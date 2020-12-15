Sources: NWAC Championships called off

The new year hasn’t even arrived yet and it’s already beginning to sour.
On Monday, sources told The Daily News the NWAC championship tournaments have been preemptively canceled. Colleges in the conference were made aware of the decision in an email sent by NWAC executive director, Marco Azurdia, last Friday.
A copy of that email obtained by The Daily News indicates several other changes are imminent as well, including further delay to the start of most sports. According to that document, all sports other than cross country now will have to wait until March 1 before resuming competition. However, cross country will be allowed to begin regular season racing Feb. 13.
The email from Azurdia also noted all NWAC competition must be wrapped up by June 15, and, in no uncertain terms, “All NWAC Championship contents are canceled.”
Athletes will be allowed to begin NWAC “Return to Play” phased protocols, including quarantine time, COVID-19 testing, and other pandemic related safety measures, on Jan. 2. Team activities then will gradually increase leading up to the start of regular season play.
According to the email from Azurdia, the particulars of scheduling games and the possibility for a regional playoff plan will be left up to member schools within each region. School presidents will be required to sign off on any future plans in order to grant final approval.
The NWAC will continue to mandate its “Return to Play” guidelines, along with adherence to other state and local protocols.
“This guidance is contingent on local and state public health regulations,” wrote Azurdia.
The development hits especially close to home for the Red Devils of Lower Columbia College. In March, the LCC women’s basketball team was in the middle of a game at the NWAC Tournament in Bellevue when the first wave of the COVID-19 storm broke across their bow. It was during halftime that the team learned the tournament would be canceled altogether due to the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the area.
One week later, the LCC men’s basketball team was gearing up to play in their rendition of the NWAC Tournament, set to be hosted at Linn-Benton and Clackamas colleges in Oregon, when the rug was pulled from beneath their sneakers as well.
“For the second straight season, our men’s basketball program will not get the championship tournament experience and that is also a tough one to deal with. The Red Devils have been to the tournament more than any school in the NWAC,” Kirc Roland, LCC athletic director, told The Daily News.
As bad as the spring of 2020 was for community college athletics, the bad news for 2021 will have ramifications for all six teams in the LCC athletic department.
“The Red Devil softball team, like baseball, will be without a chance for a title for the second straight season. The LCC volleyball team will be feeling the disappointment for the first time. The Devils soccer team was looking forward to being back into contention for the playoffs,” Roland said. “One thing is for sure, we appreciate the ability to play a league season and we are going to make it a great experience for our student/athletes.”
Still, the pangs of disappointment likely will ring loudest from within the confines of David Story Field on the LCC campus. The home of the Red Devils baseball team, Story Field also is the traditional host site of the NWAC baseball tournament each spring.
The Red Devils have won the last three NWAC championships that have been played. Last spring, they were considered to be front runners for the trophy again and the same sort of production was expected from their dugout in the upcoming season.
“We are disappointed that another Memorial Day weekend of college baseball won’t be coming to Longview. We have worked hard to earn the trust of the conference to host the NWAC baseball championships 15 straight times at Story Field,” Roland said. “When the 2020 tournament was canceled last May, we hoped the pandemic would ease in time for 2021, but that is not the case. We totally understand the decision by the NWAC executive board and we will support that decision.”
Roland added the loss of opportunity will not be limited to LCC athletes, but also will adversely affect the local community at large.
“Health and safety has to be the top priority. But it still hurts to not have the tournament in Longview. The tourist dollars it brings to the community, not to mention the incredible baseball competition, is another gut punch,” Roland said. “We are very thankful that the NWAC is allowing us to have a West Region season beginning in March. Our student/athletes have been so mindful of the health protocols and they deserve to get back out on the field.”
