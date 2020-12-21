Souvenir leads comeback as Lewis-Clark State upsets Carroll

The first half, in Peyton Souvenir’s own words, was “kind of dead.” The second was anything but.

After two quarters of play in Lewis-Clark State’s second game of the weekend against No. 6 Carroll College, Souvenir was 0-of-4 on field goals and sitting on one solitary point, while her team trailed by 10 points. In the locker room at halftime, the Warriors did what they always do at the break: list out what was going well, and what needed to improve.

“We always talk about what we need to improve on in a positive way, and one of the things that was said was that we are such a better team when we are having fun,” Souvenir said after the game, in a statement released by the LC State athletic department.

Suffice it to say, the message worked, as LC won the second half 44-24 to come back and seal the upset, 60-50.

Coming out in the third quarter, the fun slowly started to make its way to the surface. The Warriors missed their first four shots of the frame, but Kiara Burlage started a rally all by herself three minutes in with an old fashioned three-point play, followed by a three-pointer on the very next possession. Then, with 4:13 left in the quarter, Souvenir drew a foul and the subsequent free throw cut the deficit to three points.