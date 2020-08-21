Some fall coaches OK with shift to Season 3

The prospect of a fall prep sports season at all was an exciting, if short lived, possibility.
That the WIAA was letting schools choose whether to provide an autumn slate, renamed Season 1 and truncated as it might be, was largely received positively, with many schools quickly deciding to take up the offer.
But this COVID-19 pandemic has shortened the leash, and crunched time frame, of everything. Things change quickly in a situation this “fluid”, as the WIAA has called it, because of its seriousness and uncertainty. That prolonged uncertainty has forced schools, districts and leagues to make their own decisions as the first day of school draws near.
At this juncture it looks likely those decisions, to delay Season 1 until the spring when those sports will run parallel to Season 3 sports, will end up making sense in the long run.
Take the R.A. Long slowpitch softball team, for instance.
The Lumberjills are the first local slowpitch team to compete at the State level. Over the last three years they’ve advanced to the season’s final site each time, culminating in a fourth-place finish a year ago. This year the expectations are even higher.
Coach Josh Donaldson, after getting over the initial disappointment the Jills would have to wait even longer to play, was actually happy with the changed start date. He said he had several reasons for the change of heart that weren’t limited to competition.
“I’m bummed that we’re not gonna have a season in the fall,” the science teacher who moonlights as a softball coach said. “But it gives our kids a chance to get ready. And we’re trying to get back to sports — just the signal it would show if we were playing sports, and not going to school. That image of, ‘It’s safe enough to sweat on each other, but not safe enough to go to school.’ I think that it’s the right call and it’s the safe call.”
Under the initial reworking of the prep schedule, Season 1 would have its regular season in the fall and then wait until the spring to undertake their assorted championship contests. Additionally, Season 1 was considered an “alternate season”, meaning it was elective. That means some schools would have played straight through to the championships, coming in with its respective swords sharpened, while others would arrive with dulled blade after several months off.
Not only that, but Donaldson is expecting to break in some new players this season. He figures slowpitch softball is a safer, softer entry to the diamond than fastpitch. Under the new plan, fastpitch would immediately follow slowpitch in the spring. That means new players, if they so choose, might be more comfortable, and more prepared, to turn out for another few months of the game.
“If anything, it will get our girls who are fastpitch players, it will get them in shape and keep them in shape going into fastpitch,” Donaldson said.
Another R.A. Long coach who is similarly pleased by the elimination of Season 1 is Kelli Hancock, the cross country coach.
Running, like golf, has social distancing measures built in, or at least mechanisms with which to effectively apply social distancing. For instance, you don’t have to run in tight groups, and you can space out the starts of races. Sure, some safety measures would take some extra thought, but it could certainly be done.
“As cross country being the progressive sport it is, as much as I wanted to have a fall season, for my state qualifiers, that would’ve been a detriment,” Hancock explained. “I feel like no matter what sport it would be hard, but I feel like with running, it’s harder because you can’t — unless you’re on a training plan the whole time, it’s really hard to keep that speed sharp.”
However, running also requires careful planning and training, with races acting as opportunities to set personal benchmarks, or chances to concoct a motivational race within a race, as runners do.
As such, a huge break between the competitive season and the finals would have been quite the challenge, indeed. At that perspective remains the same no matter what side of Lake Sacajawea you might be used to running on.
“It would’ve taken a lot of thought, and other sports aren’t as conducive to that,” Mark Morris cross country coach Mark Brumbaugh agreed. “I understand the decision. I think we can make it work in Season 3.”
The WIAA did allow for in-person coaching in the fall, and both Hancock and Brumbaugh said they would take advantage of that time, as it is valuable to them.
“It’s less valuable to us than it would be to teams competing in Season 2, right?” Brumbaugh said. “We’ll still have three months to go after that training session where he have an offseason, where we’re hands off until the season starts. But we’ll take advantage of it. We’re gonna use it.”
Perhaps the most glaring change for cross country will be weather.
Cross country runners are accustomed to running in somewhat chilly weather, especially late in the season as winter sets in.
Now they’ll be running from March to May, which is much wetter than the fall. Brumbaugh is curious how that might look.
“It’s probably just gonna rain the entire time,” Brumbraugh said with a laugh, “which will make for some interesting racing depending on what the courses are.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!