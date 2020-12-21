Souvenir leads comeback as Lewis-Clark State upsets Carroll

The first half, in Peyton Souvenir’s own words, was “kind of dead.” The second was anything but.
After two quarters of play in Lewis-Clark State’s second game of the weekend against No. 6 Carroll College, Souvenir was 0-of-4 on field goals and sitting on one solitary point, while her team trailed by 10 points. In the locker room at halftime, the Warriors did what they always do at the break: list out what was going well, and what needed to improve.
“We always talk about what we need to improve on in a positive way, and one of the things that was said was that we are such a better team when we are having fun,” Souvenir said after the game, in a statement released by the LC State athletic department.
Suffice it to say, the message worked, as LC won the second half 44-24 to come back and seal the upset, 60-50.
Coming out in the third quarter, the fun slowly started to make its way to the surface. The Warriors missed their first four shots of the frame, but Kiara Burlage started a rally all by herself three minutes in with an old fashioned three-point play, followed by a three-pointer on the very next possession. Then, with 4:13 left in the quarter, Souvenir drew a foul and the subsequent free throw cut the deficit to three points.
With 1:03 on the clock in the third quarter, Souvenir found Hannah Broyles open outside the arc, and her three-pointer gave the Warriors a 37-36 lead going into the final quarter.
Carroll College would regain the lead briefly in the fourth but they never regained momentum as the Warriors help the Fighting Saints without a field goal for the final 6:32 of the game and went on a 15-2 run to end it.
The win continued the progression of improvement for LC against Carroll over three games. Back in November, the Fighting Saints blew the Warriors out 99-48 in Helena, Montana.
Souvenir scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, going 3-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line in the final 10 minutes. She finished with seven assists and managed to either score or assist on 26 of the Warriors’ 44 points in the second half.
The senior, and former Wahkiakum prep star, played a career-high 36 minutes. That tally was third on the team behind Abbie Johnson, who played all 40 minutes and finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Abby Farmer, who scored nine points in 37 minutes.
On defense, the Warriors held the Fighting Saints to 5-for-22 shooting from beyond the arc, and scored 15 points off of Carroll’s 15 turnovers.
"The biggest thing for us is that our defense creates our offense," Souvenir said. "That was a lot of the reason that I was getting my looks, because of our defense."
Souvenir’s 17 points were her most in a game in exactly one year and one day. She last put up 17 in LC’s Dec. 19, 2019 game against Whitworth.
