensive, but depictions and images can be, and often are.
“We want the Chinooks to be proud of what we do,” Wright said. “We don’t want to offend anyone by whatever character or rendition or logo we come up with. We want it to be something that everyone can be proud of.”
—-
Alumni recoil as schools mull mascot changes
By Jordan Nailon and Sam Barbee, The Daily News
As the Kalama School Board makes plans to continue discussions about changing its high school mascot, the Chinooks, an increasingly vocal cadre of locals are beginning to push back.
The ongoing conversation in Kalama surrounds the fate of a caricature mascot, Charlie Chinook, but not necessarily the nickname “Chinooks” itself.
“The tribe has told us outright that they do not like the image,” Kalama School Board superintendent Eric Nerison said during last month’s pivotal school board meeting. “They have expressed repeatedly that they are ok and feel good about us using the Chinook name and that it’s not a bad thing. They just don’t like the characterization of a Chinook Indian in Charlie’s image.”
That official move away from “Charlie Chinook” has done little to alleviate the heartburn of Kalama alumni who insist they are unjustly losing part of their history. Darren Ipock, a 2003 graduate of Kalama High School, has recently assumed a lead role as some members of the community strive to save their mascot.
Ipock has even gone as far as making T-shirts for the cause.
“On my part, it’s heritage, it’s tradition, it’s pride,” Ipock said. “I mean, growing up if you had a letterman’s jacket and it had Charlie on the back of it you were there. You were on the level.”
But with legislation looming on the horizon at the state level and a shifting tide in public perception, the future for Native American mascots promises to be a difficult road to navigate. Those difficulties are already well known to Toledo High School and the local Cowlitz Tribe.
The Cowlitz Tribe and Toledo have essentially had a handshake agreement for decades over the school’s use of “Indians” as their mascot. However, that arrangement has come under increased scrutiny in light of developments both recent and stale.
In recent years Toledo has done away with their costume mascot that students would wear and ceased the practice of having the pep band play the “Tomahawk Chop” chant at games, among other amendments. Most recently, the school also removed the three oversized Chief Wahoo” billboards that adorned the baseball field.
Superintendent Rust acknowledges that the school district must make an effort to set a positive example for their students going forward.
“The way I’ve explained it to folks in our community is that we have chosen to have a group of people as our mascot and that brings with it an extra level of responsibility,” Rust said.
That sentiment is one area where the Central 2B League rivals can find common ground. Back in Kalama, Nerison noted that there has never been a formal decision on the future of the Chinook mascot, whether it be “Charlie” or some other iteration, perhaps a fish.
“We need to see it from beginning to end,” Nerison said. “We’ve had even long-time Kalama folks who say we need to change our mascot so that some other people aren’t telling us what it has to be when we change it. I think now is the time to finish it.”
9) Feb. 22, 2020: Area wrestlers medal at Mat Classic
Editor’s Note: Although we didn’t know it at the time the Mat Classic was one of the final “normal” events of 2020. The annual gathering of the muscle and mullet masses to determine the state’s top wrestlers didn’t change much in 2020. It never really does. And this year that’s something even wrestling rubes can appreciate.
Mat Classic XXXII provides heartbreak, meaning and surprises
By Sam Barbee, The Daily News
TACOMA — There is a special kind of hurt that comes when the goal is so close, so tantalizing near it’s almost impossible to not imagine or even assume.
There is a special kind of hope, too, when the possibility is still unknown but perceptibly within reach.
But only one can stand atop the podium and only two can vie for that right. Everyone else is forced to settle, the initial hope turned to dust in an instant.
The reactions vary, though.
Woodland senior Josiah Sanders went home in fourth place at 120 pounds in the 2A bracket, his disappointment clear next to the elation and pride of Miah Zuniga of Toppenish, the champion.
Josiah didn’t practice in the week leading up to Mat Classic XXXII, as he was dealing with a sprained ankle. His younger brother, the junior Judeah, felt similarly. He was sixth at 113 pounds. After reaching the semifinals, he lost three straight times, the achievement covered too heavily by the dust of his hope.
It is not meaningless, however. It is not failure, even as it lingers as such.
The two brothers earned medals at the Mat Classic at the same time. They’re coached by their dad, Jason, and both received medals. It was Josiah’s third medal and Judeah’s second. It was Josiah’s best finish, Judeah finished in the same place as last year.
But for the pair who grew up wrestling together, against each other, for each other, it was a meaningful accomplishment. After all, even gold covered in dust can shine.
“It makes me pretty happy,” Josiah Sanders said. “It’s all those years that paid off. It wasn’t gold, but it’s something. I’m happy.”
“It’s pretty meaningful,” Judeah Sanders added. “We’ve wrestled with each other our entire lives. It’s pretty special.”
But as the Sanders brothers lamented, others were able to revel.
Christopher Lake was one.
The Ilwaco sophomore made a Cinderella run, entering the tournament unranked at 138 pounds in the B bracket, reaching the semifinals seemingly effortlessly.
But he met eventual state champ Colin Silverthorn in the final four, then ran up against third-ranked Carlos Norris in the consolation semifinal.
He recovered to earn fifth, and was not disappointed in the least.
“I think it’s satisfying to get fifth place in the state,” Lake said. “I know that (I’m) top five and next just doing better in everything. And just knowing that there are only four guys better than me in the state.”
Lake’s run showed the other side of the state tournament.
So often it’s the defeats that are remembered. They always come too early and mostly come bitterly. But Lake’s run was a surprise.
TDN Area Mat Classic Placers:
Derick Soto (Kelso);2nd;132
Shale Webb (Kelso);5th;170
Pavel Kolsky (Kelso);4th;195
Judeah Sanders (Woodland);6th;113
Josiah Sanders (Woodland);4th;120
Ian Campbell (Kalama);2nd;138
Abe Foreman (Kalama);2nd;160
Seth Hoseney (Kalama);6th;285
Malaichi Taylor (Ilwaco);6th;113
Tristan Walker (Ilwaco);6th;120
Christopher Lake (Ilwaco);5th;138
Keegan Kemmer (Ilwaco);5th;145
Michael Rodda (Ilwaco);4th;285
Dusty Thayer (Winlock);6th;126
Trey Rego (Toledo);6th;145
Michael Echtle (Toledo);3rd;220
Hunter Smith (Toledo); 6th;220
Kylee Jacobs (Castle Rock);6th;110
10) April 25 and Oct. 21, 2020: Hulings and Bussell retire; Fresh faces take over RAL and MM baseball
Editor’s Note: It wasn’t supposed to end like it did. There was supposed to be a farewell tour with lots of handshakes, hugs and probably a few tears. But COVID-19 took those plans and trashed them, like so many others, by forcing the cancellation of high school sports. As a result, longtime R.A. Long and Mark Morris baseball coaches, Mark Hulings and Greg Bussell, respectively, had to make a lonely ride off into the sunset.
Luckily for area baseball fans those positions have already been filled with a pair of familiar faces (Ryan Littlefield to RAL and Brock Myklebust to MM) who plan on writing their own stories starting this spring. But there is no doubt the previous chapter deserved a more fitting ending.
Walking Away: Hulings’ farewell tour ends early
By Jordan Nailon, The Daily News
The very first lineup card Mark Hulings wrote out for R.A. Long was for a freshman game in the mid ’90s, but the fun began long before the home plate pleasantries.
That’s because Hulings made his team of fresh faced Lumberjacks run from their home field over to the diamond at Mark Morris. And then they hopped the fence to announce their arrival with a particular panache.
Back then Hulings was an assistant to the Rich Reeves regime with R.A. Long baseball. For the last eight years, though, he’s been the head honcho himself. But now, with his final season coaching the Jacks having come to a most curious conclusion, he looks back and laughs at those early antics.
“Was it a little bit of an intimidation technique? Sure. Would I do it again today? No. But is it something that those guys will remember forever? It sure was,” said Hulings with the hard earned perspective of a baseball elder statesman.
Hulings, who has spent a total of 17 years in a Lumberjack dugout, was planning on stepping down from his post at the end of this high school season. He wasn’t making a big fuss about it by telling the newspaper, and if you know Hulings at all that won’t surprise you. However, it was most certainly going to be an emotional experience for a man who has for so long been a fixture on a field near you.
“I’ve brought three of my boys through who played for me and this was going to be my last senior class that I was going to push through,” Hulings said.
The passion that Hulings played with never left his body, even when he traded in the cleats and helmets for a whistle and a stopwatch. No matter the sport, or the level, he always brought the same expectations to his teams – Win or lose, they must outwork and out-will their opponents.
Still, looking back one more time at those younger days when he’d make his team run across the lake and scale the fence to face their crosstown foes, he can’t help but see how far he’s come.
“The longer you do this you learn it’s not about you. It’s about who you can serve,” Hulings explained.
—-
Greg Bussell steps down after 19 years at Mark Morris
By Sam Barbee, The Daily News
Greg Bussell walked in and stood in the doorway, removed his sunglasses and tucked them in his pressed shirt.
He smiled and opened his arms.
“Showtime’s here,” he said.
Well, more accurately, Showtime’s leaving.
Three-and-a-half years after moving to Longview to play baseball, Greg Bussell has stepped down as the Mark Morris head baseball coach as he prepares to head for new pastures in Las Vegas.
“As both an assistant and as a head coach, Greg had good rapport with his players,” Mark Morris athletic director Robert Blackman said in a statement. “This was due to his encouraging and upbeat manner, coupled with his ability to have honest conversations with his players. Players knew that Coach Bussell was genuinely interested in them not only as a player, but as a person.”
Garnering various nicknames surrounding his meticulous appearance — Showtime, Gorgeous, Mr. Clean, etc. — Bussell became a coaching fixture in the area, mostly for Mark Morris, but also in various summer leagues at assorted levels, from 11- and 12-year-old Western Bambino teams, through 13- to 15-year-old Babe Ruth squads, and up into the world of American Legion.
He joined the Mark Morris staff in 2001 and never left, providing continuity through the tenures of Ron Philpott, Joe Bair, Brice Richards, Jason Mackey and, finally, Bussell himself, when he took over the Monarch program in 2018.
In a sense, Bussell became synonymous with Monarch baseball.
“I don’t know that anybody’s coached baseball at the different levels for that long at Mark Morris,” Bair said. “It’s pretty cool. He finally got his chance the last two years and I think it says a lot about him that he’s finally the head coach, and he’s gotten an opportunity to go do what he wants to do. So he obviously wasn’t in it to be the head coach the whole time.”
All night long at his recent going away party, Bussell’s phone buzzed with well-wishers reacting to his departure. People would stop by to say a few words and share a few laughs. Bussell is never in short supply of those.
A Montanan by birth, but with more of a surfer vibe than cowboy, Bussell has become an integral part of a community that looked good enough in the pictures in 1984 to take a chance. Now, it’s time for a new place, but not a new life. He and his wife got married in Las Vegas 10 years ago, and their new house closed on their 10th Anniversary.