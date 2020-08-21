Some fall coaches OK with shift to Season 3

“I’m bummed that we’re not gonna have a season in the fall,” the science teacher who moonlights as a softball coach said. “But it gives our kids a chance to get ready. And we’re trying to get back to sports — just the signal it would show if we were playing sports, and not going to school. That image of, ‘It’s safe enough to sweat on each other, but not safe enough to go to school.’ I think that it’s the right call and it’s the safe call.”

Under the initial reworking of the prep schedule, Season 1 would have its regular season in the fall and then wait until the spring to undertake their assorted championship contests. Additionally, Season 1 was considered an “alternate season”, meaning it was elective. That means some schools would have played straight through to the championships, coming in with its respective swords sharpened, while others would arrive with dulled blade after several months off.

Not only that, but Donaldson is expecting to break in some new players this season. He figures slowpitch softball is a safer, softer entry to the diamond than fastpitch. Under the new plan, fastpitch would immediately follow slowpitch in the spring. That means new players, if they so choose, might be more comfortable, and more prepared, to turn out for another few months of the game.